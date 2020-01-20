Former Michigan defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour has decided to return home to New Jersey and will play his final season at Rutgers.

Dwumfour, who announced last week he was leaving Michigan, said in a Twitter post on Monday that he is “all in” at Rutgers and “Can’t wait to join the F.A.M.I.L.Y. and get to work!” He made an official visit to Rutgers over the weekend and will play for new head coach Greg Schiano.

Michigan defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour appeared in 33 games for the Wolverines, with four career starts. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Dwumfour, who is immediately eligible as a graduate transfer, is the Scarlet Knights’ sixth transfer in the 2020 class.

Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua told The Detroit News last Thursday at a coaching clinic that he was “sad” Dwumfour had decided to transfer.

“You always want what’s best for these young men,” Nua said. “I’ll still support him wherever he goes.”

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said last week that he and Dwumfour always had a “good relationship”.

“Sometimes a change of scenery is better,” he said. “Praying and pulling for him. Somebody will be really lucky to have him.”

Dwumfour was listed at 6-foot-2, 282 pounds on Michigan’s roster. He was a three star coming out of DePaul Catholic in New Jersey and had offers from Rutgers, Penn State and Iowa, among others.

Dwumfour appeared in 33 games for the Wolverines, with four career starts.

Dwumfour made three tackles and a shared sack in his final game at Michigan against Ohio State. He missed the Citrus Bowl after having an undisclosed surgical procedure and had been limited by a shoulder injury all season.

The Wolverines are thin at defensive tackle and currently have six on scholarship who have game experience. They are: Carlo Kemp, Mazi Smith, Chris Hinton, Donovan Jeter, Jess Speight and Phillip Paea.

