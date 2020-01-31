Ann Arbor – After a one-game suspension, Michigan will be getting its leader back.

Michigan announced on Friday that senior guard Zavier Simpson has been reinstated and will travel with the team to New York for Saturday’s matchup against No. 25 Rutgers at Madison Square Garden.

Buy Photo Zavier Simpson (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

"After speaking with (athletic director) Warde (Manuel) before today's practice and after my media availability, we agreed to lift Zavier's suspension," Howard said in a statement. "I am looking forward to moving on from this. Anything further will continue to be handled within."

Simpson was suspended for violating an undisclosed team policy and missed Tuesday’s game at Nebraska.

It was the first game of Simpson’s four-year career that he missed.

"This past weekend, I made some disappointing decisions which violated our team rules,” Simpson said in a statement. “I accept full responsibility and having to sit out the Nebraska game was part of that. I deserved it and fully supported coach Howard's decision. Not being with my teammates made it a long night, however, it gave me the time to reflect.

"I know I let my coaches, teammates, and fans down as well as athletic department and community members. More importantly, I let myself and family down. They say you learn something new, or from something, every day and this is one of those times.

"I have apologized to my team and now apologize to everyone who continues to support me as well as our program. I am grateful for the opportunity to get back on the court Saturday.”

Michigan vs. Rutgers

Tip-off: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Madison Square Garden, New York

TV/radio: BTN/950

Records: Michigan 12-8, 3-6 Big Ten; No. 25 Rutgers 16-5, 7-3

Outlook: Michigan is participating in its second B1G Super Saturday event. The event will open with a wrestling dual before changing the arena for a basketball game. The Wolverines are 24-11 all-time at Madison Square Garden. Isaiah Livers (injury) is questionable to play…Rutgers leads the Big Ten in field-goal percentage defense (37.6 percent) and is 1-5 in away and neutral-site games this season.

