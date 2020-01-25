Ann Arbor — When Michigan and Illinois crossed paths back in December, the Wolverines were ranked a top-five team in the country and the Illini were still trying to find themselves.

Since then, Michigan has scuffled and tumbled out of the rankings while Illinois entered Saturday’s matchup as one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten.

The two teams continued heading in different directions as No. 21 Illinois used a last-second shot by Ayo Dosunmu to hand Michigan its fourth straight defeat with a 64-62 loss at Crisler Center.

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard questions a call in the first half of Saturday's game against Illinois at Crisler Center. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Zavier Simpson finished with 17 points and Jon Teske and Franz Wagner each scored 12 for Michigan (11-8, 2-6 Big Ten), which missed crucial free throws down the stretch and went scoreless over the final 2:25.

But the loss wasn’t the only bad news for Michigan. Isaiah Livers made his return after missing the last six games with a left groin injury he suffered on Dec. 21 against Presbyterian. However, it was short-lived.

As Michigan mounted a comeback in the second half and Livers buried a 3-pointer for a 38-37 lead at the 17:24 mark to send the Crisler Center crowd into a frenzy, everything quickly changed.

Roughly two minutes later, Livers was fouled on a dunk attempt, landed awkwardly and appeared to aggravate his injury as he came up holding his groin area. Livers stayed in the game and made his two free throws before checking out.

Livers briefly went back to the locker room during the under-12 timeout and returned to the bench in his uniform. He finished with seven points and five rebounds in 19 minutes, and only returned on the final play of the game.

With Livers back on the sidelines, Illinois regained momentum as Dosunmu buried a 3-pointer and jumper to spark a 7-0 run for a 52-47 lead with 11:45 to play.

The Wolverines pushed back and tied it on Simpson layup at the 9:01 mark, which triggered a back-and-forth finish. Over the final eight minutes, the teams traded baskets and lead before a jumper by David DeJulius that gave Michigan a 62-60 lead with 2:25 to go.

However, the Wolverines couldn’t close it out. They missed five free throws and their final three shots down the stretch. That allowed Illinois to tie it on two free throws from Trent Frazier with 51 second remaining and set the stage for Dosunmu’s final dagger.

Dosunmu finished with 27 points, Andre Feliz scored 15 and Frazier 10 for Illinois (15-5, 7-2), which has won six straight overall and snapped a five-game skid in Ann Arbor.

Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) guards Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu, who hits the last shot of the game to win the game. Michigan guard Franz Wagner (21) and guard Eli Brooks also are on defense. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Unlike Wednesday’s Penn State loss, Michigan came out with plenty of energy from the start. But just like that game, the Wolverines hit a brutal offensive stretch where it shot 2-for-20 — including nine consecutive misses from 3-point range — over an 11-minute stretch.

During that span, Illinois penetrated Michigan’s defense, connected on its first three 3-point attempts and rode the hot hand of Dosunmu to take a 22-14 lead with 7:58 left in the half.

The Wolverines eventually shook off the shooting slump and found success by attacking the basket. They closed the half six straight baskets at the rim and Simpson made four free throws over the final four minutes to pull within 34-30 at the break.

