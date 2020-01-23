Michigan football’s two new defensive staff hires have signed two-year deals that feature buyouts of 100% of the annual base salary if they were to leave before the end of the contracts.

Bob Shoop, coaching safeties at Michigan, most recently was defensive coordinator at Mississippi State. His two-year deal signed Jan. 16 will pay $450,000 his first season and $550,000 next season, according to documents obtained Thursday by The Detroit News through an open-records request.

Brian Jean-Mary was assistant head coach and defensive coordinator at South Florida the last three seasons and is coaching linebackers at Michigan. Jean-Mary will make $415,000 base this season and $450,000 next season, according to his contract signed Jan. 17.

Michigan officially announced the hires last Saturday and also noted that running backs coach Jay Harbaugh will also be the special teams coordinator. According to the university, there is no updated contract available for Jay Harbaugh.

Shoop and Jean-Mary fill the vacancies left by Chris Partridge, now the defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, and Anthony Campanile, who reportedly has joined the Miami Dolphins staff.

According to the contracts for Shoop and Jean-Mary, if they leave for another job before the end of the contract, they will owe Michigan “a buyout equal to 100% of your then-current annual base salary." The buyout must be paid to the university within 30 days of the announcement of their departure.

Michigan began winter conditioning last Thursday and will start spring football mid-March, according to coach Jim Harbaugh, whose staff is now complete.

“I am excited about the addition of Brian and Bob to our defensive coaching staff," Harbaugh said in a statement last Saturday. "Brian and Bob are well-respected, experienced coaches who represent great fits for the University of Michigan.

“Both coaches have experience coordinating some of the best defenses in the country, and their development of all-conference and future NFL players throughout their careers will benefit our program and student-athletes.”

Jean-Mary spent the last 10 seasons working with Charlie Strong, first at Louisville as an assistant head coach/linebackers, then at Texas and USF.

Shoop is a two-time finalist for the Broyles Award, given to the best assistant in college football. He who spent the last two years coordinating the defense at Mississippi State. The 2018 Bulldogs were the only defensive unit in the FBS to finish top-10 in all four major defensive categories — total defense, scoring, rushing and passing.

He played football at Yale and his final season in 1987, Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown was on Yale’s staff. Shoop also overlapped at Vanderbilt and Penn State with Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis.

