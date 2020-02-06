Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Feb. 3
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Feb. 3, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Feb. 3, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Andy Manis, AP
1. Illinois (16-6, 8-3) – The Fighting Illini saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end with a loss at Iowa, but they get the edge this week because there have been very few lapses over the last couple of weeks for Brad Underwood’s group. They’ll get the chance to prove they belong at the top this week as they host Maryland on Friday then Michigan State next week. Last week: 2.
2. Michigan State (16-6, 8-3) – The Spartans missed a golden opportunity to move into first place by themselves, only to have another miserable start on the road in a loss at Wisconsin. The Badgers were shorthanded but still opened a 19-point first-half lead. The Spartans continue to struggle away from home, something that hasn’t gotten any better and will be tested again this weekend at Michigan. Last week: 1.
3. Maryland (17-4, 7-3) – The Terrapins have now won four in a row, the win at home over Iowa last week the latest impressive performance as Anthony Cowan poured in 31 points. The Terps are playing as well as anyone in the conference right now and bring plenty of momentum into Tuesday’s matchup with Rutgers as a trip to Illinois looms on Friday. Last week: 3.
4. Iowa (16-6, 7-4) – The Hawkeyes saw a five-game winning streak come to an end with a loss at Maryland only to rebound by knocking off first-place Illinois at home. They’ve now won six of the last seven as they get set to head to Purdue this week followed by a home game with Nebraska in a week that could easily result in two more victories. Last week: 4.
5. Penn State (16-5, 6-4) – It was a workmanlike week for the Nittany Lions as they ran away from Indiana at home before taking care of business at Nebraska. The Nittany Lions have now won four in a row on the heels of a three-game skid as senior Lamar Stevens continues to lead the way. Penn State has a big one Tuesday at Michigan State followed by a home game with Minnesota. Last week: 6.
6. Rutgers (16-6, 7-4) – Things have been a little up and down lately for the Scarlet Knights, who beat Purdue at home early in the week before losing to Michigan at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. The offense has been sporadic, something that will need to get ironed out this week as the Scarlet Knights travel to Maryland on Tuesday before hosting Northwestern on the weekend. Last week: 5.
7. Wisconsin (13-9, 6-5) – The week for the Badgers was typical of life in the Big Ten as they blew a second-half lead at Iowa before rebounding to beat Michigan State at home despite missing a suspended Brad Davison and Kobe King, who left the team. If the Badgers shoot like they did against Michigan State, they could be set up for a run beginning this week at Minnesota and at home against Ohio State. Last week: 7.
8. Michigan (13-8, 4-6) – What began as a week that could have been a nightmare for the Wolverines ended by perhaps being a turning point in the season. The Wolverines won at Nebraska without a suspended Zavier Simpson then beat Rutgers in New York, both wins coming without injured Isaiah Livers. The Wolverines will try to continue the momentum this week with Ohio State and Michigan State coming to town. Last week: 12.
9. Ohio State (14-7, 4-6) – Don’t look now, but the Buckeyes have managed to win two in a row and could be starting to piece back together the confidence that had been cracked when they lost six of seven. With games this week at Michigan and Wisconsin, it will be a chance for the Buckeyes to prove they’ve turned the corner as they try and climb back into the Big Ten race. Last week: 11.
10. Indiana (15-7, 5-6) – It wasn’t that long ago the Hoosiers had beaten Michigan State at home and were on the verge of knocking off Maryland. However, they fell apart late against the Terrapins and followed that with back-to-back losses at Penn State and Ohio State. The Hoosiers now find themselves in NCAA bubble territory as they are off until hosting Purdue on Saturday. Last week: 8.
11. Purdue (12-10, 5-6) – Down eight late in the game at Northwestern, the Boilermakers were about to close a brutal week after losing earlier at Rutgers. However, they scored the final 11 points of the game to avoid disaster and keep their slim tournament hopes alive. The Boilermakers will host Iowa in a big game on Wednesday before hitting the road to face rival Indiana on Saturday. Last week: 9.
12. Minnesota (11-10, 5-6) – The Golden Gophers have now lost three of four, but they played well enough to push Illinois to the limit on the road early last week. Getting some help for Daniel Oturu would be welcomed at this point as the Gophers live life on the NCAA Tournament bubble. With Wisconsin and Penn State on tap this week, starting to get some wins will be critical. Last week: 10.
13. Nebraska (7-15, 2-9) – The Cornhuskers continue to be competitive on most nights and were again last week as they hung with Michigan and Penn State, both games played at home. They’ll get most of this week off before heading to Iowa as they look to land a road win in conference, something that would shake up the Big Ten standings. Last week: 14.
14. Northwestern (6-15, 1-10) – The Wildcats were run off the floor early in the week at Michigan State but bounced back to have Purdue down by eight late in the game on Saturday. Instead of getting their second conference win, however, the Cats gave up an 11-0 run to lose. It was another tough loss in a season of many as the Cats look to rebound this weekend at Rutgers. Last week: 13.
    The reason for Michigan senior guard Zavier Simpson’s recent suspension might have come to light on Thursday.

    Two weekends ago, Simpson hit a street pole while driving in downtown Ann Arbor early in the morning and initially denied being the driver of the vehicle, Ann Arbor police told MLive.com.

    The incident occurred at 3:03 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26 at the corner of Hill Street and South Forest Avenue, roughly 12 hours after Michigan’s home loss to Illinois on a last-second shot.

    According to MLive.com's report, an officer did not notice an odor of intoxicants on Simpson’s breath and Simpson was only ticketed for driving too fast for road conditions (Ann Arbor received a tenth of an inch of precipitation and temperatures were between 32 and 36 degrees that Saturday).

    The incident hasn’t made it to the City of Ann Arbor’s court records.

    On Monday, Jan. 27, coach Juwan Howard suspended Simpson for “a violation of team policies.” Howard declined to specify what team policy Simpson had violated and said that would be kept “in-house.”

    “We have team rules,” Howard said. “Unfortunately, he broke one of them. There are repercussions and consequences that you have to pay when you break team rules."

    Simpson stayed behind in Ann Arbor and didn’t travel with the team for its Jan. 28 road contest at Nebraska, which marked the first game he missed in his four-year career.

    He was reinstated after practice on Jan. 31, the day before Michigan traveled to face Rutgers at Madison Square Garden in New York.

    "This past weekend, I made some disappointing decisions which violated our team rules,” Simpson said in a statement that Friday. “I accept full responsibility and having to sit out the Nebraska game was part of that. I deserved it and fully supported Coach Howard's decision. Not being with my teammates made it a long night, however, it gave me the time to reflect.

    "I know I let my coaches, teammates, and fans down as well as the athletic department and community members. More importantly, I let myself and family down. They say you learn something new, or from something, every day and this is one of those times.”

    Following Michigan’s win over Rutgers, Simpson declined to comment on what led to his one-game suspension and what steps were required for him to be reinstated.

    Simpson said he also spoke with athletic director Warde Manuel before being reinstated, but declined to provide any details from their conversation.

    "It's something in the past,” Simpson said. “We're moving forward, trying to win games.

    “At the end of the day, you learn from your lessons because you've got to continue to move forward. It's not about what happens, it's about how you react from it.”

