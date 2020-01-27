A bad stretch just got even worse for the reeling Wolverines.

Michigan announced on Monday that senior point guard Zavier Simpson has been suspended due to a "violation of team policies" and won't play in Tuesday night’s game at Nebraska.

Zavier Simpson (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

"While we are disappointed with what has transpired with Zavier, we know there are always lessons to learn and grow from. We take these matters and consequences very seriously," coach Juwan Howard said in a statement. "Moving forward, we will continue to handle this matter appropriately within our program and basketball family."

Simpson, a multi-year captain and vocal leader of the team, leads the nation with 8.3 assists per game. His 33.4 minutes per game leads the Wolverines and he ranks third on the team in scoring (12.8 points) and rebounding (4.3).

More: Wojo: Michigan's NCAA hopes plummeting as Isaiah Livers goes out again

Simpson has played in all 135 games in his four-year career, with 85 starts, and is one of the winningest players in program history.

In Simpson's absence, sophomore guard David DeJulius will likely earn his first career start for Michigan (11-8, 2-6 Big Ten), which is in the midst of its first four-game losing streak in five years and is 0-5 in true road games this season.

Come back to detroitnews.com for more on this developing story.