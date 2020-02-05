Former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson has accepted an invitation to the upcoming NFL combine.

The combine will take place in Indianapolis Feb. 24-March 1. Patterson started the last two seasons at Michigan after transferring from Ole Miss.

Shea Patterson (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Patterson recently participated in the Senior Bowl and threw a 75-yard touchdown and had one interception in the game. He was one of six Michigan players who participated in the Senior Bowl.

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy told The Detroit News before the week of the bowl that Patterson had impressed him the final week of the regular season.

“We invited him for a couple reasons — he’s got really good mobility, and he’s got a lot of natural arm talent,” Nagy said last month. “Those are things teams want to work with. That gives you something to build off. I think those two things alone are enough to get Shea drafted. He’s always been a playmaker, he’s always had ability, but that last month of the season it really looked like things were slowing down for him, and he just looked like a more comfortable player.”

Patterson has been working out at IMG Academy to prepare for the NFL Draft. He played his senior year of high school at IMG in Bradenton, Fla.

