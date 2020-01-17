Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Jan. 13
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Jan. 6, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Jan. 6, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Fullscreen
1. Michigan State (13-4, 5-1) – Say what you will about the fact the Spartans looked awful in Sunday’s trip to Mackey Arena that resulted in a blowout loss to Purdue, it was still the first conference loss for a team that had been playing as well as anyone in the country. The big question is whether it lingers or the Spartans prove it was the outlier. They’ll host Wisconsin this week before hitting the road next week at Indiana and Minnesota. Last week: 1.
1. Michigan State (13-4, 5-1) – Say what you will about the fact the Spartans looked awful in Sunday’s trip to Mackey Arena that resulted in a blowout loss to Purdue, it was still the first conference loss for a team that had been playing as well as anyone in the country. The big question is whether it lingers or the Spartans prove it was the outlier. They’ll host Wisconsin this week before hitting the road next week at Indiana and Minnesota. Last week: 1. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Fullscreen
2. Maryland (13-3, 3-2) – It was a theme in the Big Ten as 12 teams lost, so trying to find some rhyme or reason in the rankings will be difficult. It’s hard to move the Terrapins up after getting wiped out in Iowa, but the Terps did beat Ohio State at home early in the week, and like Michigan State, it’s hard to ding this team for a road loss, no matter how one-sided it was. Last week: 4.
2. Maryland (13-3, 3-2) – It was a theme in the Big Ten as 12 teams lost, so trying to find some rhyme or reason in the rankings will be difficult. It’s hard to move the Terrapins up after getting wiped out in Iowa, but the Terps did beat Ohio State at home early in the week, and like Michigan State, it’s hard to ding this team for a road loss, no matter how one-sided it was. Last week: 4. Julio Cortez, Associated Press
Fullscreen
3. Illinois (12-5, 4-2) – One of only two conference teams not to lose last week, the Fighting Illini have won three in a row after losing by 20 at Michigan State. With youth comes inconsistency, but the Illini are starting to find a groove. They now get a long break before hosting Northwestern on Saturday, and playing tough road games against Purdue and Michigan next week. Last week: 8.
3. Illinois (12-5, 4-2) – One of only two conference teams not to lose last week, the Fighting Illini have won three in a row after losing by 20 at Michigan State. With youth comes inconsistency, but the Illini are starting to find a groove. They now get a long break before hosting Northwestern on Saturday, and playing tough road games against Purdue and Michigan next week. Last week: 8. Holly Hart, Associated Press
Fullscreen
4. Michigan (11-5, 2-3) – The Wolverines curiously continue to have trouble defending some of the conference’s top big men, as evidenced this week in the double-overtime win over Purdue and the loss at Minnesota. The schedule over the next two weeks will tell a lot, as the Wolverines head to Iowa for the rematch with the Hawkeyes on Friday before hosting Penn State and Illinois next week. Last week: 5.
4. Michigan (11-5, 2-3) – The Wolverines curiously continue to have trouble defending some of the conference’s top big men, as evidenced this week in the double-overtime win over Purdue and the loss at Minnesota. The schedule over the next two weeks will tell a lot, as the Wolverines head to Iowa for the rematch with the Hawkeyes on Friday before hosting Penn State and Illinois next week. Last week: 5. Hannah Foslien, Associated Press
Fullscreen
5. Iowa (11-5, 2-3) – The Hawkeyes typify the up-and-down nature of the Big Ten, as they began the week by losing at Nebraska only to bounce back and trounce Maryland at home. They still don’t play a ton of defense in Iowa City, but with the play of big man Luka Garza (55), the Hawkeyes will have a chance most nights, including this week at Northwestern and home against Michigan. Last week: 6.
5. Iowa (11-5, 2-3) – The Hawkeyes typify the up-and-down nature of the Big Ten, as they began the week by losing at Nebraska only to bounce back and trounce Maryland at home. They still don’t play a ton of defense in Iowa City, but with the play of big man Luka Garza (55), the Hawkeyes will have a chance most nights, including this week at Northwestern and home against Michigan. Last week: 6. Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Fullscreen
6. Purdue (10-7, 3-3) – While the Boilermakers have lacked consistency this season, they did add another resume-builder on Sunday by blowing out previously Big Ten unbeaten Michigan State. In addition to a win over Virginia, the Boilermakers have beaten some of the big boys, but getting it done on a night-in, night-out basis will be the next challenge. Last week: 9.
6. Purdue (10-7, 3-3) – While the Boilermakers have lacked consistency this season, they did add another resume-builder on Sunday by blowing out previously Big Ten unbeaten Michigan State. In addition to a win over Virginia, the Boilermakers have beaten some of the big boys, but getting it done on a night-in, night-out basis will be the next challenge. Last week: 9. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Fullscreen
7. Wisconsin (10-6, 3-2) – The Badgers went on the road and beat Penn State on Saturday for their fifth win in the last six games, the only defeat coming by one point at home to Illinois. Micah Potter (11) had a big day at Penn State, as the Badgers are starting to look like they can be a factor in the race ahead of a difficult week that includes Maryland at home followed by a trip to Michigan State. Last week: 7.
7. Wisconsin (10-6, 3-2) – The Badgers went on the road and beat Penn State on Saturday for their fifth win in the last six games, the only defeat coming by one point at home to Illinois. Micah Potter (11) had a big day at Penn State, as the Badgers are starting to look like they can be a factor in the race ahead of a difficult week that includes Maryland at home followed by a trip to Michigan State. Last week: 7. Gary M. Baranec, Associated Press
Fullscreen
8. Ohio State (11-5, 1-4) – What are we to make of the Buckeyes, who tore through nonconference play and were ranked as high as No. 3 in the nation, but have now lost four in a row and are tied for last in the Big Ten? They’re not scoring points, as the losses have mounted and some of the youngsters are struggling. A visit from Nebraska should help this week before another test at Penn State on Saturday. Last week: 2.
8. Ohio State (11-5, 1-4) – What are we to make of the Buckeyes, who tore through nonconference play and were ranked as high as No. 3 in the nation, but have now lost four in a row and are tied for last in the Big Ten? They’re not scoring points, as the losses have mounted and some of the youngsters are struggling. A visit from Nebraska should help this week before another test at Penn State on Saturday. Last week: 2. AJ Mast, Associated Press
Fullscreen
9. Rutgers (12-4, 3-2) – The run finally ended for the Scarlet Knights, who entered Saturday’s game at Illinois having won six straight, including a home victory over Penn State. They almost made it seven and had the Illini on the ropes, but couldn’t get a big bucket late in the game. Home games this week against Indiana and Minnesota offer a chance to get back on track. Last week: 12.
9. Rutgers (12-4, 3-2) – The run finally ended for the Scarlet Knights, who entered Saturday’s game at Illinois having won six straight, including a home victory over Penn State. They almost made it seven and had the Illini on the ropes, but couldn’t get a big bucket late in the game. Home games this week against Indiana and Minnesota offer a chance to get back on track. Last week: 12. Holly Hart, Associated Press
Fullscreen
10. Indiana (13-3, 3-2) – Just when you’re getting ready to cross off the Hoosiers on your list of potential postseason teams, they respond by squeaking past Northwestern and then piling on by beating a struggling Ohio State team. Things seem to be lining up as the Hoosiers head to Rutgers and Nebraska this week, two games they should win if they expect to contend. Last week: 11.
10. Indiana (13-3, 3-2) – Just when you’re getting ready to cross off the Hoosiers on your list of potential postseason teams, they respond by squeaking past Northwestern and then piling on by beating a struggling Ohio State team. Things seem to be lining up as the Hoosiers head to Rutgers and Nebraska this week, two games they should win if they expect to contend. Last week: 11. AJ Mast, Associated Press
Fullscreen
11. Penn State (12-4, 2-3) – Things sure have turned quickly for the Nittany Lions, who a week ago were coming off a win over Iowa in Philadelphia and had all sorts of momentum as they appeared on the fast track to the NCAA Tournament. Losses at Rutgers and at home to Wisconsin have soured the mood, though, as Penn State now faces a week that includes a trip to Minnesota and a visit from Ohio State. Last week: 3.
11. Penn State (12-4, 2-3) – Things sure have turned quickly for the Nittany Lions, who a week ago were coming off a win over Iowa in Philadelphia and had all sorts of momentum as they appeared on the fast track to the NCAA Tournament. Losses at Rutgers and at home to Wisconsin have soured the mood, though, as Penn State now faces a week that includes a trip to Minnesota and a visit from Ohio State. Last week: 3. Gary M. Baranec, Associated Press
Fullscreen
12. Minnesota (9-7, 3-3) – Like most other young teams, the Golden Gophers are struggling to find some consistency. It helps to have big man Daniel Oturu (25), as the sophomore has been a beast over the past few weeks. He scored 30 in the win over Michigan on Sunday, which came after he scored 22 and had 10 rebounds in a loss to Michigan State. If he gets some help on a regular basis, the Gophers will be a factor all season. Last week: 10.
12. Minnesota (9-7, 3-3) – Like most other young teams, the Golden Gophers are struggling to find some consistency. It helps to have big man Daniel Oturu (25), as the sophomore has been a beast over the past few weeks. He scored 30 in the win over Michigan on Sunday, which came after he scored 22 and had 10 rebounds in a loss to Michigan State. If he gets some help on a regular basis, the Gophers will be a factor all season. Last week: 10. Hannah Foslien, Associated Press
Fullscreen
13. Northwestern (6-9, 1-4) – The Wildcats were minutes away from a huge week, but were unable to hold on early in the week at Indiana. After dropping a close one there, the Wildcats rebounded to get their first conference victory of the season over Nebraska, in a battle of teams trying to stay out of the conference basement. Last week: 14.
13. Northwestern (6-9, 1-4) – The Wildcats were minutes away from a huge week, but were unable to hold on early in the week at Indiana. After dropping a close one there, the Wildcats rebounded to get their first conference victory of the season over Nebraska, in a battle of teams trying to stay out of the conference basement. Last week: 14. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Fullscreen
14. Nebraska (7-9, 2-3) – This is life for the young Cornhuskers. A huge home win over Iowa early in the week was followed by a stinker on the road against previously winless Northwestern. That inconsistency will likely linger all season as Fred Hoiberg continues to rebuild the Huskers, including this week with a trip to Ohio State and a home date with Indiana. Last week: 13.
14. Nebraska (7-9, 2-3) – This is life for the young Cornhuskers. A huge home win over Iowa early in the week was followed by a stinker on the road against previously winless Northwestern. That inconsistency will likely linger all season as Fred Hoiberg continues to rebuild the Huskers, including this week with a trip to Ohio State and a home date with Indiana. Last week: 13. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Ann Arbor — At numerous points this season, Michigan coach Juwan Howard has called senior guard Zavier Simpson his “Tom Brady.”

    On the surface, there are some parallels. Both Simpson and Brady, the former Wolverine and New England Patriots star quarterback, are unflappable leaders. Both have strong work ethics. Both are driven and determined to do whatever it takes to succeed.

    And just like Brady’s record-setting career in the NFL, Simpson is climbing his way up the record books. He entered Friday’s game at Iowa three assists away from passing Rumeal Robinson’s career mark of 575 and moving into second place on Michigan’s all-time assists list.

    "He's one of the best players in the country, one of the best point guards there is,” Howard said Thursday. “He's a smart, crafty guard that knows how to take advantage of a defense. He's great at reading ball screens. He's great at reading coverages overall. He wants to make the right play to put us in position to score.

    “Yeah, at times he makes mistakes just like any player, but I'm so happy he's playing for us. I knew before I took the job that I was getting a point guard that was one of the best point guards in NCAA basketball."

    Heading into play Friday, Simpson leads the nation in total assists (142) and assists per game (8.9). He has dished out at least 10 assists five times this season and, per KenPom, he has assisted on 47 percent of his teammates’ field goals when he’s on the court, a rate that ranks No. 3 in the country.

    At his current pace, Simpson would top Gary Grant’s record of 6.88 assists per game and finish the regular season with 275 assists, which would best Trey Burke’s single-season mark of 260. He would also reach the 700-assist plateau, but a postseason run likely would be needed to surpass Grant’s career total of 731.

    In addition to chasing those records, Simpson needs 86 rebounds and 113 points to become the first Wolverine to record 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists.

    "I mean, he puts so much work into it,” redshirt junior center Austin Davis said of Simpson's passing. “He's been incredible. He always has his head up looking for teammates. There’s not a selfish bone in his body.”

    According to junior walk-on forward C.J. Baird, Simpson’s vision, IQ and feel for the game are what make him one of the best facilitators in the nation.

    And, of course, it helps that Simpson has been surrounded by a talented cast throughout his career, from NBA players like Moritz Wagner and Duncan Robinson to current teammates Jon Teske and Isaiah Livers.

    “He does a really good job of knowing where you're going before sometimes you even do,” Baird said. “Sometimes he leads you with a pass that you may not have seen that opening or even as a fan you may not see that opening, but he sees the game so well that he can throw that pass to you and you're going to be there. I think his understanding of his teammates has allowed him to climb up that (assist) list as quickly as possible.”

    While some of that is natural ability, Baird credited much of Simpson’s passing prowess to the hard work he puts in on a daily basis. Baird said Simpson “works out with a purpose” and incorporates a lot of game situations into his workouts to hone his craft as opposed to just running through drills for hours.

    That has helped Simpson make some of his extraordinary feeds look rather ordinary.

    "I think the one (pass) that continually amazes me is when he comes off a ball screen, hook passes it across the court, throwing his whole body and it's right on the money to the shooter,” Baird said. “That's the one that amazes me every single time.

    “I'm sure there's some fancier stuff, but that takes so much precision and timing to get the power on the ball, to get the exact shooter's position for different shooters, too. Like for Franz (Wagner) it'll be higher, Eli (Brooks) it'll be a little lower. It's unbelievable.”

    With half the regular season still to be played, Simpson has plenty of time to drop more dazzling dimes as he continues his climb up the assist list.

    “I think it's really important to understand that there's probably even a lot more than all of us have seen that he can do,” Baird said. “I'm really looking forward to seeing what he can do for us in the future.”

    Michigan career assist leaders

    731: Gary Grant (1985-88)

    575: Rumeal Robinson (1988-90)

    573: Zavier Simpson (2017-20)

    539: Antoine Joubert (1984-87)

    499: Derrick Walton Jr. (2014-17)

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE