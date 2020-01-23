Penn State 72, Michigan 63
Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) and Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) guard Penn State guard Myreon Jones (0) in the first half during their game at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Jan. 22, 2020.
Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) and Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) guard Penn State guard Myreon Jones (0) in the first half during their game at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Jan. 22, 2020. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Franz Wagner (21) and Penn State forward Mike Watkins (24) collide in the second half.
Michigan guard Franz Wagner (21) and Penn State forward Mike Watkins (24) collide in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) takes a shot in the first half.
Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) takes a shot in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) goes to the basket next to Michigan forward Austin Davis (51) in the first half.
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) goes to the basket next to Michigan forward Austin Davis (51) in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Franz Wagner (21) looks toward the basket being guarded by Penn State forward Seth Lundy (1) in the first half.
Michigan guard Franz Wagner (21) looks toward the basket being guarded by Penn State forward Seth Lundy (1) in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) awaiting resumption of play while Michigan trails in the first half.
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) awaiting resumption of play while Michigan trails in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Penn State forward John Harrar (21) defends a shot by Michigan center Jon Teske (15) in the first half.
Penn State forward John Harrar (21) defends a shot by Michigan center Jon Teske (15) in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Penn State forward Seth Lundy (1) defends a shot by Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) in the first half.
Penn State forward Seth Lundy (1) defends a shot by Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) guards Penn State guard Izaiah Brockington (12) in the first half.
Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) guards Penn State guard Izaiah Brockington (12) in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) takes a shot in the first half.
Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) takes a shot in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) runs the offense with Penn State guard Curtis Jones (4) on defense in the second half.
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) runs the offense with Penn State guard Curtis Jones (4) on defense in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) dribbles between Penn State forward Mike Watkins (24) and Penn State guard Myles Dread (2) the second half.
Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) dribbles between Penn State forward Mike Watkins (24) and Penn State guard Myles Dread (2) the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Franz Wagner (21) guards Penn State forward Lamar Stevens (11) in the second half.
Michigan guard Franz Wagner (21) guards Penn State forward Lamar Stevens (11) in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan center Jon Teske (15) defends a shot by Penn State forward Mike Watkins (24) in the second half.
Michigan center Jon Teske (15) defends a shot by Penn State forward Mike Watkins (24) in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Franz Wagner (21) takes a shot in the second half.
Michigan guard Franz Wagner (21) takes a shot in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guards Zavier Simpson, left, and Franz Wagner (21) guard Penn State guard Curtis Jones, center, in the second half.
Michigan guards Zavier Simpson, left, and Franz Wagner (21) guard Penn State guard Curtis Jones, center, in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Jon Roberts of Ann Arbor makes some noise after Michigan makes a short run but still trails in the second half.
Jon Roberts of Ann Arbor makes some noise after Michigan makes a short run but still trails in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) heads to the bench for a timeout with Michigan forward Austin Davis (51) in the second half.
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) heads to the bench for a timeout with Michigan forward Austin Davis (51) in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard talks with Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) during a timeout in the second half.
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard talks with Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) during a timeout in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, left, and assistant coach Saddi Washington talk with an official during a time out in the second half.
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, left, and assistant coach Saddi Washington talk with an official during a time out in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, left, talks with Eli Brooks (55), Zavier Simpson (3), Brandon Johns Jr. (23) and Jon Teske while Franz Wagner shoots technical foul shots in the second half.
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, left, talks with Eli Brooks (55), Zavier Simpson (3), Brandon Johns Jr. (23) and Jon Teske while Franz Wagner shoots technical foul shots in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) tries to knock the ball away from Penn State forward John Harrar (21) in the second half.
Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) tries to knock the ball away from Penn State forward John Harrar (21) in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) looks for an open man between Penn State forward John Harrar (21) and guard Curtis Jones (4) in the second half.
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) looks for an open man between Penn State forward John Harrar (21) and guard Curtis Jones (4) in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Penn State guard Izaiah Brockington (12) defends a shot by Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) in the second half.
Penn State guard Izaiah Brockington (12) defends a shot by Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
From right, Michigan guard David DeJulius (0) talks with Michigan forward Isaiah Livers on the bench next to Austin Davis (51) in the second half. Livers is out with a groin injury.
From right, Michigan guard David DeJulius (0) talks with Michigan forward Isaiah Livers on the bench next to Austin Davis (51) in the second half. Livers is out with a groin injury. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan center Jon Teske (15) defends a shot by Penn State forward Mike Watkins (24) in the second half.
Michigan center Jon Teske (15) defends a shot by Penn State forward Mike Watkins (24) in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard talks with Michigan center Jon Teske (15) in the second half.
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard talks with Michigan center Jon Teske (15) in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Austin Davis (51) guards Penn State forward John Harrar (21) in the second half.
Michigan forward Austin Davis (51) guards Penn State forward John Harrar (21) in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Austin Davis (51) and Penn State forward Mike Watkins (24) battle for the ball in the second half.
Michigan forward Austin Davis (51) and Penn State forward Mike Watkins (24) battle for the ball in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan assistant head coach Phil Martelli, right, reacts in the second half. From left are assistant coaches Saddi Washington and Howard Eisley.
Michigan assistant head coach Phil Martelli, right, reacts in the second half. From left are assistant coaches Saddi Washington and Howard Eisley. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Ann Arbor — Three months and 18 games into the season, Michigan coach Juwan Howard never thought he’d still be talking about his team’s lack of communication.

    But that’s exactly what Howard found himself doing after he witnessed numerous defensive breakdowns and the Wolverines failed to talk the talk in Wednesday’s 72-63 loss to Penn State at Crisler Center.

    "It's very challenging to come up here and have to talk about that we're having a lack of communication and we're not communicating enough,” Howard said. “I don't understand why.

    “It's too late in the season to have to beg our guys to communicate on defense. And not just on the defensive end, on the offensive end, too.”

    Howard said off the court the players are always speaking to one another and he can sometimes hear them well outside the locker room. He doesn’t see them on their phones sending texts to the person who is standing right next to them. They get along. They enjoy playing with one another.

    That’s what makes it all the more frustrating when Howard sees that it’s not translating onto the court.

    “It's a lost art in the game and we have to bring it back,” Howard said. “Yes, I'm old-school, but in order for us to forge ahead and move forward and improve, communication has to be a part of the process.

    “That is surprising that some of our guys don't like talking on defense or assume a player knows exactly what the other opponent is going to do and assume that your teammate knows that he's got to pick him up on the defensive end. There's a lot of guessing going on and I just don't understand it."

    It was an issue that began in the early stages of the game. On Penn State’s second possession, Brandon Johns Jr. and Zavier Simpson both stayed with the ball-handler off a screen. The miscommunication led to Lamar Stevens burying an open catch-and-shoot 3-pointer.

    Later in the half, Simpson sagged into the paint below a screen and gave up an open look to Myreon Jones, Penn State’s top shooter. The miscue resulted in a weak contest from Franz Wagner and one of Jones’ three made 3-pointers.

    Then in the second half, another botched switch led to nobody picking up Penn State’s Curtis Jones Jr., who was left all alone and knocked down a deep ball for three of his 18 second-half points.

    By the end of it, Penn State made eight 3-pointers, shot 48.2 percent (27-for-56) from the field and became the sixth Big Ten opponent to make at least 45 percent of its field-goal attempts against Michigan.

    "They got too many open looks,” Howard said. “We talk about that we have to communicate on defense, be physical, don't be surprised. We have a great scouting report. We watch film on every opponent. We see guys' tendencies as well as their strengths and who can shoot the ball and where they shoot the ball from, so there are no surprises.

    “I don't understand why guys get open looks. It tells me because of lack of communication on switching. At times I thought we were lazy on our switches. We switch up on shooters, not back. Or (we’re) assuming a guy has the man and unfortunately that particular player is not guarding him. Or if your hand is down versus a shooter, for example, Curtis Jones, who was just lighting us up and shot it in our face, that's unacceptable. You have to own it. You've got to be able to do your job.”

    Like Howard, junior guard Eli Brooks said Penn State got “way too many” clean looks throughout the contest because of missed assignments that could’ve been cleaned up if more guys were vocal and calling out switches.

    While Brooks also cited a lack of energy and the need for more guys to adjust their personality to “bring fire,” he said talking on the court is something that should already be ingrained in each player.

    "That's something you should do no matter what,” Brooks said. “You're a basketball player. At the end of the day, you've been doing it your whole life.”

    Johns agreed that Michigan’s communication could’ve been better, especially on the defensive end. He said the team executes well in practice, but the carryover into games isn’t correlating.

    "I think some people just get in their heads or everybody gets in their own head and it causes us to stop talking,” Johns said. “I think when we're in the hardships of the game we have to be consistent with talking.

    “We're not executing as much as we should be. I think that's one of our big problems.”

    And it’s a problem a scuffling Michigan squad will need to fix quick with a hot Illinois team riding a five-game win streak into town this weekend.

    "We can't have the same performance on the defensive end and expect that Illinois is going to feel sorry for us,” Howard said. “Each and every guy, including myself, has to look themselves in the mirror and see how can I get better when I walk in the door tomorrow.”

    Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Jan. 20
    Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Jan. 20, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
    Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Jan. 20, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    1. Michigan State (14-4, 6-1) – The Spartans were able to bounce back from the blowout loss at Purdue by winning comfortably at home over Wisconsin. The win came despite Cassius Winston struggling for the second straight game; however, the supporting cast led by Gabe Brown (pictured) got rolling again to avoid a second loss. The key for the Spartans this week as they hit the road to face Indiana and Minnesota will be getting a similar performance away from home. Last week: 1.
    1. Michigan State (14-4, 6-1) – The Spartans were able to bounce back from the blowout loss at Purdue by winning comfortably at home over Wisconsin. The win came despite Cassius Winston struggling for the second straight game; however, the supporting cast led by Gabe Brown (pictured) got rolling again to avoid a second loss. The key for the Spartans this week as they hit the road to face Indiana and Minnesota will be getting a similar performance away from home. Last week: 1. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    2. Maryland (14-4, 4-3) – If not for a last-minute 3-pointer from Wisconsin’s Brad Davison, the Terrapins would have had a critical road victory early in the week. Still, the Terps returned home to get past a surging Purdue team to keep pace in the Big Ten. However, the road beckons again this week as the Terps take on Northwestern and Indiana, both away from home. Last week: 2.
    2. Maryland (14-4, 4-3) – If not for a last-minute 3-pointer from Wisconsin’s Brad Davison, the Terrapins would have had a critical road victory early in the week. Still, the Terps returned home to get past a surging Purdue team to keep pace in the Big Ten. However, the road beckons again this week as the Terps take on Northwestern and Indiana, both away from home. Last week: 2. Julio Cortez, Associated Press
    3. Iowa (13-5, 4-3) – It was another big week for the Hawkeyes, led by big man Luka Garza (pictured_, who scored 27 in the victory over Northwestern then poured in 33 to help the Hawkeyes knock off Michigan. Iowa now has won three in a row and gets a bit of a break this week with just one game. It comes at home, but it is far from a piece of cake as a surprising Rutgers team comes to Iowa City. Last week: 5.
    3. Iowa (13-5, 4-3) – It was another big week for the Hawkeyes, led by big man Luka Garza (pictured_, who scored 27 in the victory over Northwestern then poured in 33 to help the Hawkeyes knock off Michigan. Iowa now has won three in a row and gets a bit of a break this week with just one game. It comes at home, but it is far from a piece of cake as a surprising Rutgers team comes to Iowa City. Last week: 5. Rebecca F. Miller, AP
    4. Illinois (13-5, 5-2) – The Fighting Illini aren’t exactly putting up impressive wins, but they’re winning, nonetheless. They’ve now won four in a row after holding off Northwestern at home, and now get set for a difficult week that begins with a trip to Purdue followed by playing at Michigan. Get at least one win out this trip, and the Illini could be in the race for the long haul. Last week: 3.
    4. Illinois (13-5, 5-2) – The Fighting Illini aren’t exactly putting up impressive wins, but they’re winning, nonetheless. They’ve now won four in a row after holding off Northwestern at home, and now get set for a difficult week that begins with a trip to Purdue followed by playing at Michigan. Get at least one win out this trip, and the Illini could be in the race for the long haul. Last week: 3. Holly Hart, Associated Press
    5. Rutgers (14-4, 5-2) – It’s officially time to stop ignoring the Scarlet Knights. They have lost just once in the last nine games, and that came by three points on the road to Illinois. Rutgers rebounded from that loss by beating Indiana at home then shrugging off a slow start Sunday to beat Minnesota at the RAC. A tough trip to Iowa is next, a game that is critical in the race for the Big Ten title. Last week: 9.
    5. Rutgers (14-4, 5-2) – It’s officially time to stop ignoring the Scarlet Knights. They have lost just once in the last nine games, and that came by three points on the road to Illinois. Rutgers rebounded from that loss by beating Indiana at home then shrugging off a slow start Sunday to beat Minnesota at the RAC. A tough trip to Iowa is next, a game that is critical in the race for the Big Ten title. Last week: 9. Rich Graessle, Associated Press
    6. Wisconsin (11-7, 4-3) – The Badgers were playing as well as any team in the Big Ten entering their game Friday at Michigan State. They had just beaten Maryland on a last-minute 3-pointer, and had won six of seven games. However, that run ended in East Lansing and now the Badgers look to get back on track this week at home against Nebraska before heading to Purdue. Last week: 7.
    6. Wisconsin (11-7, 4-3) – The Badgers were playing as well as any team in the Big Ten entering their game Friday at Michigan State. They had just beaten Maryland on a last-minute 3-pointer, and had won six of seven games. However, that run ended in East Lansing and now the Badgers look to get back on track this week at home against Nebraska before heading to Purdue. Last week: 7. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    7. Michigan (11-6, 2-4) – Things have started to spiral out of control for the Wolverines, who now have lost three out of four after getting beat at Iowa. How much of it is because of the loss of Isaiah Livers (pictured) to a groin injury is tough to gauge, but the sooner he gets back the better as the Wolverines spend the upcoming week at home, but will be tested with games against Penn State and Illinois. Last week: 4.
    7. Michigan (11-6, 2-4) – Things have started to spiral out of control for the Wolverines, who now have lost three out of four after getting beat at Iowa. How much of it is because of the loss of Isaiah Livers (pictured) to a groin injury is tough to gauge, but the sooner he gets back the better as the Wolverines spend the upcoming week at home, but will be tested with games against Penn State and Illinois. Last week: 4. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    8. Penn State (13-5, 3-4) – There might not have been a team in the entire conference that needed a win as badly as the Nittany Lions did entering their matchup with Ohio State. After losing three straight, including a stinker at home, Penn State looked more like an NCAA Tournament team by beating the struggling Buckeyes. A trip to Michigan this week will be critical in keeping pace in the conference race. Last week: 11.
    8. Penn State (13-5, 3-4) – There might not have been a team in the entire conference that needed a win as badly as the Nittany Lions did entering their matchup with Ohio State. After losing three straight, including a stinker at home, Penn State looked more like an NCAA Tournament team by beating the struggling Buckeyes. A trip to Michigan this week will be critical in keeping pace in the conference race. Last week: 11. Gary M. Baranec, Associated Press
    9. Purdue (10-8, 3-4) – There might not be a tougher place to play in the Big Ten than Mackey Arena. However, the Boilermakers have to play half their games on the road, and so far they’re 0-4 away from home in conference play. It’s hard to get an accurate gauge on this group that has lost three of four, but they do get both Illinois and Wisconsin at home this week. Last week: 6.
    9. Purdue (10-8, 3-4) – There might not be a tougher place to play in the Big Ten than Mackey Arena. However, the Boilermakers have to play half their games on the road, and so far they’re 0-4 away from home in conference play. It’s hard to get an accurate gauge on this group that has lost three of four, but they do get both Illinois and Wisconsin at home this week. Last week: 6. Julio Cortez, Associated Press
    10. Ohio State (12-6, 2-5) – Things have really gone off the rails for the Buckeyes, who now have lost five of six with the only victory coming at home against Nebraska. The analytics still love Ohio State, thanks to some big nonconference wins, but the Buckeyes are playing themselves out of the Big Ten race as they’re now four games out of first place with a home game against Minnesota and a trip to Northwestern this week. Last week: 8.
    10. Ohio State (12-6, 2-5) – Things have really gone off the rails for the Buckeyes, who now have lost five of six with the only victory coming at home against Nebraska. The analytics still love Ohio State, thanks to some big nonconference wins, but the Buckeyes are playing themselves out of the Big Ten race as they’re now four games out of first place with a home game against Minnesota and a trip to Northwestern this week. Last week: 8. Gary M. Baranec, Associated Press
    11. Indiana (14-4, 4-3) – The Hoosiers helped themselves the past week by splitting a pair of road games, losing at Rutgers before getting a victory at Nebraska, and now have won three of four. This week will be a chance to the Hoosiers to prove they belong in the Big Ten title chase as they host two of the front-runners with Michigan State coming to town Thursday, followed by Maryland on Sunday. Last week: 10.
    11. Indiana (14-4, 4-3) – The Hoosiers helped themselves the past week by splitting a pair of road games, losing at Rutgers before getting a victory at Nebraska, and now have won three of four. This week will be a chance to the Hoosiers to prove they belong in the Big Ten title chase as they host two of the front-runners with Michigan State coming to town Thursday, followed by Maryland on Sunday. Last week: 10. Doug McSchooler, Associated Press
    12. Minnesota (10-8, 4-4) – The Golden Gophers have one of the best players in the conference as big man Daniel Oturu (pictured) continues to dominate other opponents. However, the Gophers simply can’t find any consistency and, like many teams in the Big Ten, can’t win big games away from home. They’ll get another shot this week when they travel to take on Ohio State before hosting Michigan State on Sunday. Last week: 12.
    12. Minnesota (10-8, 4-4) – The Golden Gophers have one of the best players in the conference as big man Daniel Oturu (pictured) continues to dominate other opponents. However, the Gophers simply can’t find any consistency and, like many teams in the Big Ten, can’t win big games away from home. They’ll get another shot this week when they travel to take on Ohio State before hosting Michigan State on Sunday. Last week: 12. Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
    13. Northwestern (6-11, 1-6) – There won’t be a ton of wins to pile up for the young Wildcats, but there are signs of life. This week the ‘Cats hung tough with Iowa for a good chunk of the game, and pushed Illinois to the limit on the road before losing by four. Visits this week from Maryland and Ohio State will be big as the ‘Cats look to disrupt the conference race. Last week: 13.
    13. Northwestern (6-11, 1-6) – There won’t be a ton of wins to pile up for the young Wildcats, but there are signs of life. This week the ‘Cats hung tough with Iowa for a good chunk of the game, and pushed Illinois to the limit on the road before losing by four. Visits this week from Maryland and Ohio State will be big as the ‘Cats look to disrupt the conference race. Last week: 13. Holly Hart, Associated Press
    14. Nebraska (7-11, 2-5) – The Cornhuskers were flying high after the win over Iowa two weeks ago, but since then it’s been a rough road compounded last week with losses at Ohio State and to Indiana. Finding that next win doesn’t get any easier this week as the Huskers hit the road to take on Wisconsin and Rutgers. Last week: 14.
    14. Nebraska (7-11, 2-5) – The Cornhuskers were flying high after the win over Iowa two weeks ago, but since then it’s been a rough road compounded last week with losses at Ohio State and to Indiana. Finding that next win doesn’t get any easier this week as the Huskers hit the road to take on Wisconsin and Rutgers. Last week: 14. Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
