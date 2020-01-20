Michigan has landed several big names in its 2020 recruiting class.

On Monday night, it added a familiar one.

Jace Howard, the son of coach Juwan Howard, announced on social media he will be heading to Ann Arbor to play for his father and the Wolverines next season.

Jace Howard is ranked a three-star wing and the No. 183 overall recruit in the 2020 class, per the 247Sports composite. (Photo: 247Sports)

"I'm coming home," Howard posted in a message on Twitter, which included two images of him in a Michigan uniform and a clip from Kanye West's song "Homecoming."

In addition to Michigan, his final three included Ivy League schools Brown and Princeton.

Howard, a 6-foot-7 wing, is a three-star prospect and is ranked the No. 183 overall recruit in the class, per the 247Sports composite. He plays at University School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, along with younger brother, Jett, a top-50 prospect in the 2022 class who also holds a Michigan offer.

Howard will be part of a recent wave of sons playing for their father's squads in the Big Ten. Tom Izzo's son, Steven, is a walk-on guard in his first year at Michigan State. Tyler Underwood, another walk-on guard, followed his dad, Brad, from Stephen F. Austin to Oklahoma State to Illinois. Fran McCaffery is coaching two of his three sons, Patrick and Connor, at Iowa.

“The basketball relationship that we have built throughout my playing career makes me feel very comfortable with the decision I made,” Howard told Rivals.com about playing for his father. “How much he likes my game and the way that I play big, also him seeing how much better I can become under his system and playing for him, as well, is a big factor.”

With Howard's commitment, he becomes the fifth member of a recruiting class that ranks No. 4 in the nation. He joins five-star forward Isaiah Todd (No. 12 overall recruit), four-star center Hunter Dickinson (No. 34), four-star guard Zeb Jackson (No. 61) and four-star forward Terrance Williams (No. 85).

Howard’s addition puts Michigan one over the allotted 13-scholarship limit for the 2020-21 season. But that's only if every commit signs — Jackson already did during the early period — and every current Wolverine with eligibility remaining returns next year, which is unlikely.

There's still a possibility Michigan could add another big piece. The Wolverines remain a finalist for five-star guard Joshua Christopher and are bringing in five-star forward Greg Brown for an official visit in early February.

