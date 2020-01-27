NBA legend Kobe Bryant dies at 41
Lakers' Kobe Bryant waves to the fans during pregame introductions at The Palace as he makes his retirement tour in 2015. Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was 41.
Lakers' Kobe Bryant waves to the fans during pregame introductions at The Palace as he makes his retirement tour in 2015. Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was 41. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, Calif. NBA basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter Gianna and several others were aboard. Nine are believed dead.
Firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, Calif. NBA basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter Gianna and several others were aboard. Nine are believed dead. Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
Little Caesars Arena has its roof lit in purple and yellow colors in honor of Kobe Bryant, the former L.A Lakers great who died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.
Little Caesars Arena has its roof lit in purple and yellow colors in honor of Kobe Bryant, the former L.A Lakers great who died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday. David Guralnick, Detroit News
From left to right, Houston Rockets center Tyson Chandler, guard Austin Rivers and forward P.J. Tucker react during a tribute to Kobe Bryant before a game Sunday.
From left to right, Houston Rockets center Tyson Chandler, guard Austin Rivers and forward P.J. Tucker react during a tribute to Kobe Bryant before a game Sunday. David Zalubowski, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant reaches back for a rebound in 2001.
Kobe Bryant reaches back for a rebound in 2001. Mark Terrill, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant reacts after making a basket in the second half against the Houston Rockets during Game 2 of the first round of the NBA playoffs in 2004.
Kobe Bryant reacts after making a basket in the second half against the Houston Rockets during Game 2 of the first round of the NBA playoffs in 2004. Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant and Elden Campbell mix it up under the basket as the Pistons host the Lakers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in 2004.
Kobe Bryant and Elden Campbell mix it up under the basket as the Pistons host the Lakers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in 2004. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kobe Bryant dunks a ball in a January 2015 game.
Kobe Bryant dunks a ball in a January 2015 game. Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant won an Oscar in 2018 for an animated short film, "Dear Basketball."
Kobe Bryant won an Oscar in 2018 for an animated short film, "Dear Basketball." Associated Press
Kobe Bryant celebrates the 2000 NBA championship during a parade June 21 of that year.
Kobe Bryant celebrates the 2000 NBA championship during a parade June 21 of that year. Nick Ut, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant takes a shot in Game 4 of the NBA Finals in 2004.
Kobe Bryant takes a shot in Game 4 of the NBA Finals in 2004. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers sits on the bench after word of the death of former NBA star Kobe Bryant.
Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers sits on the bench after word of the death of former NBA star Kobe Bryant. David Zalubowski, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant walks off the court in May 2012.
Kobe Bryant walks off the court in May 2012. Alonzo Adams, Associated Press
Ben Wallance and Kobe Bryant near the end of Game 4 of the 2004 NBA Finals.
Ben Wallance and Kobe Bryant near the end of Game 4 of the 2004 NBA Finals. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kobe Bryant is all smiles during a Jan. 16, 2001, interview in California.
Kobe Bryant is all smiles during a Jan. 16, 2001, interview in California. Michael Caulfield, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant, 17, holds his jersey during a 1996 press conference.
Kobe Bryant, 17, holds his jersey during a 1996 press conference. Susan Sterner, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant in disbelief as he leaves the floor during the NBA Finals against the Pistons in 2004.
Kobe Bryant in disbelief as he leaves the floor during the NBA Finals against the Pistons in 2004. Detroit News
Chauncey Billups defends Kobe Bryant during Game 2 of the 2004 NBA FInals.
Chauncey Billups defends Kobe Bryant during Game 2 of the 2004 NBA FInals. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
In April 2016, the Lakers unveiled a giant Kobe Bryant banner.
In April 2016, the Lakers unveiled a giant Kobe Bryant banner. Richard Vogel, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant during media day in 2007.
Kobe Bryant during media day in 2007. Andrew D. Bernstein, Getty Images
Washington's Gilbert Arenas, right, and Kobe Bryant look for a rebound during the fourth quarter of a game in 2007.
Washington's Gilbert Arenas, right, and Kobe Bryant look for a rebound during the fourth quarter of a game in 2007. Lawrence Jackson, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant during Game 7 of the 2006 Western Confernece playoffs.
Kobe Bryant during Game 7 of the 2006 Western Confernece playoffs. Harry How, Getty Images
Kobe Bryant in a February 2010 photo.
Kobe Bryant in a February 2010 photo. Jeff Lewis, Associated Press
Team USA's Kobe Bryant shoots as Australia's Andrew Bogut, left, defends during the 2008 Olympics.
Team USA's Kobe Bryant shoots as Australia's Andrew Bogut, left, defends during the 2008 Olympics. Eric Gay, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant famously took R&B star Brandy to prom.
Kobe Bryant famously took R&B star Brandy to prom. Associated Press
Kobe Bryant laughs with his teammates during practice in 2008.
Kobe Bryant laughs with his teammates during practice in 2008. Winslow Townson, Associated Press
Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West and Kobe Bryant celebrate the 2008 NBA championship.
Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West and Kobe Bryant celebrate the 2008 NBA championship. Stephen Dunn, Getty Images
Kobe Bryant wavevs to the crowd after walking off the court in Salt Lake City in 2015.
Kobe Bryant wavevs to the crowd after walking off the court in Salt Lake City in 2015. Rick Bowmer, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant leaves court accompanied by security at the Justice Center in Eagle, Colo, on Nov. 13, 2003. He was accused of sexual assault, but the case was dropped.
Kobe Bryant leaves court accompanied by security at the Justice Center in Eagle, Colo, on Nov. 13, 2003. He was accused of sexual assault, but the case was dropped. Associated Press
Kobe Bryant, right, loses the ball as he drives on Tim Duncan in the 2008 NBA playoffs.
Kobe Bryant, right, loses the ball as he drives on Tim Duncan in the 2008 NBA playoffs. Chris Pizzello, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant watches the clock run down the final seconds of Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinal against the San Antonio Spurs.
Kobe Bryant watches the clock run down the final seconds of Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinal against the San Antonio Spurs. Kevork Djansezian, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant ocelebrates the 2009 NBA championship and his MVP award.
Kobe Bryant ocelebrates the 2009 NBA championship and his MVP award. Getty Images
Kobe Bryant holds his daughter, Gianna, after winning the 2009 NBA Finals.
Kobe Bryant holds his daughter, Gianna, after winning the 2009 NBA Finals. Ronald Martinez, Getty Images
Team USA's Kobe Bryant celebrates winning the gold medal at the 2008 Olympics.
Team USA's Kobe Bryant celebrates winning the gold medal at the 2008 Olympics. New York Times
Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal formed a dynamic duo in Los Angeles, though the relationship wasn't always smooth.
Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal formed a dynamic duo in Los Angeles, though the relationship wasn't always smooth. Associated Press
Kobe Bryant pounds his chest after the last NBA game of his career on April 13, 2006.
Kobe Bryant pounds his chest after the last NBA game of his career on April 13, 2006. Jae C. Hong, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant celebrates after winning the 2010 NBA Finals.
Kobe Bryant celebrates after winning the 2010 NBA Finals. Christian Petersen, Getty Images
Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant chat during a practice session at Staples Center in June 2009.
Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant chat during a practice session at Staples Center in June 2009. Getty Images
Kobe Bryant dunks a ball during high-school practice in 1996.
Kobe Bryant dunks a ball during high-school practice in 1996. Rusty Kennedy, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant waves to the crowd after an NBA game in Philadelphia in 2015.
Kobe Bryant waves to the crowd after an NBA game in Philadelphia in 2015. Matt Slocum, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant points downcourt during a game in March 2013.
Kobe Bryant points downcourt during a game in March 2013. Ezra Shaw, Getty Images
Kobe Bryant goes up for a shot win 2008.
Kobe Bryant goes up for a shot win 2008. Andrew D. Bernstein, Getty Images
People gather outside Staples Center after the death of Laker legend Kobe Bryant.
People gather outside Staples Center after the death of Laker legend Kobe Bryant. Michael Owen Baker, Associated Press
In this July 22, 2009, file photo, NBA superstar Kobe Bryant walks past fans as he enters a Nike store in Singapore.
In this July 22, 2009, file photo, NBA superstar Kobe Bryant walks past fans as he enters a Nike store in Singapore. Joseph Nair, Associated Press
In this June 19, 2000, photo, Kobe Bryant and the Lakers celebrate their NBA championship.
In this June 19, 2000, photo, Kobe Bryant and the Lakers celebrate their NBA championship. Michael Caulfield, Associated Press
A memorial for Kobe Bryant near Staples Center.
A memorial for Kobe Bryant near Staples Center. Michael Owen Baker, Associated Press
Gianna Bryant sits on the shoulders of her father, Kobe, in 2014.
Gianna Bryant sits on the shoulders of her father, Kobe, in 2014. Lenny Ignelzi, Associated Press
Toronto Raptors players huddle together following a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant.
Toronto Raptors players huddle together following a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant. Eric Gay, Associated Press
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry wears shoes with a tribute to Kobe Bryant.
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry wears shoes with a tribute to Kobe Bryant. Eric Gay, Associated Press
California's D.J. Thorpe covers his face during a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant.
California's D.J. Thorpe covers his face during a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant. Ben Margot, Associated Press
Players and fans observe a moment of silence for former NBA player Kobe Bryant in Memphis, Tenn.
Players and fans observe a moment of silence for former NBA player Kobe Bryant in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill, Associated Press
    Ann Arbor — Michigan senior center Jon Teske was among the countless kids across the world who grew up following and idolizing Kobe Bryant.

    He would wad up pieces of paper and yell “Kobe!” as he launched them into the waste paper basket. He would emulate Bryant's shots and pretend to be him when he hooped in the backyard. He would pick the Los Angeles Lakers and play as Bryant on the NBA 2K video games.

    And like the rest of the generation of basketball players who grew up watching Bryant, Teske was stunned when he found out that Bryant, his teenage daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday.

    "It was terrible news,” Teske said Monday. “We were still practicing, and we came back to our locker room and got that update and it was just awful. It shows it doesn't matter how much money you have or your status, you can be gone in a second.

    “Just growing up watching him, watching LeBron (James) and him battle, it was a huge impact on basketball. It’s a very sad loss.”

    Bryant’s death sent shock waves throughout the basketball community and especially hit home with coach Juwan Howard, a father of six whose 19 seasons in the NBA mostly overlapped with Bryant’s 20-year run in Los Angeles.

    “The NBA is a family,” said Howard, who added it had been an emotional 24 hours for him and his family. "When you come through that world, Kobe becomes one of your brothers, so he's like a brother to me and many others.

    “When you hear a situation like this that happened with Kobe, Gigi and others, I'm a father and I can only imagine what his family is going through. No one wants to experience anything like that.”

    More: UM's Simpson suspended for Nebraska game for 'violation of team policies'

    Bryant, 41, was revered for his fierce competitiveness, his intense focus and his relentless pursuit for excellence, which became known as the "Mamba Mentality."

    After Howard had transitioned from an NBA player to an assistant coach with the Miami Heat, he recalled an instance where he crossed paths with Bryant outside the Lakers’ locker room at the Staples Center in 2013.

    By this time, Bryant was in his 18th year in the league and already had five NBA titles under his belt.

    “I said, 'Yo, how long are you going to end up playing for?'” Howard said. “He said to me, 'Until I win two more championships.'

    “The guy didn't say, 'OK, I want to play until my 20th year.' He said until I win two more championships. That's how he was wired.”

    While Bryant wouldn’t win another championship in his final few seasons, he finished his career as one of the most decorated NBA greats of all time. He was named to the All-Star team 18 times and All-NBA team 15 times. He won the league MVP in 2008, was a two-time scoring champ and is the fourth-leading scorer in NBA history.

    “He was a hero and an icon to us all,” Howard said. “My kids looked up to him. One of my boys, that was his favorite player growing up and still is. Kobe was one of my favorite players growing up and I was older than Kobe, but I respected how he approached the game of basketball. His work ethic was like no other.”

    Howard said Bryant reminded him of fellow NBA legend Michael Jordan in many ways and he respected Bryant’s toughness, citing the time he tore his Achilles, made two free throws and walked off the court without any assistance.

    Howard also admired everything Bryant accomplished off the court, from winning an Oscar for best animated short film and writing children's books to his business venture with sports drink BodyArmor and his involvement with his daughter Gianna’s basketball team.

    “It's been a very difficult time for all of us because Kobe meant a lot to not only the basketball world, but he was inspiring to many folks,” Howard said.

    Howard added he had seen clips of Gianna’s basketball skills on social media and was impressed by what she was able to do at age 13. While she was being pursued by top programs like Connecticut and Oregon, Howard said he was going to make his case for her to play for women's coach Kim Barnes Arico at Michigan.

    Unfortunately, it’s a pitch Howard won’t get the chance to make.

    “It’s tough, it really is,” Howard said. “It's very challenging for the Bryant family and the other families that were lost during this tragic situation.” 

    Livers' status

    Teske said junior forward Isaiah Livers was in the good spirits after suffering another injury in his return from a six-game absence on Saturday.

    However, Teske also hinted that Livers will be unavailable for Tuesday’s contest at Nebraska.

    More: 'Took the air out of us': UM's Isaiah Livers returns, only to suffer another injury

    "He's been good. He's working hard to get back now,” Teske said when asked how Livers has handled the setback. “It's just unfortunate that he came back and something like that had to happen again. It's part of basketball, but it's next person up and Brandon (Johns Jr.) has done a tremendous job so far. He's going to keep doing a good job of filling that void of where Isaiah would be.

    “(Livers) is still talking to us constantly and encouraging us. We have to encourage him too because he's at a low point right now and to not be able to play is very difficult for him. We've got to encourage him as well.”

    According to Teske, the team practiced on Sunday, but the starters — including Livers — didn’t do much besides put up shots due to the two-day prep.

    Howard said Livers is “day-to-day” and is “getting better.” But when asked if Livers is dealing with another groin injury, Howard didn’t provide any specifics.

    “Well, it's a day-to-day injury, so we just pray that he gets healthy soon,” Howard said.

    Michigan at Nebraska

    Tip-off: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska

    TV/radio: ESPNU/950

    Records: Michigan 11-8, 2-6 Big Ten; Nebraska 7-13, 2-7

    Outlook: Michigan is 0-5 in true road games this season. The Wolverines are 10-1 against Nebraska since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten…Nebraska has lost five straight and is 5-5 at home this season. The Cornhuskers are last in the conference in free-throw shooting (60.1 percent) and are led by sophomore guard Cam Mack (13.3 points, 6.7 assists).

