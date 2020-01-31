Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Jan. 27
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Jan. 27, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Jan. 27, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
1. Michigan State (15-5, 7-2) – The Spartans got a split out of their pair of road games last week, overcoming a slow start in Indiana before coming up short, then rolling over Minnesota by 18. It kept Michigan State in a tie for first place in the conference and helped ease some concern over playing away from home. After hosting Northwestern on Wednesday, the Spartans get their next chance to hit the road Saturday at Wisconsin. Last week: 1.
1. Michigan State (15-5, 7-2) – The Spartans got a split out of their pair of road games last week, overcoming a slow start in Indiana before coming up short, then rolling over Minnesota by 18. It kept Michigan State in a tie for first place in the conference and helped ease some concern over playing away from home. After hosting Northwestern on Wednesday, the Spartans get their next chance to hit the road Saturday at Wisconsin. Last week: 1. Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Fullscreen
2. Illinois (15-5, 7-2) – The Fighting Illini are playing as well as anyone in the conference, winning big at Purdue early in the week before Ayo Dosunmu’s (pictured) last-second shot gave them a second straight road win at Michigan. The Illini get Minnesota at home on Thursday before hitting the road for another big game Sunday at Iowa. Last week: 4.
2. Illinois (15-5, 7-2) – The Fighting Illini are playing as well as anyone in the conference, winning big at Purdue early in the week before Ayo Dosunmu’s (pictured) last-second shot gave them a second straight road win at Michigan. The Illini get Minnesota at home on Thursday before hitting the road for another big game Sunday at Iowa. Last week: 4. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
3. Maryland (16-4, 6-3) – The Terrapins now have won three straight after a perfect week on the road, capped by a comeback victory Sunday at Indiana. The Terps scored the final seven points of the game to stun the Hoosiers and remain a game back in the Big Ten standings. The Terps get a bit of a break, playing only once this week, hosting Iowa on Thursday before getting the weekend off. Last week: 2.
3. Maryland (16-4, 6-3) – The Terrapins now have won three straight after a perfect week on the road, capped by a comeback victory Sunday at Indiana. The Terps scored the final seven points of the game to stun the Hoosiers and remain a game back in the Big Ten standings. The Terps get a bit of a break, playing only once this week, hosting Iowa on Thursday before getting the weekend off. Last week: 2. Darron Cummings, Associated Press
Fullscreen
4. Iowa (15-5, 6-3) – The Hawkeyes have firmly placed themselves in the top half of the conference, winning four straight, including gutting out a tough win last week against Rutgers. The Hawkeyes took the weekend off as they prepared for a busy week, beginning with Monday’s home game with Wisconsin. After that, the Hawkeyes travel to Maryland on Thursday before hosting Illinois to cap a pivotal stretch of games. Last week: 3.
4. Iowa (15-5, 6-3) – The Hawkeyes have firmly placed themselves in the top half of the conference, winning four straight, including gutting out a tough win last week against Rutgers. The Hawkeyes took the weekend off as they prepared for a busy week, beginning with Monday’s home game with Wisconsin. After that, the Hawkeyes travel to Maryland on Thursday before hosting Illinois to cap a pivotal stretch of games. Last week: 3. Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Fullscreen
5. Rutgers (15-5, 6-3) – A tough loss on the road to Iowa halted the Scarlet Knights’ momentum but they rebounded over the weekend with a win over Nebraska, narrowly avoiding the upset. They’ll host Purdue and Michigan this week with chance to prove they belong in the race for the championship with teams predicted to finish much higher in the standings. Last week: 5.
5. Rutgers (15-5, 6-3) – A tough loss on the road to Iowa halted the Scarlet Knights’ momentum but they rebounded over the weekend with a win over Nebraska, narrowly avoiding the upset. They’ll host Purdue and Michigan this week with chance to prove they belong in the race for the championship with teams predicted to finish much higher in the standings. Last week: 5. Adam Hunger, Associated Press
Fullscreen
6. Penn State (14-5, 4-4) – The Nittany Lions have rebounded well from their three-game skid, having now won two in a row after winning at Michigan last week. The key will be maintaining the offensive consistency that has returned over the past two weeks. The Nittany Lions will have a chance to push their winning streak to four as they host Indiana on Wednesday before traveling to Nebraska. Last week: 8.
6. Penn State (14-5, 4-4) – The Nittany Lions have rebounded well from their three-game skid, having now won two in a row after winning at Michigan last week. The key will be maintaining the offensive consistency that has returned over the past two weeks. The Nittany Lions will have a chance to push their winning streak to four as they host Indiana on Wednesday before traveling to Nebraska. Last week: 8. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
7. Wisconsin (12-9, 5-5) – The Badgers were on a roll before losing at Michigan State a little more than a week ago and, after a blowout loss at Purdue on Friday, they’re looking to turn things around after winning just one of the last three games. It didn’t get any easier this week as the Badgers opened things Monday night at Iowa before hosting Michigan State on Saturday. Last week: 6.
7. Wisconsin (12-9, 5-5) – The Badgers were on a roll before losing at Michigan State a little more than a week ago and, after a blowout loss at Purdue on Friday, they’re looking to turn things around after winning just one of the last three games. It didn’t get any easier this week as the Badgers opened things Monday night at Iowa before hosting Michigan State on Saturday. Last week: 6. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Fullscreen
8. Indiana (15-5, 5-4) – The Hoosiers were on the verge of a huge week after beating Michigan State on Thursday then holding a six-point lead on Maryland with two minutes to play on Sunday. However, the Hoosiers got outscored 7-0 down the stretch against the Terps and let a huge opportunity slip away. They’ll now hit the road this week to face Penn State and Ohio State. Last week: 11.
8. Indiana (15-5, 5-4) – The Hoosiers were on the verge of a huge week after beating Michigan State on Thursday then holding a six-point lead on Maryland with two minutes to play on Sunday. However, the Hoosiers got outscored 7-0 down the stretch against the Terps and let a huge opportunity slip away. They’ll now hit the road this week to face Penn State and Ohio State. Last week: 11. Darron Cummings, Associated Press
Fullscreen
9. Purdue (11-9, 4-5) – The Boilermakers ended a two-game skid by trouncing Wisconsin at home following losses to two straight ranked teams. Consistency has been hard to attain for Matt Painter’s team this season, and it will have to hit the road this week to try and discover that trait during trips to Rutgers and Northwestern. Last week: 9.
9. Purdue (11-9, 4-5) – The Boilermakers ended a two-game skid by trouncing Wisconsin at home following losses to two straight ranked teams. Consistency has been hard to attain for Matt Painter’s team this season, and it will have to hit the road this week to try and discover that trait during trips to Rutgers and Northwestern. Last week: 9. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Fullscreen
10. Minnesota (11-9, 5-5) – The Golden Gophers continue to be all over the map as they followed up a big road win early last week at Ohio State by getting run out of their own gym by Michigan State on Sunday. Daniel Oturu continues to be one of the best players in the Big Ten, but he’ll need more consistent help if the Gophers are truly going to jump in the race and be a solid NCAA Tournament team. Last week: 12.
10. Minnesota (11-9, 5-5) – The Golden Gophers continue to be all over the map as they followed up a big road win early last week at Ohio State by getting run out of their own gym by Michigan State on Sunday. Daniel Oturu continues to be one of the best players in the Big Ten, but he’ll need more consistent help if the Gophers are truly going to jump in the race and be a solid NCAA Tournament team. Last week: 12. Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Fullscreen
11. Ohio State (13-7, 3-6) – The Buckeyes are thankful these days that Northwestern and Nebraska are in the conference, considering they’re the only teams they’ve beaten since late December. A two-game skid was ended by Sunday’s win over Northwestern, but the Buckeyes have still lost six of eight and will welcome a surging Indiana team this weekend. Last week: 10.
11. Ohio State (13-7, 3-6) – The Buckeyes are thankful these days that Northwestern and Nebraska are in the conference, considering they’re the only teams they’ve beaten since late December. A two-game skid was ended by Sunday’s win over Northwestern, but the Buckeyes have still lost six of eight and will welcome a surging Indiana team this weekend. Last week: 10. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Fullscreen
12. Michigan (11-8, 2-6) – Things are truly starting to fall apart for the Wolverines, who have lost four in a row and five of six. Isaiah Livers (2) returned to action Saturday against Illinois only to aggravate his groin injury, while captain Zavier Simpson was suspended for Tuesday’s game at Nebraska. The Wolverines are now not only falling off the pace in the conference, but they’ll need to turn it around to make the NCAA Tournament. Last week: 7.
12. Michigan (11-8, 2-6) – Things are truly starting to fall apart for the Wolverines, who have lost four in a row and five of six. Isaiah Livers (2) returned to action Saturday against Illinois only to aggravate his groin injury, while captain Zavier Simpson was suspended for Tuesday’s game at Nebraska. The Wolverines are now not only falling off the pace in the conference, but they’ll need to turn it around to make the NCAA Tournament. Last week: 7. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
13. Northwestern (6-13, 1-8) – The long season continued for the young Wildcats, but there were positive signs in the loss to Maryland early in the week and the loss at home to Ohio State on the weekend. If the Wildcats are able to scratch out a couple more conference wins, it will be tough to do this week with a trip to Michigan State followed by a visit from Purdue. Last week: 13.
13. Northwestern (6-13, 1-8) – The long season continued for the young Wildcats, but there were positive signs in the loss to Maryland early in the week and the loss at home to Ohio State on the weekend. If the Wildcats are able to scratch out a couple more conference wins, it will be tough to do this week with a trip to Michigan State followed by a visit from Purdue. Last week: 13. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Fullscreen
14. Nebraska (7-13, 2-7) – It’s been a while since the Cornhuskers have won a game, going all the way back to Jan. 7 when they upset Iowa. Five losses in a row have come since, though the Huskers did push Rutgers to the limit on the road Saturday, proving there is light at the end of the tunnel as the Huskers get set to host a short-handed Michigan team on Tuesday. Last week: 14.
14. Nebraska (7-13, 2-7) – It’s been a while since the Cornhuskers have won a game, going all the way back to Jan. 7 when they upset Iowa. Five losses in a row have come since, though the Huskers did push Rutgers to the limit on the road Saturday, proving there is light at the end of the tunnel as the Huskers get set to host a short-handed Michigan team on Tuesday. Last week: 14. Adam Hunger, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Ann Arbor – After a one-game suspension, Michigan will be getting its leader back.

    Michigan announced on Friday that senior guard Zavier Simpson has been reinstated and will travel with the team to New York for Saturday’s matchup against No. 25 Rutgers at Madison Square Garden.

    "After speaking with (athletic director) Warde (Manuel) before today's practice and after my media availability, we agreed to lift Zavier's suspension," Howard said in a statement. "I am looking forward to moving on from this. Anything further will continue to be handled within."

    Simpson was suspended for violating an undisclosed team policy and missed Tuesday’s game at Nebraska.

    It was the first game of Simpson’s four-year career that he missed.

    "This past weekend, I made some disappointing decisions which violated our team rules,” Simpson said in a statement. “I accept full responsibility and having to sit out the Nebraska game was part of that. I deserved it and fully supported coach Howard's decision. Not being with my teammates made it a long night, however, it gave me the time to reflect.

    "I know I let my coaches, teammates, and fans down as well as athletic department and community members. More importantly, I let myself and family down. They say you learn something new, or from something, every day and this is one of those times.

    "I have apologized to my team and now apologize to everyone who continues to support me as well as our program. I am grateful for the opportunity to get back on the court Saturday.”

    Michigan vs. Rutgers

    Tip-off: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Madison Square Garden, New York

    TV/radio: BTN/950

    Records: Michigan 12-8, 3-6 Big Ten; No. 25 Rutgers 16-5, 7-3

    Outlook: Michigan is participating in its second B1G Super Saturday event. The event will open with a wrestling dual before changing the arena for a basketball game. The Wolverines are 24-11 all-time at Madison Square Garden. Isaiah Livers (injury) is questionable to play…Rutgers leads the Big Ten in field-goal percentage defense (37.6 percent) and is 1-5 in away and neutral-site games this season.

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE