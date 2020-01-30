Michigan 79, Nebraska 68
Michigan's David DeJulius drives around Nebraska's Yvan Ouedraogo.
Michigan's David DeJulius drives around Nebraska's Yvan Ouedraogo.
Fans observe a moment of silence to honor deceased basketball great Kobe Bryant.
Fans observe a moment of silence to honor deceased basketball great Kobe Bryant.
Nebraska and Michigan note the passing of Kobe Bryant before the game.
Nebraska and Michigan note the passing of Kobe Bryant before the game.
Nebraska's Thorir Thorbjarnarson goes to the basket against Michigan's Jon Teske during the first half.
Nebraska's Thorir Thorbjarnarson goes to the basket against Michigan's Jon Teske during the first half.
Nebraska's Haanif Cheatham drives around Michigan's Franz Wagner during the first half.
Nebraska's Haanif Cheatham drives around Michigan's Franz Wagner during the first half.
Nebraska's Thorir Thorbjarnarson makes a pass behind his back while defended by Michigan's David DeJulius and Franz Wagner, right, during the first half.
Nebraska's Thorir Thorbjarnarson makes a pass behind his back while defended by Michigan's David DeJulius and Franz Wagner, right, during the first half.
Michigan's Eli Brooks celebrates after scoring a 3-pointer during the first half.
Michigan's Eli Brooks celebrates after scoring a 3-pointer during the first half.
Nebraska's Dachon Burke Jr. reaches for the ball held by Michigan's David DeJulius during the first half.
Nebraska's Dachon Burke Jr. reaches for the ball held by Michigan's David DeJulius during the first half.
Nebraska's Haanif Cheatham is guarded by Michigan's Franz Wagner during the second half.
Nebraska's Haanif Cheatham is guarded by Michigan's Franz Wagner during the second half.
Michigan's Franz Wagner and Nebraska's Cam Mack chase a loose ball during the second half.
Michigan's Franz Wagner and Nebraska's Cam Mack chase a loose ball during the second half.
Michigan's Franz Wagner is congratulated after scoring against Nebraska, during the second half.
Michigan's Franz Wagner is congratulated after scoring against Nebraska, during the second half.
Michigan's Eli Brooks drives to the basket past Nebraska's Kevin Cross during the second half.
Michigan's Eli Brooks drives to the basket past Nebraska's Kevin Cross during the second half.
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg during the second half.
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg during the second half.
Michigan's Jon Teske wins a rebound between Nebraska's Kevin Cross, left, and Nebraska guard Cam Mack during the second half.
Michigan's Jon Teske wins a rebound between Nebraska's Kevin Cross, left, and Nebraska guard Cam Mack during the second half.
Michigan coach Juwan Howard guides his players during the second half.
Michigan coach Juwan Howard guides his players during the second half.
Nebraska's Kevin Cross goes to the basket between Michigan's Eli Brooks, left, and Austin Davis during the second half.
Nebraska's Kevin Cross goes to the basket between Michigan's Eli Brooks, left, and Austin Davis during the second half.
Michigan's Franz Wagner reacts to a foul call against him during the second half.
Michigan's Franz Wagner reacts to a foul call against him during the second half.
Michigan's Franz Wagner goes to the basket over Nebraska's Charlie Easley during the second half.
Michigan's Franz Wagner goes to the basket over Nebraska's Charlie Easley during the second half.
Michigan coach Juwan Howard gestures during the second half.
Michigan coach Juwan Howard gestures during the second half.
    Lincoln, Neb. — Michigan coach Juwan Howard had a simple message for sophomore guard David DeJulius before Tuesday’s game.

    “The ball is in your hands,” Howard said. “Lead us.”

    That’s because for the first time in a long time, Michigan took the court without senior guard Zavier Simpson, who was suspended for the Nebraska contest for violating an undisclosed team policy.

    Simpson’s absence snapped a streak of 81 consecutive starts and led to the Wolverines having to adjust with the driving force of their entire operation watching from afar.

    “A coach like myself had to work a little extra and I don't mind that,” Howard said after Michigan’s 79-68 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena. “But our guys did an excellent job of collectively, as a group, stepping in and filling the void of one of our best players.”

    DeJulius and junior Eli Brooks shared the point guard duties and shouldered Simpson’s responsibilities — running the offense, directing the team, getting everyone in their spots — against the lowly Cornhuskers.

    DeJulius, who has spent much of his time in the backcourt alongside Simpson, made his first career start but looked out of sorts at times trying to create for himself and others. He finished with five points (1-for-7 shooting), three assists and one turnover over 33 minutes.

    “I think that's very tough to come from the bench and now you're asked to fill that starting role that X plays,” freshman wing Franz Wagner said of DeJulius. “I think he did a hell of a job staying aggressive, playing his game but also being our point guard, being that leader out there. Obviously, everybody has to talk a little bit more because X is our leader.”

    But Simpson is more than that. He’s one of the most ball-dominant guards in the country. He excels at creating and finding teammates off pick-and-rolls. He is Michigan’s primary playmaker and biggest source of offense at 12.8 points and 8.3 assists per game.

    Yet, with DeJulius and Brooks having different skill sets and strengths than Simpson, Michigan scaled back its ball-screen attack.

    “We just knew that we had to get more movement. He (Simpson) is our best one-on-one attacker, best ball-screen person,” Brooks said. “We focused on moving the ball, getting the defense moving to get open shots.”

    As a result, there wasn’t just one person orchestrating every play like Simpson.

    There were stretches when the offense ran through Wagner or through the post against an undersized Nebraska team. There were also other times when the Wolverines turned to Brooks to get things going.

    And while there were some rough spots — a 2-for-10 shooting start, 7-for-24 on 3-pointers and 17 turnovers — the Simpson-less Wolverines still managed to shoot 50 percent (28-for-56) from the field.

    "You've got to play a little bit different because he (Simpson) has his game and Dave and Eli, they play their game,” Wagner said. “I knew that before the game and we knew that the game was played a little bit different on offense, but I just liked how everybody stayed aggressive and was confident out there.

    “I think that's very important for our team that we see guys stepping up.”

    Sophomore forward Brandon Johns Jr., Wagner, Johns and Brooks did just that, combining for 54 points with junior forward Isaiah Livers (injury) and Simpson — two of the team’s top three scorers — both unavailable.

    Wagner didn’t settle for outside shots and attacked the basket en route to 18 points. Johns was efficient and effective in a 16-point outing, using his toughness and energy to convert around the rim and get to the free-throw line. Brooks made four 3-pointers and finished with team highs in points (20), assists (four) and rebounds (nine) as he played both guard positions.

    Howard also credited DeJulius for the job he did taking on more of a leadership role in Simpson’s absence.

    “To have a guy like David DeJulius step up and be more vocal, especially during times where the team was making a run, or we may have had a turnover or we may have given up a shot (was good),” Howard said. “He came into the timeout holding guys accountable, holding himself accountable.”

    But for Wagner, Tuesday night also spoke loudly about the void — and voice — that was missing.

    “I think that's very important to see how much X gives us every single day,” Wagner said. “I see now how much he does except initiating offense. It was a great moment for me to learn that there's a lot more to just X’s and O’s. You've got to be able to talk, to get everybody involved, to get everybody ready.

    “Dave did a great job with that, Eli did a great job with that and that's why we walked away with a win.”

    Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Jan. 27
    Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Jan. 27, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
    Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Jan. 27, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
    1. Michigan State (15-5, 7-2) – The Spartans got a split out of their pair of road games last week, overcoming a slow start in Indiana before coming up short, then rolling over Minnesota by 18. It kept Michigan State in a tie for first place in the conference and helped ease some concern over playing away from home. After hosting Northwestern on Wednesday, the Spartans get their next chance to hit the road Saturday at Wisconsin. Last week: 1.
    1. Michigan State (15-5, 7-2) – The Spartans got a split out of their pair of road games last week, overcoming a slow start in Indiana before coming up short, then rolling over Minnesota by 18. It kept Michigan State in a tie for first place in the conference and helped ease some concern over playing away from home. After hosting Northwestern on Wednesday, the Spartans get their next chance to hit the road Saturday at Wisconsin. Last week: 1.
    2. Illinois (15-5, 7-2) – The Fighting Illini are playing as well as anyone in the conference, winning big at Purdue early in the week before Ayo Dosunmu’s (pictured) last-second shot gave them a second straight road win at Michigan. The Illini get Minnesota at home on Thursday before hitting the road for another big game Sunday at Iowa. Last week: 4.
    2. Illinois (15-5, 7-2) – The Fighting Illini are playing as well as anyone in the conference, winning big at Purdue early in the week before Ayo Dosunmu's (pictured) last-second shot gave them a second straight road win at Michigan. The Illini get Minnesota at home on Thursday before hitting the road for another big game Sunday at Iowa. Last week: 4.
    3. Maryland (16-4, 6-3) – The Terrapins now have won three straight after a perfect week on the road, capped by a comeback victory Sunday at Indiana. The Terps scored the final seven points of the game to stun the Hoosiers and remain a game back in the Big Ten standings. The Terps get a bit of a break, playing only once this week, hosting Iowa on Thursday before getting the weekend off. Last week: 2.
    3. Maryland (16-4, 6-3) – The Terrapins now have won three straight after a perfect week on the road, capped by a comeback victory Sunday at Indiana. The Terps scored the final seven points of the game to stun the Hoosiers and remain a game back in the Big Ten standings. The Terps get a bit of a break, playing only once this week, hosting Iowa on Thursday before getting the weekend off. Last week: 2.
    4. Iowa (15-5, 6-3) – The Hawkeyes have firmly placed themselves in the top half of the conference, winning four straight, including gutting out a tough win last week against Rutgers. The Hawkeyes took the weekend off as they prepared for a busy week, beginning with Monday’s home game with Wisconsin. After that, the Hawkeyes travel to Maryland on Thursday before hosting Illinois to cap a pivotal stretch of games. Last week: 3.
    4. Iowa (15-5, 6-3) – The Hawkeyes have firmly placed themselves in the top half of the conference, winning four straight, including gutting out a tough win last week against Rutgers. The Hawkeyes took the weekend off as they prepared for a busy week, beginning with Monday's home game with Wisconsin. After that, the Hawkeyes travel to Maryland on Thursday before hosting Illinois to cap a pivotal stretch of games. Last week: 3.
    5. Rutgers (15-5, 6-3) – A tough loss on the road to Iowa halted the Scarlet Knights’ momentum but they rebounded over the weekend with a win over Nebraska, narrowly avoiding the upset. They’ll host Purdue and Michigan this week with chance to prove they belong in the race for the championship with teams predicted to finish much higher in the standings. Last week: 5.
    5. Rutgers (15-5, 6-3) – A tough loss on the road to Iowa halted the Scarlet Knights' momentum but they rebounded over the weekend with a win over Nebraska, narrowly avoiding the upset. They'll host Purdue and Michigan this week with chance to prove they belong in the race for the championship with teams predicted to finish much higher in the standings. Last week: 5.
    6. Penn State (14-5, 4-4) – The Nittany Lions have rebounded well from their three-game skid, having now won two in a row after winning at Michigan last week. The key will be maintaining the offensive consistency that has returned over the past two weeks. The Nittany Lions will have a chance to push their winning streak to four as they host Indiana on Wednesday before traveling to Nebraska. Last week: 8.
    6. Penn State (14-5, 4-4) – The Nittany Lions have rebounded well from their three-game skid, having now won two in a row after winning at Michigan last week. The key will be maintaining the offensive consistency that has returned over the past two weeks. The Nittany Lions will have a chance to push their winning streak to four as they host Indiana on Wednesday before traveling to Nebraska. Last week: 8.
    7. Wisconsin (12-9, 5-5) – The Badgers were on a roll before losing at Michigan State a little more than a week ago and, after a blowout loss at Purdue on Friday, they’re looking to turn things around after winning just one of the last three games. It didn’t get any easier this week as the Badgers opened things Monday night at Iowa before hosting Michigan State on Saturday. Last week: 6.
    7. Wisconsin (12-9, 5-5) – The Badgers were on a roll before losing at Michigan State a little more than a week ago and, after a blowout loss at Purdue on Friday, they're looking to turn things around after winning just one of the last three games. It didn't get any easier this week as the Badgers opened things Monday night at Iowa before hosting Michigan State on Saturday. Last week: 6.
    8. Indiana (15-5, 5-4) – The Hoosiers were on the verge of a huge week after beating Michigan State on Thursday then holding a six-point lead on Maryland with two minutes to play on Sunday. However, the Hoosiers got outscored 7-0 down the stretch against the Terps and let a huge opportunity slip away. They’ll now hit the road this week to face Penn State and Ohio State. Last week: 11.
    8. Indiana (15-5, 5-4) – The Hoosiers were on the verge of a huge week after beating Michigan State on Thursday then holding a six-point lead on Maryland with two minutes to play on Sunday. However, the Hoosiers got outscored 7-0 down the stretch against the Terps and let a huge opportunity slip away. They'll now hit the road this week to face Penn State and Ohio State. Last week: 11.
    9. Purdue (11-9, 4-5) – The Boilermakers ended a two-game skid by trouncing Wisconsin at home following losses to two straight ranked teams. Consistency has been hard to attain for Matt Painter’s team this season, and it will have to hit the road this week to try and discover that trait during trips to Rutgers and Northwestern. Last week: 9.
    9. Purdue (11-9, 4-5) – The Boilermakers ended a two-game skid by trouncing Wisconsin at home following losses to two straight ranked teams. Consistency has been hard to attain for Matt Painter's team this season, and it will have to hit the road this week to try and discover that trait during trips to Rutgers and Northwestern. Last week: 9.
    10. Minnesota (11-9, 5-5) – The Golden Gophers continue to be all over the map as they followed up a big road win early last week at Ohio State by getting run out of their own gym by Michigan State on Sunday. Daniel Oturu continues to be one of the best players in the Big Ten, but he’ll need more consistent help if the Gophers are truly going to jump in the race and be a solid NCAA Tournament team. Last week: 12.
    10. Minnesota (11-9, 5-5) – The Golden Gophers continue to be all over the map as they followed up a big road win early last week at Ohio State by getting run out of their own gym by Michigan State on Sunday. Daniel Oturu continues to be one of the best players in the Big Ten, but he'll need more consistent help if the Gophers are truly going to jump in the race and be a solid NCAA Tournament team. Last week: 12.
    11. Ohio State (13-7, 3-6) – The Buckeyes are thankful these days that Northwestern and Nebraska are in the conference, considering they’re the only teams they’ve beaten since late December. A two-game skid was ended by Sunday’s win over Northwestern, but the Buckeyes have still lost six of eight and will welcome a surging Indiana team this weekend. Last week: 10.
    11. Ohio State (13-7, 3-6) – The Buckeyes are thankful these days that Northwestern and Nebraska are in the conference, considering they're the only teams they've beaten since late December. A two-game skid was ended by Sunday's win over Northwestern, but the Buckeyes have still lost six of eight and will welcome a surging Indiana team this weekend. Last week: 10.
    12. Michigan (11-8, 2-6) – Things are truly starting to fall apart for the Wolverines, who have lost four in a row and five of six. Isaiah Livers (2) returned to action Saturday against Illinois only to aggravate his groin injury, while captain Zavier Simpson was suspended for Tuesday’s game at Nebraska. The Wolverines are now not only falling off the pace in the conference, but they’ll need to turn it around to make the NCAA Tournament. Last week: 7.
    12. Michigan (11-8, 2-6) – Things are truly starting to fall apart for the Wolverines, who have lost four in a row and five of six. Isaiah Livers (2) returned to action Saturday against Illinois only to aggravate his groin injury, while captain Zavier Simpson was suspended for Tuesday's game at Nebraska. The Wolverines are now not only falling off the pace in the conference, but they'll need to turn it around to make the NCAA Tournament. Last week: 7.
    13. Northwestern (6-13, 1-8) – The long season continued for the young Wildcats, but there were positive signs in the loss to Maryland early in the week and the loss at home to Ohio State on the weekend. If the Wildcats are able to scratch out a couple more conference wins, it will be tough to do this week with a trip to Michigan State followed by a visit from Purdue. Last week: 13.
    13. Northwestern (6-13, 1-8) – The long season continued for the young Wildcats, but there were positive signs in the loss to Maryland early in the week and the loss at home to Ohio State on the weekend. If the Wildcats are able to scratch out a couple more conference wins, it will be tough to do this week with a trip to Michigan State followed by a visit from Purdue. Last week: 13.
    14. Nebraska (7-13, 2-7) – It’s been a while since the Cornhuskers have won a game, going all the way back to Jan. 7 when they upset Iowa. Five losses in a row have come since, though the Huskers did push Rutgers to the limit on the road Saturday, proving there is light at the end of the tunnel as the Huskers get set to host a short-handed Michigan team on Tuesday. Last week: 14.
    14. Nebraska (7-13, 2-7) – It's been a while since the Cornhuskers have won a game, going all the way back to Jan. 7 when they upset Iowa. Five losses in a row have come since, though the Huskers did push Rutgers to the limit on the road Saturday, proving there is light at the end of the tunnel as the Huskers get set to host a short-handed Michigan team on Tuesday. Last week: 14.
