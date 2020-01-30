Michigan has completed its 2022 football schedule with the addition of Connecticut for a home game. The other non-conference opponents that season are Colorado State and Hawaii.

The Wolverines will host the Huskies on Week 3 of the season, one week before the Big Ten opener against Maryland.

Michigan opens the 2022 season against Colorado State. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan holds a 2-0 series lead over UConn, winning 30-10 in 2010 in Ann Arbor, and 24-21 in 2013 in Hartford.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel was UConn's AD from 2012-16 before returning to Ann Arbor and his alma mater.

Michigan's 2020 schedule was recently ranked as the eighth-toughest in the nation.

2022 Michigan schedule

Sept. 3, Colorado State

Sept. 10, Hawaii

Sept. 17, Connecticut

Sept. 24, Maryland

Oct. 1, at Iowa

Oct. 8, Penn State

Oct. 15, Nebraska

Oct. 22, at Michigan State

Oct. 29, Illinois

Nov. 5, bye

Nov. 12, Indiana

Nov. 19, at Rutgers

Nov. 26, at Ohio State