The reason for Michigan senior guard Zavier Simpson’s recent suspension might have come to light on Thursday.

Two weekends ago, Simpson hit a street pole while driving in downtown Ann Arbor early in the morning and initially denied being the driver of the vehicle, Ann Arbor police told MLive.com.

Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

The incident occurred at 3:03 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26 at the corner of Hill Street and South Forest Avenue, roughly 12 hours after Michigan’s home loss to Illinois on a last-second shot.

According to MLive.com's report, an officer did not notice an odor of intoxicants on Simpson’s breath and Simpson was only ticketed for driving too fast for road conditions (Ann Arbor received a tenth of an inch of precipitation and temperatures were between 32 and 36 degrees that Saturday).

The incident hasn’t made it to the City of Ann Arbor’s court records.

On Monday, Jan. 27, coach Juwan Howard suspended Simpson for “a violation of team policies.” Howard declined to specify what team policy Simpson had violated and said that would be kept “in-house.”

“We have team rules,” Howard said. “Unfortunately, he broke one of them. There are repercussions and consequences that you have to pay when you break team rules."

Simpson stayed behind in Ann Arbor and didn’t travel with the team for its Jan. 28 road contest at Nebraska, which marked the first game he missed in his four-year career.

He was reinstated after practice on Jan. 31, the day before Michigan traveled to face Rutgers at Madison Square Garden in New York.

"This past weekend, I made some disappointing decisions which violated our team rules,” Simpson said in a statement that Friday. “I accept full responsibility and having to sit out the Nebraska game was part of that. I deserved it and fully supported Coach Howard's decision. Not being with my teammates made it a long night, however, it gave me the time to reflect.

"I know I let my coaches, teammates, and fans down as well as the athletic department and community members. More importantly, I let myself and family down. They say you learn something new, or from something, every day and this is one of those times.”

Following Michigan’s win over Rutgers, Simpson declined to comment on what led to his one-game suspension and what steps were required for him to be reinstated.

Simpson said he also spoke with athletic director Warde Manuel before being reinstated, but declined to provide any details from their conversation.

"It's something in the past,” Simpson said. “We're moving forward, trying to win games.

“At the end of the day, you learn from your lessons because you've got to continue to move forward. It's not about what happens, it's about how you react from it.”

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins