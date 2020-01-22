Ann Arbor — Penn State’s Lamar Stevens let Michigan know on the first possession of the game it was going to be a long night.

And he let everyone in Crisler Center know it, too.

After making his first three shots of the game with a varying degree of difficulty, the Wolverines struggled to contain the Nittany Lions and had no answer for their own sputtering offense in Wednesday’s 72-63 loss.

BOX SCORE: Penn State 72, Michigan 63

Zavier Simpson had 18 points and six assists with six turnovers for Michigan (11-7, 2-5 Big Ten), which has lost four of five and has its first three-game losing streak since the 2014-15 season.

Buy Photo Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) awaiting resumption of play while Michigan trails in the first half. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Brandon Johns Jr. added 14 points, Eli Brooks scored 12 and Jon Teske recorded nine points and 11 rebounds for the Wolverines, which shot 35.3 percent (24-for-68) from the field and 17.9 percent (5-for-28) from 3-point range.

Stevens finished with 19 points and nine rebounds for Penn State (14-5, 4-4), which shot 48.2 percent (27-for-56) from the floor and led the final 28 minutes of the game. Curtis Jones scored 18 — all in the second half — and Myreon Jones added 16.

A rough finish to the first half that saw Michigan miss 10 of its final 13 shot attempts spilled over into the second half as the frustration and missed shots continued to mount.

Penn State pushed its lead to 44-31 at the 17:16 mark on a 3-pointer by Jones and forced coach Juwan Howard to call a timeout within the first three minutes of the half just like he did in the opening stanza.

Despite missing 10 of its first 12 shot attempts in the half, the Wolverines chipped away at the deficit from the free-throw line. They converted six over a two-minute stretch before Simpson capped an 8-0 spurt with a running hook shot to make it 44-39 with 13:45 to play.

It wasn’t until the 11:07 mark that another Wolverine other than Simpson made a field goal when Brooks was fouled on a layup and made the ensuing free throw to trim Penn State’s lead to 52-45.

As Michigan’s woes continued, the Nittany Lions ripped off eight straight points — seven coming from Curtis Jones — to put the Wolverines in a 60-45 hole with 7:06 remaining that it ultimately couldn’t recover from.

By the time Michigan’s offense started to come to life, it was too little too late. The Wolverines mounted a last-gasp effort with a 12-2 spurt that Simpson ended with a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 62-57.

But Curtis Jones provided a killer swing and dashed the comeback with back-to-back layups to put the Nittany Lions back in control, 67-57, at the 2:55 mark.

With Isaiah Livers missing his sixth straight game due to a left groin injury, Stevens went to work early and feasted in his matchup against Johns.

Stevens opened the scoring with a tough fadeaway jumper over Johns. He followed that with a 3-pointer after a miscommunication left him open on the wing and knocked down another mid-range jumper over Johns to let the crowd know he was going to be a problem.

After scoring the first seven points for Penn State and forcing Michigan to take timeout 2:09 into the game, Stevens buried another fadeaway jumper while being fouled by Johns. Stevens completed to three-point play and was single-handedly outscoring Michigan, 10-8, with 14:27 left in the first half.

When Stevens checked out the game, Michigan took advantage and scored seven straight points to ignite a 13-2 run. Brooks and Simpson spearheaded the spurt with 11 combined points during a stretch where Michigan was able to get out and run to take a 21-16 lead at the 10:31 mark.

Penn State answered with a 14-0 flurry to go back on top, 30-21, with 4:38 left in the half as Michigan struggled to generate offense in the halfcourt and mustered only three made field goals over the final 10 minutes.

After Teske snapped a six-minute scoring drought with a layup, Stevens ended the half just liked he started it — with a turnaround jumper to give Penn State a 37-28 lead at the break.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins