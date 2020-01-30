Michigan has completed its 2022 football schedule with the addition of Connecticut for a home game. The other non-conference opponents that season are Colorado State and Hawaii.
The Wolverines will host the Huskies on Week 3 of the season, one week before the Big Ten opener against Maryland.
Michigan holds a 2-0 series lead over UConn, winning 30-10 in 2010 in Ann Arbor, and 24-21 in 2013 in Hartford.
Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel was UConn's AD from 2012-16 before returning to Ann Arbor and his alma mater.
Michigan's 2020 schedule was recently ranked as the eighth-toughest in the nation.
2022 Michigan schedule
Sept. 3, Colorado State
Sept. 10, Hawaii
Sept. 17, Connecticut
Sept. 24, Maryland
Oct. 1, at Iowa
Oct. 8, Penn State
Oct. 15, Nebraska
Oct. 22, at Michigan State
Oct. 29, Illinois
Nov. 5, bye
Nov. 12, Indiana
Nov. 19, at Rutgers
Nov. 26, at Ohio State
