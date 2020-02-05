There were no surprises for Michigan football on the first day of the national signing period Wednesday. In fact, there were no signees.

That was not unexpected as the Wolverines locked in their 23 recruits during the early signing period in December. Michigan’s class ranks No. 2 in the Big Ten and No. 14 nationally by 247Sports Composite.

Eight of the signees enrolled early, including four-star defensive end Braiden McGregor, who is still recovering from knee surgery for an injury suffered last October, four-star running back Blake Corum, four-star cornerback Andre Seldon, four-star safety Makrai Paige and four-star offensive lineman Zak Zinter, who have been on campus since the start of the year.

Six of the early enrollees were able to make it to campus to participate in three bowl practices in December. Of Michigan’s 23 signees, 14 are four-star rated players. Michigan was thought to have signed 22 players during the early period, but cornerback Darion Green-Warren had actually signed but didn’t want to reveal his decision until the Army All-American Bowl earlier this year.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, entering his sixth season with the Wolverines, said on the “In the Trenches” podcast in December that he likes the personality and talent of this class.

“A bunch of young guys that are go-getters,” Harbaugh said on the podcast. “They like football. They like hitting the books. It’s also a group that really wants it too, I believe. I really have a good feeling about this class in particular that they are motivated to take advantage of opportunities put in front of them and also very motivated to create their own opportunities.”

Gaige Garcia, a three-star running back from Catawissa, Penn., is committed to play football and also wrestle for the Wolverines. He signed a letter of intent for wrestling, which is why he’s not included in this group of 23 football signees.

Micah Mazzccua, an offensive lineman from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, also was expected to be in this class but opted to commit to Baylor last month. And tight end Nick Patterson, the younger brother of former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, the starter the last two seasons, had committed to Michigan in September 2018 but is not expected to sign with the Wolverines.

