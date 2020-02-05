Detroit News contributor Allen Trieu, who covers Midwest recruiting for 247Sports, breaks down Michigan's 2020 football recruiting class.

Early enrollment

Eight signees are at Michigan attending classes and preparing to be with the team for spring ball: defensive end Braiden McGregor, running back Blake Corum, cornerback Andre Seldon, safety Makari Paige, offensive lineman Zak Zinter, linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green, viper William Mohan and defensive end Aaron Lewis.

Buy Photo Braiden McGregor, a defensive end from Port Huron Northern, already is enrolled at Michigan. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

That is more than the seven who enrolled early in each of the 2019 and 2017 classes, and the three who enrolled in 2018.

Top recruiter

Tight ends coach Sherrone Moore is the highest-ranked staff member by 247Sports’ recruiter rankings. Moore served as the primary recruiter on the class’ two highest-ranked prospects, McGregor and receiver A.J. Henning. He was also primary for tight end Matthew Hibner, who was elevated to a four-star recruit by 247Sports as a senior, and cornerback Darion Green-Warren, who was a good, late recruiting win.

Walk-on to know

Traverse City Central quarterback Peyton Smith visited Michigan last weekend and the staff continuously referred to him as “diamond in the rough.”

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Smith passed for 1,432 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushed for another 322 yards and three touchdowns. When Michigan coaches reviewed his film and saw he was available, they reportedly were surprised he did not have an FBS offer.

Davenport, Northwood, Saginaw Valley State and Hillsdale offered. Penn and Dartmouth extended Ivy League opportunities. Smith’s oldest brother, Travis, signed with Wake Forest out of Ithaca High and another older brother Jake is currently the starting quarterback at Harvard.

Academic success

This class of recruits is particularly strong in the classroom. Hibner has the highest grade-point average of the bunch with a 4.3, but several other recruits like R.J. Moten (4.0) and Roman Wilson (3.8) are outstanding students. Moten and Zak Zinter had Ivy League opportunities, while Kalel Mullings held offers from Stanford and Northwestern.

► Where the class is from: States represented (11): Michigan (4), Maryland (4), Massachusetts (3), New Jersey (3), New York (2), California (2), Colorado (1), Florida (1), Hawaii (1), Illinois (1), Virginia (1)

► By position: Quarterback (1), running back (1), wide receiver (3), tight end (1), offensive line (3), defensive line (4), linebacker (4), defensive back (6)

► Tallest recruit: OT Jeffrey Persi (6-7)

► Heaviest recruit: OL Zak Zinter (300 pounds)

► Fastest recruit: WR Roman Wilson (4.37 40)

► First commit (who signed): CB Andre Seldon (verbally committed June 20, 2018)

► Last commit: CB Darion Green-Warren (Jan. 4)

► Most offers: DE Braiden McGregor (36)

► Earliest offer from Michigan: LB Kalel Mullings (Jan. 20, 2017)

► Latest offer from Michigan: QB Dan Villari (Dec. 18, 2019)