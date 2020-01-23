It's been almost two decades since Michigan signed a McDonald's All-American.

That drought could be coming to an end.

Isaiah Todd, a Michigan commit who hasn't officially signed with the program, was one of 24 players selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game on Thursday.

Isaiah Todd (Photo: 247Sports)

He is Michigan’s first committed McDonald’s All-American since Daniel Horton in 2002 and could become the 21st in program history if he signs in the spring.

Todd, a five-star forward, is ranked the No. 12 overall recruit in the 2020 class, per the 247Sports composite. He's part of Michigan’s five-man recruiting class that ranks No. 4 in the nation and includes four-star center Hunter Dickinson, four-star guard Zeb Jackson, four-star forward Terrance Williams and three-star wing Jace Howard.

Of the five, only Jackson has signed his letter of intent. Todd and the rest of the group won’t be able make their commitments official until the next signing period starts on April 15.

Todd will be joined by two recruiting targets at the prestigious event: five-star guard Joshua Christopher, who has Michigan among his four finalists, and five-star forward Greg Brown, who is expected to take an official visit to Ann Arbor in early February.

The game will be played on April 1 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins