Michigan 77, Michigan State 68
Michigan guard Franz Wagner, right, and Michigan State forward Aaron Henry, left, go for the ball while Michigan guard David DeJulius (0) and Michigan State guard Rocket Watts, left rear, look on in the first half.
Michigan guard Franz Wagner, right, and Michigan State forward Aaron Henry, left, go for the ball while Michigan guard David DeJulius (0) and Michigan State guard Rocket Watts, left rear, look on in the first half.
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) defends a shot by Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) in the first half.
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) defends a shot by Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) in the first half.
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and assistant coach Saddi Washington, right, yell instructions from the bench in the first half.
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and assistant coach Saddi Washington, right, yell instructions from the bench in the first half.
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (2) defends a shot by Michigan State forward Malik Hall (25) in the first half.
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (2) defends a shot by Michigan State forward Malik Hall (25) in the first half.
Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) defends a shot by Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) in the first half.
Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) defends a shot by Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) in the first half.
A Michigan fan holds up the likeness of Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo in the first half.
A Michigan fan holds up the likeness of Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo in the first half.
Michigan State's Gabe Brown, left, Marcus Bingham Jr.(30) and Michigan forward Austin Davis look toward the loose ball in the first half.
Michigan State's Gabe Brown, left, Marcus Bingham Jr.(30) and Michigan forward Austin Davis look toward the loose ball in the first half.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks with forward Malik Hall (25) in the first half.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks with forward Malik Hall (25) in the first half.
Michigan State forward Malik Hall (25) defends a shot by Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (2) in the first half.
Michigan State forward Malik Hall (25) defends a shot by Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (2) in the first half.
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) defends a shot by Michigan center Jon Teske (15) in the first half.
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) defends a shot by Michigan center Jon Teske (15) in the first half.
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard gives instructions in the first half.
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard gives instructions in the first half.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks with an official in the first half.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks with an official in the first half.
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) tries to shoot between Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr., left, and Michigan guard Eli Brooks, right, in the first half.
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) tries to shoot between Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr., left, and Michigan guard Eli Brooks, right, in the first half.
Michigan State guard Kyle Ahrens (0) defends a shot by Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (2) in the first half.
Michigan State guard Kyle Ahrens (0) defends a shot by Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (2) in the first half.
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (2) reacts after hitting a three-point shot in the first half.
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (2) reacts after hitting a three-point shot in the first half.
Surrounded by Spartans Cassius Winston (5), Kyle Ahrens (0) and Xavier Tillman, Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) puts up a shot in the second half.
Surrounded by Spartans Cassius Winston (5), Kyle Ahrens (0) and Xavier Tillman, Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) puts up a shot in the second half.
Michigan State forward Malik Hall, left, defends a shot by Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (2) in the second half.
Michigan State forward Malik Hall, left, defends a shot by Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (2) in the second half.
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (2) and Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) battle for a rebound in the second half.
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (2) and Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) battle for a rebound in the second half.
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (2) looks surprised when the referee calls a foul on him in the second half.
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (2) looks surprised when the referee calls a foul on him in the second half.
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) gets his hand on the ball being shot by Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) in the second half.
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) gets his hand on the ball being shot by Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) in the second half.
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) gets his hand on the ball being shot by Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) in the second half.
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) gets his hand on the ball being shot by Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) in the second half.
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (2) is called for a block on this play with Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) in the second half.
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (2) is called for a block on this play with Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) in the second half.
Michigan guard Eli Brooks, right, defends a shot by Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) in the second half.
Michigan guard Eli Brooks, right, defends a shot by Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) in the second half.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo watches in the second half.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo watches in the second half.
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard calls a play in the second half.
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard calls a play in the second half.
Michigan center Jon Teske (15) puts up a shot in front of Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) in the second half.
Michigan center Jon Teske (15) puts up a shot in front of Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) in the second half.
Michigan State guard Rocket Watts (2) defends a shot by Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) while Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) and Michigan forward Austin Davis (51) look on in the second half.
Michigan State guard Rocket Watts (2) defends a shot by Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) while Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) and Michigan forward Austin Davis (51) look on in the second half.
Michigan State guard Kyle Ahrens (0) defends a shot by Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) in the second half.
Michigan State guard Kyle Ahrens (0) defends a shot by Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) in the second half.
Michigan State guard Kyle Ahrens (0) defends a shot by Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) in the second half.
Michigan State guard Kyle Ahrens (0) defends a shot by Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) in the second half.
Michigan guard David DeJulius (0) guards Michigan State guard Kyle Ahrens, left, in the second half.
Michigan guard David DeJulius (0) guards Michigan State guard Kyle Ahrens, left, in the second half.
Michigan State forward Malik Hall (25) defends a shot by Michigan center Jon Teske (15) in the second half.
Michigan State forward Malik Hall (25) defends a shot by Michigan center Jon Teske (15) in the second half.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks with Michigan State guard Rocket Watts (2) in the second half.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks with Michigan State guard Rocket Watts (2) in the second half.
Michigan center Jon Teske (15) dunks over Michigan State guard Rocket Watts (2) in the second half.
Michigan center Jon Teske (15) dunks over Michigan State guard Rocket Watts (2) in the second half.
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (2) and Michigan guard Eli Brooks, left, with a lead late in the second half.
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (2) and Michigan guard Eli Brooks, left, with a lead late in the second half.
Michigan center Jon Teske (15) blocks a shot attempt by Michigan State forward Malik Hall (25) with Isaiah Livers, left, also on defense in the first half.
Michigan center Jon Teske (15) blocks a shot attempt by Michigan State forward Malik Hall (25) with Isaiah Livers, left, also on defense in the first half.
Michigan center Jon Teske (15) blocks a shot attempt by Michigan State forward Malik Hall (25) with Isaiah Livers, left, also on defense in the first half.
Michigan center Jon Teske (15) blocks a shot attempt by Michigan State forward Malik Hall (25) with Isaiah Livers, left, also on defense in the first half.
Michigan forward Austin Davis (51) guards Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) in the first half.
Michigan forward Austin Davis (51) guards Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) in the first half.
Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) defends a shot by Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) in the first half.
Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) defends a shot by Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) in the first half.
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (2) reacts after hitting a three-point shot in the first half.
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (2) reacts after hitting a three-point shot in the first half.
From left, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard greets Gina Vollano, 89, of Ann Arbor with her daughter, Ann Vollano after the game.
From left, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard greets Gina Vollano, 89, of Ann Arbor with her daughter, Ann Vollano after the game.
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) talks with Jude Stamper, 14, of Monroe during warmups. Stamper is part of Team Impact and has been with the teams for the past three years.
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) talks with Jude Stamper, 14, of Monroe during warmups. Stamper is part of Team Impact and has been with the teams for the past three years.
    Ann Arbor — It was another challenging week for Zavier Simpson.

    Off the court, details emerged that the senior guard struck a utility pole while driving a vehicle that was registered to athletic director Warde Manuel’s wife, Chrislan, at around 3 a.m. on Jan. 26 and lied to police.

    The incident led to Simpson receiving a one-game suspension for violating the team’s curfew and a civil infraction for driving too fast for road conditions.

    But on the court, Simpson didn’t let the recent news weigh him down and prevent him from turning in a complete game in Saturday’s 77-68 win over No. 16 Michigan State at Crisler Center.

    “I didn't want to be selfish and let that affect me because at the end of the day, my teammates wanted this win,” Simpson said. “I can't let that come inside the locker room or anything of that matter because that would've been selfish of me. I wanted to come, lock in on this game, lock in on practice and do it for my teammates.”

    Simpson finished with a team-high 16 points on 13 shots, dished out eight assists and helped the Wolverines outscore the Spartans by 15 points in the 31 minutes he was on the court.

    Simpson also had a hand in all 11 of Michigan’s made 3-pointers. He made Michigan State pay for sagging off him and going under screens, finishing 4-for-7 from beyond the arc.

    It marked just the third time in his career he made at least four 3s in a game and his outside shooting was a key factor Michigan State coach Tom Izzo mentioned several times during his postgame presser.

    Given everything that had gone on this week — including Simpson’s late flagrant-I foul in Tuesday’s loss to Ohio State — Michigan coach Juwan Howard said he wasn’t surprised Simpson was ready to play at a high level.

    Senior center Jon Teske also credited Simpson for how he handled everything and gave his full attention to the team the past few days.

    The Detroit News' James Hawkins and John Niyo recap Michigan's 77-68 win over Michigan State that snapped a four-game skid in the rivalry series.

    “It didn't bother him,” Teske said. “That's outside noise. Yeah, we lost earlier in the week and everything is kind of going on with him, but we all knew he was locked in for this game because he knew this was a big game for us. He's a leader of this team and he had to lead us. That's what he did.”

    And it didn’t seem to bother the team, either. When junior forward Isaiah Livers was asked if the off-the-court news affected Simpson this week, Livers said he “forgot that even happened.”

    “See what I mean, that's how focused we are as a team,” Livers said. “I honestly didn't even say that much to him about it. I just knew he was a leader, knew he was taking care of it. All I saw was positivity from him, chin up, ready to take on the next challenge."

    As a result, Simpson pushed it all to the side, played a key role in snapping a four-game losing streak to Michigan State, and helped Michigan get back on a winning track, which “feels good no matter what you’re going through.”

    "As humans, we've got to be able to be selfless,” Simpson said. “My teammates work hard. They were not involved in any of it, so that would've been selfish of me to have that on my mind during practice or during outside-the-court activities when we were having team bonding.

    “To have that on my mind, I wouldn't be able to play to my best ability. I had to come out here and play hard for my teammates and the fans that came out to watch us.”

    Simpson added that while there is going to be “a lot of controversy and assumptions,” he felt he owed it to everyone on the team to leave what happened two weekends ago behind him.

    When asked if there was anything he would like to clear up regarding the car wreck, Simpson once again took responsibility and was ready to move past it.

    "At the end of the day, we all make mistakes,” Simpson said. “I made a mistake. I owned up to it, apologized to my teammates, my family, my friends and also the fans.

    “I'm just glad that I'm safe and no one else was involved.  At the end of the day, I wanted to come out here and play hard for my teammates because a situation like that, things could've got worse. But I'm just blessed to be here. Thank God for that.”

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

