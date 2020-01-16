Lansing — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh expressed that he bears no hard feelings following the departures of defensive assistants Chris Partridge and Anthony Campanile.

Harbaugh said there will be an announcement “forthwith” — a reference to one of his favorite TV shows, “Blue Bloods” — regarding the new hires to his staff. He spoke with a small group of reporters Thursday night after speaking at the Michigan High School Football Coaches Clinic at the Lansing Radisson and touched on a number of topics.

He would not confirm multiple reports that Bob Shoop, most recently defensive coordinator at Mississippi State, has been hired. Shoop also has been a defensive coordinator at Tennessee, Penn State and Vanderbilt.

“We’ll have an announcement soon. Very quickly,” Harbaugh said. “We’re in good shape.”

Partridge, now defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, had been at Michigan for five seasons, arriving from Paramus Catholic in New Jersey where he had been head coach. He quickly established himself as a top-notch recruiter while with the Wolverines. Partridge coached safeties and was special teams coordinator. The announcement of his departure came Jan. 2, the day after Michigan’s loss to Alabama in the Citrus Bowl.

“Chris gave five great years,” Harbaugh said. “Did a great job. Another long and trusting friend. You grow and you do a different opportunity.”

Campanile spent one season at Michigan and coached linebackers. He reportedly was offered defensive coordinator opportunities at Boston College, where he had previously coached, and at Rutgers, his alma mater and where he had also coached.

He has joined the Miami Dolphins staff, it was revealed Wednesday night.

Harbaugh was asked if he was surprised Campanile left.

“No. It’s all good,” Harbaugh said. “Anthony’s a great guy. Did a great job. We remain friends. It’s all good.”

Was Harbaugh under the impression he was returning?

“He was looking at some other opportunities,” Harbaugh said. “Got the opportunity with the Dolphins. He wanted to try it. He wanted to give pro football a shot. He’s a good coach. They got a good one.”

