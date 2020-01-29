Michigan’s 2020 schedule, which includes road games against Washington, Michigan State and Ohio State, is ranked the eighth-toughest in the nation, according to 247Sports.

Using the 247Sports early Top 25, national college football analyst Brad Crawford ranked the toughest schedules for 2020 based on opponent quality, when the game occurs, likelihood it affects team success, and circumstances surrounding the matchup.

Joe Milton (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Crawford projects five of Michigan’s 12 opponents will be in the Top 25.

“Who knows what Washington will look like with first-year head coach Jimmy Lake, but the road tilt to open the season in Seattle could come against a nationally-ranked team for the Wolverines (the Huskies aren't included in our preseason Top 25),” Crawford says. “After that, Michigan's games vs. Wisconsin, Penn State, Michigan State and Minnesota will determine whether Jim Harbaugh's squad has any shot at a division crown by the time they go to Columbus in the finale.”

In addition to Washington, Michigan’s non-conference opponents are Ball State and Arkansas State, both at home.

South Carolina has the toughest schedule, according to 247Sports, with Arkansas second and Ole Miss third. National champion LSU is seventh.

Michigan 2020 schedule

Sept. 5, at Washington

Sept. 12, Ball State

Sept. 19, Arkansas State

Sept. 26, Wisconsin

Oct. 3, Penn State

Oct. 10, at Michigan State

Oct. 17, at Minnesota

Oct. 24, Purdue (homecoming)

Oct. 31, Off

Nov. 7, Maryland

Nov. 14, at Rutgers

Nov. 21, Indiana

Nov. 28, at Ohio State