Michigan reportedly has hired Bob Shoop as a defensive assistant to replace Anthony Campanile, who left the Wolverines to join the Miami Dolphins staff.

Shoop’s role on Harbaugh’s staff has not been determined, according to The Michigan Insider.

Bob Shoop (Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP)

Shoop, 53, was defensive coordinator at Mississippi State the last two seasons. He has also been defensive coordinator at Tennessee, Penn State, Vanderbilt and William & Mary. He was not retained by new Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach.

Mississippi State finished 73rd in the nation in total defense in 2019, allowing 399.2 yards per game.

Shoop was head coach at Columbia from 2003-05, going 7-23.

Shoop is a native of Oakmont, Pa., and played college football at Yale. His final season at Yale (1987), was Don Brown's first season as Yale defensive coordinator. Brown is Michigan's defensive coordinator.

Shoop also served as Brown's defensive backs coach in 2006 during Brown's tenure as UMass head coach (2004-08).

At Penn State, Shoop also coached with current Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis.