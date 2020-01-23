LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Michigan will open the 2024 football season at Michigan Stadium against Fresno State the week before playing at Texas.

The Wolverines announced Thursday they will play the Bulldogs on Aug. 31, 2024. It would be the first meeting between the teams.

Michigan has three open dates that season to fill with one more opponent to complete the 12-game regular season schedule.

Michigan football 2024 schedule

Aug. 31: Fresno State

Sept. 7: at Texas

Sept. 14: Open

Sept. 21: Open

Sept. 28: Wisconsin

Oct. 5: Nebraska

Oct. 12: Open

Oct. 19: at Northwestern

Oct. 26: Indiana

Nov. 2: at Michigan State

Nov. 9: Maryland

Nov. 16: Penn State

Nov. 23: at Rutgers

Nov. 30: at Ohio State

