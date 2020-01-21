Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Jan. 20
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Jan. 20, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Jan. 20, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
1. Michigan State (14-4, 6-1) – The Spartans were able to bounce back from the blowout loss at Purdue by winning comfortably at home over Wisconsin. The win came despite Cassius Winston struggling for the second straight game; however, the supporting cast led by Gabe Brown (pictured) got rolling again to avoid a second loss. The key for the Spartans this week as they hit the road to face Indiana and Minnesota will be getting a similar performance away from home. Last week: 1.
1. Michigan State (14-4, 6-1) – The Spartans were able to bounce back from the blowout loss at Purdue by winning comfortably at home over Wisconsin. The win came despite Cassius Winston struggling for the second straight game; however, the supporting cast led by Gabe Brown (pictured) got rolling again to avoid a second loss. The key for the Spartans this week as they hit the road to face Indiana and Minnesota will be getting a similar performance away from home. Last week: 1. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
2. Maryland (14-4, 4-3) – If not for a last-minute 3-pointer from Wisconsin’s Brad Davison, the Terrapins would have had a critical road victory early in the week. Still, the Terps returned home to get past a surging Purdue team to keep pace in the Big Ten. However, the road beckons again this week as the Terps take on Northwestern and Indiana, both away from home. Last week: 2.
2. Maryland (14-4, 4-3) – If not for a last-minute 3-pointer from Wisconsin’s Brad Davison, the Terrapins would have had a critical road victory early in the week. Still, the Terps returned home to get past a surging Purdue team to keep pace in the Big Ten. However, the road beckons again this week as the Terps take on Northwestern and Indiana, both away from home. Last week: 2. Julio Cortez, Associated Press
Fullscreen
3. Iowa (13-5, 4-3) – It was another big week for the Hawkeyes, led by big man Luka Garza (pictured_, who scored 27 in the victory over Northwestern then poured in 33 to help the Hawkeyes knock off Michigan. Iowa now has won three in a row and gets a bit of a break this week with just one game. It comes at home, but it is far from a piece of cake as a surprising Rutgers team comes to Iowa City. Last week: 5.
3. Iowa (13-5, 4-3) – It was another big week for the Hawkeyes, led by big man Luka Garza (pictured_, who scored 27 in the victory over Northwestern then poured in 33 to help the Hawkeyes knock off Michigan. Iowa now has won three in a row and gets a bit of a break this week with just one game. It comes at home, but it is far from a piece of cake as a surprising Rutgers team comes to Iowa City. Last week: 5. Rebecca F. Miller, AP
Fullscreen
4. Illinois (13-5, 5-2) – The Fighting Illini aren’t exactly putting up impressive wins, but they’re winning, nonetheless. They’ve now won four in a row after holding off Northwestern at home, and now get set for a difficult week that begins with a trip to Purdue followed by playing at Michigan. Get at least one win out this trip, and the Illini could be in the race for the long haul. Last week: 3.
4. Illinois (13-5, 5-2) – The Fighting Illini aren’t exactly putting up impressive wins, but they’re winning, nonetheless. They’ve now won four in a row after holding off Northwestern at home, and now get set for a difficult week that begins with a trip to Purdue followed by playing at Michigan. Get at least one win out this trip, and the Illini could be in the race for the long haul. Last week: 3. Holly Hart, Associated Press
Fullscreen
5. Rutgers (14-4, 5-2) – It’s officially time to stop ignoring the Scarlet Knights. They have lost just once in the last nine games, and that came by three points on the road to Illinois. Rutgers rebounded from that loss by beating Indiana at home then shrugging off a slow start Sunday to beat Minnesota at the RAC. A tough trip to Iowa is next, a game that is critical in the race for the Big Ten title. Last week: 9.
5. Rutgers (14-4, 5-2) – It’s officially time to stop ignoring the Scarlet Knights. They have lost just once in the last nine games, and that came by three points on the road to Illinois. Rutgers rebounded from that loss by beating Indiana at home then shrugging off a slow start Sunday to beat Minnesota at the RAC. A tough trip to Iowa is next, a game that is critical in the race for the Big Ten title. Last week: 9. Rich Graessle, Associated Press
Fullscreen
6. Wisconsin (11-7, 4-3) – The Badgers were playing as well as any team in the Big Ten entering their game Friday at Michigan State. They had just beaten Maryland on a last-minute 3-pointer, and had won six of seven games. However, that run ended in East Lansing and now the Badgers look to get back on track this week at home against Nebraska before heading to Purdue. Last week: 7.
6. Wisconsin (11-7, 4-3) – The Badgers were playing as well as any team in the Big Ten entering their game Friday at Michigan State. They had just beaten Maryland on a last-minute 3-pointer, and had won six of seven games. However, that run ended in East Lansing and now the Badgers look to get back on track this week at home against Nebraska before heading to Purdue. Last week: 7. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
7. Michigan (11-6, 2-4) – Things have started to spiral out of control for the Wolverines, who now have lost three out of four after getting beat at Iowa. How much of it is because of the loss of Isaiah Livers (pictured) to a groin injury is tough to gauge, but the sooner he gets back the better as the Wolverines spend the upcoming week at home, but will be tested with games against Penn State and Illinois. Last week: 4.
7. Michigan (11-6, 2-4) – Things have started to spiral out of control for the Wolverines, who now have lost three out of four after getting beat at Iowa. How much of it is because of the loss of Isaiah Livers (pictured) to a groin injury is tough to gauge, but the sooner he gets back the better as the Wolverines spend the upcoming week at home, but will be tested with games against Penn State and Illinois. Last week: 4. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
8. Penn State (13-5, 3-4) – There might not have been a team in the entire conference that needed a win as badly as the Nittany Lions did entering their matchup with Ohio State. After losing three straight, including a stinker at home, Penn State looked more like an NCAA Tournament team by beating the struggling Buckeyes. A trip to Michigan this week will be critical in keeping pace in the conference race. Last week: 11.
8. Penn State (13-5, 3-4) – There might not have been a team in the entire conference that needed a win as badly as the Nittany Lions did entering their matchup with Ohio State. After losing three straight, including a stinker at home, Penn State looked more like an NCAA Tournament team by beating the struggling Buckeyes. A trip to Michigan this week will be critical in keeping pace in the conference race. Last week: 11. Gary M. Baranec, Associated Press
Fullscreen
9. Purdue (10-8, 3-4) – There might not be a tougher place to play in the Big Ten than Mackey Arena. However, the Boilermakers have to play half their games on the road, and so far they’re 0-4 away from home in conference play. It’s hard to get an accurate gauge on this group that has lost three of four, but they do get both Illinois and Wisconsin at home this week. Last week: 6.
9. Purdue (10-8, 3-4) – There might not be a tougher place to play in the Big Ten than Mackey Arena. However, the Boilermakers have to play half their games on the road, and so far they’re 0-4 away from home in conference play. It’s hard to get an accurate gauge on this group that has lost three of four, but they do get both Illinois and Wisconsin at home this week. Last week: 6. Julio Cortez, Associated Press
Fullscreen
10. Ohio State (12-6, 2-5) – Things have really gone off the rails for the Buckeyes, who now have lost five of six with the only victory coming at home against Nebraska. The analytics still love Ohio State, thanks to some big nonconference wins, but the Buckeyes are playing themselves out of the Big Ten race as they’re now four games out of first place with a home game against Minnesota and a trip to Northwestern this week. Last week: 8.
10. Ohio State (12-6, 2-5) – Things have really gone off the rails for the Buckeyes, who now have lost five of six with the only victory coming at home against Nebraska. The analytics still love Ohio State, thanks to some big nonconference wins, but the Buckeyes are playing themselves out of the Big Ten race as they’re now four games out of first place with a home game against Minnesota and a trip to Northwestern this week. Last week: 8. Gary M. Baranec, Associated Press
Fullscreen
11. Indiana (14-4, 4-3) – The Hoosiers helped themselves the past week by splitting a pair of road games, losing at Rutgers before getting a victory at Nebraska, and now have won three of four. This week will be a chance to the Hoosiers to prove they belong in the Big Ten title chase as they host two of the front-runners with Michigan State coming to town Thursday, followed by Maryland on Sunday. Last week: 10.
11. Indiana (14-4, 4-3) – The Hoosiers helped themselves the past week by splitting a pair of road games, losing at Rutgers before getting a victory at Nebraska, and now have won three of four. This week will be a chance to the Hoosiers to prove they belong in the Big Ten title chase as they host two of the front-runners with Michigan State coming to town Thursday, followed by Maryland on Sunday. Last week: 10. Doug McSchooler, Associated Press
Fullscreen
12. Minnesota (10-8, 4-4) – The Golden Gophers have one of the best players in the conference as big man Daniel Oturu (pictured) continues to dominate other opponents. However, the Gophers simply can’t find any consistency and, like many teams in the Big Ten, can’t win big games away from home. They’ll get another shot this week when they travel to take on Ohio State before hosting Michigan State on Sunday. Last week: 12.
12. Minnesota (10-8, 4-4) – The Golden Gophers have one of the best players in the conference as big man Daniel Oturu (pictured) continues to dominate other opponents. However, the Gophers simply can’t find any consistency and, like many teams in the Big Ten, can’t win big games away from home. They’ll get another shot this week when they travel to take on Ohio State before hosting Michigan State on Sunday. Last week: 12. Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Fullscreen
13. Northwestern (6-11, 1-6) – There won’t be a ton of wins to pile up for the young Wildcats, but there are signs of life. This week the ‘Cats hung tough with Iowa for a good chunk of the game, and pushed Illinois to the limit on the road before losing by four. Visits this week from Maryland and Ohio State will be big as the ‘Cats look to disrupt the conference race. Last week: 13.
13. Northwestern (6-11, 1-6) – There won’t be a ton of wins to pile up for the young Wildcats, but there are signs of life. This week the ‘Cats hung tough with Iowa for a good chunk of the game, and pushed Illinois to the limit on the road before losing by four. Visits this week from Maryland and Ohio State will be big as the ‘Cats look to disrupt the conference race. Last week: 13. Holly Hart, Associated Press
Fullscreen
14. Nebraska (7-11, 2-5) – The Cornhuskers were flying high after the win over Iowa two weeks ago, but since then it’s been a rough road compounded last week with losses at Ohio State and to Indiana. Finding that next win doesn’t get any easier this week as the Huskers hit the road to take on Wisconsin and Rutgers. Last week: 14.
14. Nebraska (7-11, 2-5) – The Cornhuskers were flying high after the win over Iowa two weeks ago, but since then it’s been a rough road compounded last week with losses at Ohio State and to Indiana. Finding that next win doesn’t get any easier this week as the Huskers hit the road to take on Wisconsin and Rutgers. Last week: 14. Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Ann Arbor — Nearly a third of the way through the Big Ten slate, Michigan finds itself toward the bottom of the jumbled standings.

    The Wolverines are one of four teams who have fewer than three wins in conference play and are sitting alone in 11th place with a 2-4 mark heading into Tuesday’s games.

    But after playing four of its first six Big Ten contests on the road, Michigan (11-6) enters a critical stretch where four of its next six games will be at Crisler Center, starting with Wednesday’s contest against Penn State.

    "I think this will be a big chance for us to make up a lot of ground,” sophomore forward Brandon Johns Jr. said Tuesday. “Obviously, we lost the last two (at Minnesota and at Iowa) and we're trying to make up for it, trying to bounce back. This will be big for us.”

    It’s a prime opportunity for the Wolverines to start building some momentum and regain some confidence. Since starting the season 7-0, Michigan has hit a rough patch by losing six of its past eight matchups against high-major competition and all five of its true road games.

    Despite the struggles that have led to the Wolverines falling out of the rankings, coach Juwan Howard said the team’s morale has remained “very positive” through the ups and downs.

    “Every day our guys come in the gym, they walk in solution-based and ready to get better,” Howard said. “They’re not with their heads down sulking, asking people to feel sorry for them. We're not wired that way. We're wired to (see) what can we do to get better as a group starting with me first and going down to the players.”

    One area where Michigan has plenty of room to improve is on defense. During Big Ten play, the Wolverines are giving up the most points (82) and are allowing opponents to shoot a league-worst 48.2 percent from the field.

    Howard said the team can get better in several different areas — from pick-and-roll to the interior — but it simply boils down to execution and everyone doing a better job guarding their man "mano-a-mano."

    While senior center Jon Teske added he’s “very confident” the team can make strides defensively, he’s also encouraged that the Wolverines will learn from their mistakes in their recent losses, whether it’s getting key stops or executing better in the final minutes.

    And given Michigan had its chances late to pull out victories at Minnesota and Iowa, Teske feels the team is close to breaking through and has the potential to start stringing wins together.

    “There are some things during the games we could change and get us over the hump, but I definitely think we're right there,” Teske said. “One or two plays, one or two things down the stretch, just those little things where winning matters. We can change that and I know we can and the guys know they can, too. We just have to put it all together for a full game.”

    There have been other welcomed signs, as well. Junior guard Eli Brooks shook off a three-game slump where he shot 1-for-14 from 3-point range with five made 3s and a career-high 25 points against Iowa.

    Freshman wing Franz Wagner appears to have found his groove, stringing together four consecutive games where he has scored at least 10 points and made at least two 3-pointers.

    Junior forward Isaiah Livers, the team’s second-leading scorer, continues to inch close and closer to returning to the lineup after suffering a left groin injury on Dec. 21.

    And, of course, there’s the upcoming six-game slate where Michigan will have an opportunity to climb up the standings and right the ship in a league where Big Ten teams are 41-7 at home against conference foes.

    After Penn State, the Wolverines will host No. 21 Illinois on Saturday and look to avenge last month's 71-62 loss in Champaign before traveling to Nebraska on Jan. 28 to take on a Cornhuskers team that is 5-5 at home.

    Michigan will then face Rutgers in a neutral-site contest on Feb. 1 at Madison Square Garden, a venue where the Wolverines have had plenty of success in recent years, before returning to Crisler Center to host Ohio State on Feb. 4 and Michigan State on Feb. 8.

    “It's huge,” Teske said of the upcoming schedule. “We can get on a winning streak. We can still win the Big Ten. We're capable of doing that and we know we can.

    “We stuck together through the highs and lows. We know what we're capable of. We know the high level we can play at. We just have to get back to that.”

    Penn State at Michigan

    Tip-off: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Crisler Center, Ann Arbor

    TV/radio: BTN/950

    Records: Penn State 13-5, 3-4 Big Ten; Michigan 11-6, 2-4

    Outlook: Michigan has won eight of nine in the series between the teams and seven straight meetings at Crisler Center…For Penn State, Lamar Stevens leads four players averaging double figures in scoring with 16.6 points. The Nittany Lions lead the Big Ten in steals (8.6) and blocks (3.1) per game, and are 0-3 on the road in conference play.

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE