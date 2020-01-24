Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Jan. 20
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Jan. 20, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Jan. 20, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
1. Michigan State (14-4, 6-1) – The Spartans were able to bounce back from the blowout loss at Purdue by winning comfortably at home over Wisconsin. The win came despite Cassius Winston struggling for the second straight game; however, the supporting cast led by Gabe Brown (pictured) got rolling again to avoid a second loss. The key for the Spartans this week as they hit the road to face Indiana and Minnesota will be getting a similar performance away from home. Last week: 1. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
2. Maryland (14-4, 4-3) – If not for a last-minute 3-pointer from Wisconsin’s Brad Davison, the Terrapins would have had a critical road victory early in the week. Still, the Terps returned home to get past a surging Purdue team to keep pace in the Big Ten. However, the road beckons again this week as the Terps take on Northwestern and Indiana, both away from home. Last week: 2. Julio Cortez, Associated Press
3. Iowa (13-5, 4-3) – It was another big week for the Hawkeyes, led by big man Luka Garza (pictured_, who scored 27 in the victory over Northwestern then poured in 33 to help the Hawkeyes knock off Michigan. Iowa now has won three in a row and gets a bit of a break this week with just one game. It comes at home, but it is far from a piece of cake as a surprising Rutgers team comes to Iowa City. Last week: 5. Rebecca F. Miller, AP
4. Illinois (13-5, 5-2) – The Fighting Illini aren’t exactly putting up impressive wins, but they’re winning, nonetheless. They’ve now won four in a row after holding off Northwestern at home, and now get set for a difficult week that begins with a trip to Purdue followed by playing at Michigan. Get at least one win out this trip, and the Illini could be in the race for the long haul. Last week: 3. Holly Hart, Associated Press
5. Rutgers (14-4, 5-2) – It’s officially time to stop ignoring the Scarlet Knights. They have lost just once in the last nine games, and that came by three points on the road to Illinois. Rutgers rebounded from that loss by beating Indiana at home then shrugging off a slow start Sunday to beat Minnesota at the RAC. A tough trip to Iowa is next, a game that is critical in the race for the Big Ten title. Last week: 9. Rich Graessle, Associated Press
6. Wisconsin (11-7, 4-3) – The Badgers were playing as well as any team in the Big Ten entering their game Friday at Michigan State. They had just beaten Maryland on a last-minute 3-pointer, and had won six of seven games. However, that run ended in East Lansing and now the Badgers look to get back on track this week at home against Nebraska before heading to Purdue. Last week: 7. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
7. Michigan (11-6, 2-4) – Things have started to spiral out of control for the Wolverines, who now have lost three out of four after getting beat at Iowa. How much of it is because of the loss of Isaiah Livers (pictured) to a groin injury is tough to gauge, but the sooner he gets back the better as the Wolverines spend the upcoming week at home, but will be tested with games against Penn State and Illinois. Last week: 4. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
8. Penn State (13-5, 3-4) – There might not have been a team in the entire conference that needed a win as badly as the Nittany Lions did entering their matchup with Ohio State. After losing three straight, including a stinker at home, Penn State looked more like an NCAA Tournament team by beating the struggling Buckeyes. A trip to Michigan this week will be critical in keeping pace in the conference race. Last week: 11. Gary M. Baranec, Associated Press
9. Purdue (10-8, 3-4) – There might not be a tougher place to play in the Big Ten than Mackey Arena. However, the Boilermakers have to play half their games on the road, and so far they’re 0-4 away from home in conference play. It’s hard to get an accurate gauge on this group that has lost three of four, but they do get both Illinois and Wisconsin at home this week. Last week: 6. Julio Cortez, Associated Press
10. Ohio State (12-6, 2-5) – Things have really gone off the rails for the Buckeyes, who now have lost five of six with the only victory coming at home against Nebraska. The analytics still love Ohio State, thanks to some big nonconference wins, but the Buckeyes are playing themselves out of the Big Ten race as they’re now four games out of first place with a home game against Minnesota and a trip to Northwestern this week. Last week: 8. Gary M. Baranec, Associated Press
11. Indiana (14-4, 4-3) – The Hoosiers helped themselves the past week by splitting a pair of road games, losing at Rutgers before getting a victory at Nebraska, and now have won three of four. This week will be a chance to the Hoosiers to prove they belong in the Big Ten title chase as they host two of the front-runners with Michigan State coming to town Thursday, followed by Maryland on Sunday. Last week: 10. Doug McSchooler, Associated Press
12. Minnesota (10-8, 4-4) – The Golden Gophers have one of the best players in the conference as big man Daniel Oturu (pictured) continues to dominate other opponents. However, the Gophers simply can’t find any consistency and, like many teams in the Big Ten, can’t win big games away from home. They’ll get another shot this week when they travel to take on Ohio State before hosting Michigan State on Sunday. Last week: 12. Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
13. Northwestern (6-11, 1-6) – There won’t be a ton of wins to pile up for the young Wildcats, but there are signs of life. This week the ‘Cats hung tough with Iowa for a good chunk of the game, and pushed Illinois to the limit on the road before losing by four. Visits this week from Maryland and Ohio State will be big as the ‘Cats look to disrupt the conference race. Last week: 13. Holly Hart, Associated Press
14. Nebraska (7-11, 2-5) – The Cornhuskers were flying high after the win over Iowa two weeks ago, but since then it’s been a rough road compounded last week with losses at Ohio State and to Indiana. Finding that next win doesn’t get any easier this week as the Huskers hit the road to take on Wisconsin and Rutgers. Last week: 14. Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
    Ann Arbor — Opposing coaches have often praised Michigan senior guard Zavier Simpson during their postgame pressers this season.

    But in the same breath, several made it known their game plan has centered around trying to make Simpson, who leads the nation in assists, less of a facilitator and more of a scorer.

    Louisville’s Chris Mack said as much back in December. So did Illinois’ Brad Underwood, Saturday’s opponent, after the teams’ first meeting.

    And earlier this week, Penn State’s Patrick Chambers became the latest coach to acknowledge the goal was to make Simpson as one-dimensional as possible.

    “He's a maestro with the ball,” Chambers said. “We were just trying to do the best we could against him and get to their shooters, and we did that. He's so good at what he does and getting everybody involved and making everybody around him better.”

    The Nittany Lions put an emphasis on preventing Simpson from getting into the lane and spraying the ball to teammates for 3-pointers. They dropped their big man into the paint on every pick-and-roll involving Simpson and had the rest of their defenders stay close to the Wolverines out on the perimeter.

    The result? Simpson put up a career-high 23 shot attempts, including a season-high seven shots from 3-point range, committed six turnovers and finished with 18 points as the Wolverines posted their second-worst offensive performance of the season by averaging 0.84 points per possession.

    Similar strategies by Louisville and Illinois also proved effective. Mack explained the focus was to disrupt Michigan’s ball-screen action as much as possible and limit Simpson’s opportunities to get into the paint for kick-outs.

    The result? Simpson finished the contest with nine points on 11 shot attempts and four turnovers as the Wolverines turned in one of their worst offensive outings in years with 43 points on 0.65 points per possession.

    In the first meeting against the Illini, Underwood explained he wanted to make it a two-on-two game with Simpson in ball screens and make him take tough 2-point shots. While Simpson is crafty around the rim, especially with his running hook shot, he doesn’t pose much of a threat as an outside shooter.

    “We feared his passing more than we did his scoring,” Underwood said at the time.

    The result? Simpson attempted a team-high 14 shots and finished with nine points as the Wolverines averaged 0.91 points per possession (Michigan is 0-4 this season when Simpson takes at least 14 shots).

    It’s a strategy the Wolverines could see again on Saturday against the Illini  and one that will make it tough, once again, for Simpson to strike a balance between getting his own versus getting his teammates involved.

    “X is a very smart player. He knows as far as when to take advantage of what the defense gives us,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said Friday. “He also knows when to make plays for others. He's never a selfish individual. That's what makes him special and one of the elite players in college basketball.”

    Simpson said his goal every game is to get his teammates going with easy shots as early as possible. But when it comes to deciding what’s best for the team  whether it’s scoring or distributing more  Simpson said he just goes with game flow.

    “I just read the game. If I see they're doing something, I try to do the things that they're allowing me to do,” said Simpson, who is averaging 8.6 assists per game.

    “But besides that, I just try to make the smart plays, try to lead my team to a victory."

    Simpson has scored at least 14 points and attempted at least 13 shots four times over the past five games. When asked if he noticed more scoring opportunities for himself in recent weeks, particularly with junior forward Isaiah Livers (groin) sidelined the last six contests, Simpson didn’t think that was the case.

    “We haven't been knocking shots down as (much as) we have earlier in the season,” Simpson said. “So if those shots fall, it won't really look like that. The shots haven't fallen so that's probably why it looks like that you guys (media), that they're forcing me to score.”

    So far this season, Michigan is 7-2 when Simpson records at least nine assists.

    While more teams may try to turn Simpson into more of a shooter than a passer, sophomore guard David DeJulius acknowledged there are ways the Wolverines can adjust and still utilize him as a distributor.

    "I think we've just got to get stops and get the ball out, first and foremost, running in transition and using our weapons,” DeJulius said. “I feel like guys are not really getting in rhythm at the moment. If we just continue to stay locked with one another, continue to trust each other on both ends of the floor, we'll find that rhythm somehow.”

    Yet, Simpson isn’t concerned about opponents’ game plans and what they might do to slow him down. His sole focus is to put Michigan in the best possible situation to succeed whenever he's on the floor.

    “I’m just trying to do what it takes to win, whether that's scoring or passing the ball,” Simpson said. “At the end of the day, I feel like if you play the game the right way, continue to build those habits, it will only lead you in the right direction.”

    Illinois at Michigan

    Tip-off: Noon Saturday, Crisler Center, Ann Arbor

    TV/radio: FS1/950

    Records: No. 21 Illinois 14-5, 6-2 Big Ten; Michigan 11-7, 2-5

    Outlook: Illinois will be without sixth man and top 3-point shooter Alan Griffin, who has been suspended for two games by the Big Ten for stepping on a Purdue player earlier this week. The Illini rank second in the nation with a plus-10.4 rebounding margin and 20th in offensive rebounding with 13 per game…Isaiah Livers (groin) is questionable to play for Michigan.

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

