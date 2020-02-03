Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Feb. 3
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Feb. 3, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Feb. 3, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Andy Manis, AP
Fullscreen
1. Illinois (16-6, 8-3) – The Fighting Illini saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end with a loss at Iowa, but they get the edge this week because there have been very few lapses over the last couple of weeks for Brad Underwood’s group. They’ll get the chance to prove they belong at the top this week as they host Maryland on Friday then Michigan State next week. Last week: 2.
1. Illinois (16-6, 8-3) – The Fighting Illini saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end with a loss at Iowa, but they get the edge this week because there have been very few lapses over the last couple of weeks for Brad Underwood’s group. They’ll get the chance to prove they belong at the top this week as they host Maryland on Friday then Michigan State next week. Last week: 2. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
2. Michigan State (16-6, 8-3) – The Spartans missed a golden opportunity to move into first place by themselves, only to have another miserable start on the road in a loss at Wisconsin. The Badgers were shorthanded but still opened a 19-point first-half lead. The Spartans continue to struggle away from home, something that hasn’t gotten any better and will be tested again this weekend at Michigan. Last week: 1.
2. Michigan State (16-6, 8-3) – The Spartans missed a golden opportunity to move into first place by themselves, only to have another miserable start on the road in a loss at Wisconsin. The Badgers were shorthanded but still opened a 19-point first-half lead. The Spartans continue to struggle away from home, something that hasn’t gotten any better and will be tested again this weekend at Michigan. Last week: 1. Andy Manis, AP
Fullscreen
3. Maryland (17-4, 7-3) – The Terrapins have now won four in a row, the win at home over Iowa last week the latest impressive performance as Anthony Cowan poured in 31 points. The Terps are playing as well as anyone in the conference right now and bring plenty of momentum into Tuesday’s matchup with Rutgers as a trip to Illinois looms on Friday. Last week: 3.
3. Maryland (17-4, 7-3) – The Terrapins have now won four in a row, the win at home over Iowa last week the latest impressive performance as Anthony Cowan poured in 31 points. The Terps are playing as well as anyone in the conference right now and bring plenty of momentum into Tuesday’s matchup with Rutgers as a trip to Illinois looms on Friday. Last week: 3. Terrance Williams, AP
Fullscreen
4. Iowa (16-6, 7-4) – The Hawkeyes saw a five-game winning streak come to an end with a loss at Maryland only to rebound by knocking off first-place Illinois at home. They’ve now won six of the last seven as they get set to head to Purdue this week followed by a home game with Nebraska in a week that could easily result in two more victories. Last week: 4.
4. Iowa (16-6, 7-4) – The Hawkeyes saw a five-game winning streak come to an end with a loss at Maryland only to rebound by knocking off first-place Illinois at home. They’ve now won six of the last seven as they get set to head to Purdue this week followed by a home game with Nebraska in a week that could easily result in two more victories. Last week: 4. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
5. Penn State (16-5, 6-4) – It was a workmanlike week for the Nittany Lions as they ran away from Indiana at home before taking care of business at Nebraska. The Nittany Lions have now won four in a row on the heels of a three-game skid as senior Lamar Stevens continues to lead the way. Penn State has a big one Tuesday at Michigan State followed by a home game with Minnesota. Last week: 6.
5. Penn State (16-5, 6-4) – It was a workmanlike week for the Nittany Lions as they ran away from Indiana at home before taking care of business at Nebraska. The Nittany Lions have now won four in a row on the heels of a three-game skid as senior Lamar Stevens continues to lead the way. Penn State has a big one Tuesday at Michigan State followed by a home game with Minnesota. Last week: 6. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
6. Rutgers (16-6, 7-4) – Things have been a little up and down lately for the Scarlet Knights, who beat Purdue at home early in the week before losing to Michigan at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. The offense has been sporadic, something that will need to get ironed out this week as the Scarlet Knights travel to Maryland on Tuesday before hosting Northwestern on the weekend. Last week: 5.
6. Rutgers (16-6, 7-4) – Things have been a little up and down lately for the Scarlet Knights, who beat Purdue at home early in the week before losing to Michigan at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. The offense has been sporadic, something that will need to get ironed out this week as the Scarlet Knights travel to Maryland on Tuesday before hosting Northwestern on the weekend. Last week: 5. Frank Franklin II, AP
Fullscreen
7. Wisconsin (13-9, 6-5) – The week for the Badgers was typical of life in the Big Ten as they blew a second-half lead at Iowa before rebounding to beat Michigan State at home despite missing a suspended Brad Davison and Kobe King, who left the team. If the Badgers shoot like they did against Michigan State, they could be set up for a run beginning this week at Minnesota and at home against Ohio State. Last week: 7.
7. Wisconsin (13-9, 6-5) – The week for the Badgers was typical of life in the Big Ten as they blew a second-half lead at Iowa before rebounding to beat Michigan State at home despite missing a suspended Brad Davison and Kobe King, who left the team. If the Badgers shoot like they did against Michigan State, they could be set up for a run beginning this week at Minnesota and at home against Ohio State. Last week: 7. Andy Manis, AP
Fullscreen
8. Michigan (13-8, 4-6) – What began as a week that could have been a nightmare for the Wolverines ended by perhaps being a turning point in the season. The Wolverines won at Nebraska without a suspended Zavier Simpson then beat Rutgers in New York, both wins coming without injured Isaiah Livers. The Wolverines will try to continue the momentum this week with Ohio State and Michigan State coming to town. Last week: 12.
8. Michigan (13-8, 4-6) – What began as a week that could have been a nightmare for the Wolverines ended by perhaps being a turning point in the season. The Wolverines won at Nebraska without a suspended Zavier Simpson then beat Rutgers in New York, both wins coming without injured Isaiah Livers. The Wolverines will try to continue the momentum this week with Ohio State and Michigan State coming to town. Last week: 12. Frank Franklin II, AP
Fullscreen
9. Ohio State (14-7, 4-6) – Don’t look now, but the Buckeyes have managed to win two in a row and could be starting to piece back together the confidence that had been cracked when they lost six of seven. With games this week at Michigan and Wisconsin, it will be a chance for the Buckeyes to prove they’ve turned the corner as they try and climb back into the Big Ten race. Last week: 11.
9. Ohio State (14-7, 4-6) – Don’t look now, but the Buckeyes have managed to win two in a row and could be starting to piece back together the confidence that had been cracked when they lost six of seven. With games this week at Michigan and Wisconsin, it will be a chance for the Buckeyes to prove they’ve turned the corner as they try and climb back into the Big Ten race. Last week: 11. Jay LaPrete, AP
Fullscreen
10. Indiana (15-7, 5-6) – It wasn’t that long ago the Hoosiers had beaten Michigan State at home and were on the verge of knocking off Maryland. However, they fell apart late against the Terrapins and followed that with back-to-back losses at Penn State and Ohio State. The Hoosiers now find themselves in NCAA bubble territory as they are off until hosting Purdue on Saturday. Last week: 8.
10. Indiana (15-7, 5-6) – It wasn’t that long ago the Hoosiers had beaten Michigan State at home and were on the verge of knocking off Maryland. However, they fell apart late against the Terrapins and followed that with back-to-back losses at Penn State and Ohio State. The Hoosiers now find themselves in NCAA bubble territory as they are off until hosting Purdue on Saturday. Last week: 8. Jay LaPrete, AP
Fullscreen
11. Purdue (12-10, 5-6) – Down eight late in the game at Northwestern, the Boilermakers were about to close a brutal week after losing earlier at Rutgers. However, they scored the final 11 points of the game to avoid disaster and keep their slim tournament hopes alive. The Boilermakers will host Iowa in a big game on Wednesday before hitting the road to face rival Indiana on Saturday. Last week: 9.
11. Purdue (12-10, 5-6) – Down eight late in the game at Northwestern, the Boilermakers were about to close a brutal week after losing earlier at Rutgers. However, they scored the final 11 points of the game to avoid disaster and keep their slim tournament hopes alive. The Boilermakers will host Iowa in a big game on Wednesday before hitting the road to face rival Indiana on Saturday. Last week: 9. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
12. Minnesota (11-10, 5-6) – The Golden Gophers have now lost three of four, but they played well enough to push Illinois to the limit on the road early last week. Getting some help for Daniel Oturu would be welcomed at this point as the Gophers live life on the NCAA Tournament bubble. With Wisconsin and Penn State on tap this week, starting to get some wins will be critical. Last week: 10.
12. Minnesota (11-10, 5-6) – The Golden Gophers have now lost three of four, but they played well enough to push Illinois to the limit on the road early last week. Getting some help for Daniel Oturu would be welcomed at this point as the Gophers live life on the NCAA Tournament bubble. With Wisconsin and Penn State on tap this week, starting to get some wins will be critical. Last week: 10. Holly Hart, AP
Fullscreen
13. Nebraska (7-15, 2-9) – The Cornhuskers continue to be competitive on most nights and were again last week as they hung with Michigan and Penn State, both games played at home. They’ll get most of this week off before heading to Iowa as they look to land a road win in conference, something that would shake up the Big Ten standings. Last week: 14.
13. Nebraska (7-15, 2-9) – The Cornhuskers continue to be competitive on most nights and were again last week as they hung with Michigan and Penn State, both games played at home. They’ll get most of this week off before heading to Iowa as they look to land a road win in conference, something that would shake up the Big Ten standings. Last week: 14. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
14. Northwestern (6-15, 1-10) – The Wildcats were run off the floor early in the week at Michigan State but bounced back to have Purdue down by eight late in the game on Saturday. Instead of getting their second conference win, however, the Cats gave up an 11-0 run to lose. It was another tough loss in a season of many as the Cats look to rebound this weekend at Rutgers. Last week: 13.
14. Northwestern (6-15, 1-10) – The Wildcats were run off the floor early in the week at Michigan State but bounced back to have Purdue down by eight late in the game on Saturday. Instead of getting their second conference win, however, the Cats gave up an 11-0 run to lose. It was another tough loss in a season of many as the Cats look to rebound this weekend at Rutgers. Last week: 13. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Ann Arbor — Not long ago, Michigan and Ohio State were both ranked in the top five in the nation and were viewed as Big Ten title contenders.

    Since then, the Wolverines and Buckeyes have taken their lumps and endured a slump that sent them tumbling out of the polls, with Michigan losing five of six and Ohio State dropping six of seven.

    Now the rivals find themselves pushing past their respective rough patches with back-to-back wins and piecing their confidence back together heading into Tuesday’s matchup at Crisler Center.

    "You look at the standings and you realize it's a very important game,” freshman wing Franz Wagner said Monday. "I think you can say we've had a similar path, but we've got to understand that's in the past now. Our last game against Rutgers (on Saturday), we can't really get anything from that anymore. We've got to forget that, remember the good things we did and work on some solutions for our mistakes.

    “We can't keep thinking about how we started off the season and stuff like that. I think it's very important that we stay focused on us and stay focused on the right now. The most important thing is Ohio State.”

    The Buckeyes (14-7, 4-6 Big Ten) climbed as high as No. 2 in the country and were starting to get penciled in as a Final Four candidate after an 11-1 start saw them record impressive top-10 wins over Villanova at home, North Carolina on the road and Kentucky at a neutral site.

    Those lofty expectations came crashing down with the subsequent losing stretch. Ohio State suffered double-digit defeats at Maryland, Indiana and Penn State and dropped home contests to Wisconsin and Minnesota before pulling out of the tailspin with victories at Northwestern and against Indiana last week.

    Similarly, the Wolverines (13-8, 4-6) received plenty of buzz after a 7-0 start sent them soaring to No. 4 in the nation and a No. 1 seed in early NCAA Tournament bracket projections. But like Ohio State, Michigan’s hot start fizzled as it lost eight of 10 against high-major foes over the course of December and January.

    With the season on the verge of going off the rails, the Wolverines got back on track by ending their road woes at Nebraska — with senior guard Zavier Simpson serving a one-game suspension — and taking care of business against Rutgers at Madison Square Garden.

    "I think the toughest thing is just having the ups and downs, the highs and lows and trying to keep a level head and staying composed,” sophomore forward Brandon Johns Jr. said. “If we lose, it's not the end of the world. When you win, it's not the end of the world also. You've got to keep working no matter what. If you can stay consistent in those areas, then you'll be fine.”

    Michigan coach Juwan Howard said when it comes to navigating the peaks and valleys throughout the season, the key is to manage what’s manageable and “control the controllables.”

    But what teams like Michigan and Ohio State can’t control are injuries. Wagner missed the first four games of the season with a fractured right wrist and junior forward Isaiah Livers, the team’s top outside shooter, has missed eight total games, including the last two, with a lower body injury. According to Howard, Livers is improving and “hopefully he’ll be back soon.”

    Meanwhile, Ohio State has had only three players appear in every game this season and will be without freshman guard D.J. Carton, who took an indefinite leave to focus on his mental health.

    “With our group we have to find out areas of how we can get better, maintain the consistency,” Howard said. “Injuries play a role, but no one feels sorry for you. You can't foresee any of the injuries happening. You've got to go with what you have, keep plugging away, keep coaching and keep grinding.”

    Even though Ohio State is tied with Michigan for 11th place in the Big Ten, that doesn’t lessen the threat the Buckeyes pose. Howard said he’s wary of Ohio State’s inside play led by junior big man Kaleb Wesson, its 3-point shooting — five Buckeyes are shooting at least 40% from deep — and its defense that ranks third in the conference in scoring (61.3 points) and field-goal percentage (38.3%).

    The matchup also hasn’t lost any luster given the teams’ struggles that have left them scrambling to make a late push from the back of the pack with 10 conference games remaining.

    "Ohio State is a big rivalry for us and it means a lot to me for sure,” said Johns, an East Lansing native. “We've got to guard our home state.

    “We've just got to stay composed and be the aggressor of the game. I think the more physical we are, it turns out to be helpful for us.”

    While Michigan’s and Ohio State’s seasons have followed a similar trajectory to this point, only one will be able to continue its climb up the standings on Tuesday.

    “They're down there with us,” Howard said. “I'm sure everyone recalls a time earlier in the year where both of us were at the top.

    “We're in a really good conference, but there's a lot of season to be played. I'm sure Ohio State is scratching and clawing and talking about how important this game is going to be tomorrow, and so are we.”

    Ohio State at Michigan

    Tip-off: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Crisler Center, Ann Arbor

    TV/radio: ESPN2/950

    Records: Ohio State 14-7, 4-6 Big Ten; Michigan 13-8, 4-6

    Outlook: The game will be a “Stripe Out” with alternating sections of maize and blue T-shirts at Crisler Center. Michigan has won four of the last five meetings between the teams in Ann Arbor. … Ohio State is led by junior center Kaleb Wesson (13.9 points, 9.7 rebounds) and leads the Big Ten in 3-point shooting (38.1 percent).

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE