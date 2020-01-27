Illinois 64, Michigan 62
Michigan forward Austin Davis reacts with guard Franz Wagner, right, after the 64-62 loss to Illinois at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers winces after a play in the second half. He left the game, his first back from a groin injury.
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) guards Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu, who hits the &#39; last shot of the game to get a two-point lead in the second half. Michigan guard Franz Wagner (21) and guard Eli Brooks also are on defense.
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) defends a shot by Michigan center Jon Teske in the first half.
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) and Illinois center Kofi Cockburn defend a shot by Michigan guard Zavier Simpson in the first half.
Illinois guard Trent Frazier fouls Michigan guard Franz Wagner.
Illinois guard Andres Feliz defends a shot by Michigan guard David DeJulius in the first half.
Illinois guard Da&#39;Monte Williams defends a shot by Michigan forward Isaiah Livers in the first half.<br /> &nbsp;
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard questions a call in the first half.
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers reacts after a painful play in the second half.
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard talks with Jon Teske late in the second half.
Michigan coach Juwan Howard gives instructions in the second half.
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn defends a shot by Michigan center Jon Teske in the second half.<br /> &nbsp;
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu fouls Michigan guard Zavier Simpson in the second half.<br /> &nbsp;
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson, right, and center Jon Teske come over to guard Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu in the second half.<br /> &nbsp;
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu reacts after hitting the go-ahead basket in the second half.
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers takes and hits a three-pointer to give Michigan a lead in the second half.<br /> &nbsp;
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers reacts after he hits a three-pointer to give Michigan a lead in the second half.
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers slaps hands with assistant coach Saddi Washington as Livers exits the game after suffering an injury.<br /> &nbsp;
Illinois guard Trent Frazier is called for a foul on this play with Michigan forward Austin Davis.
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson, bottom, and Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu go for a loose ball in the second half.
Michigan guard Eli Brooks, right, and Illinois guard Andres Feliz battle for the ball in the second half.
From left, Michigan guard Franz Wagner (21), Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu, Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) and Illinois guard Andres Feliz battle for the ball in the second half.<br /> &nbsp;
Illinois guard Andres Feliz&nbsp; defends a shot by Michigan guard Eli Brooks in the second half.
Illinois guard Alan Griffin defends Michigan guard Franz Wagner in the second half.
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn guards Michigan center Jon Teske in the second half.
From left, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard talks with Jon Teske and Eli Brooks late in the second half.
Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. blocks a shot by Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu in the second half.
    A bad stretch just got even worse for the reeling Wolverines.

    Michigan announced on Monday that senior point guard Zavier Simpson has been suspended due to a "violation of team policies" and won't play in Tuesday night’s game at Nebraska.

    "While we are disappointed with what has transpired with Zavier, we know there are always lessons to learn and grow from. We take these matters and consequences very seriously," coach Juwan Howard said in a statement. "Moving forward, we will continue to handle this matter appropriately within our program and basketball family."

    Simpson, a multi-year captain and vocal leader of the team, leads the nation with 8.3 assists per game. His 33.4 minutes per game leads the Wolverines and he ranks third on the team in scoring (12.8 points) and rebounding (4.3).

    More: Wojo: Michigan's NCAA hopes plummeting as Isaiah Livers goes out again

    Simpson has played in all 135 games in his four-year career, with 85 starts, and is one of the winningest players in program history.

    In Simpson's absence, sophomore guard David DeJulius will likely earn his first career start for Michigan (11-8, 2-6 Big Ten), which is in the midst of its first four-game losing streak in five years and is 0-5 in true road games this season.

    Come back to detroitnews.com for more on this developing story.

