Ann Arbor — It was another challenging week for Zavier Simpson.

Off the court, details emerged that the senior guard struck a utility pole while driving a vehicle that was registered to athletic director Warde Manuel’s wife, Chrislan, at around 3 a.m. on Jan. 26 and lied to police.

The incident led to Simpson receiving a one-game suspension for violating the team’s curfew and a civil infraction for driving too fast for road conditions.

But on the court, Simpson didn’t let the recent news weigh him down and prevent him from turning in a complete game in Saturday’s 77-68 win over No. 16 Michigan State at Crisler Center.

“I didn't want to be selfish and let that affect me because at the end of the day, my teammates wanted this win,” Simpson said. “I can't let that come inside the locker room or anything of that matter because that would've been selfish of me. I wanted to come, lock in on this game, lock in on practice and do it for my teammates.”

Simpson finished with a team-high 16 points on 13 shots, dished out eight assists and helped the Wolverines outscore the Spartans by 15 points in the 31 minutes he was on the court.

Simpson also had a hand in all 11 of Michigan’s made 3-pointers. He made Michigan State pay for sagging off him and going under screens, finishing 4-for-7 from beyond the arc.

It marked just the third time in his career he made at least four 3s in a game and his outside shooting was a key factor Michigan State coach Tom Izzo mentioned several times during his postgame presser.

Given everything that had gone on this week — including Simpson’s late flagrant-I foul in Tuesday’s loss to Ohio State — Michigan coach Juwan Howard said he wasn’t surprised Simpson was ready to play at a high level.

Senior center Jon Teske also credited Simpson for how he handled everything and gave his full attention to the team the past few days.

CLOSE The Detroit News' James Hawkins and John Niyo recap Michigan's 77-68 win over Michigan State that snapped a four-game skid in the rivalry series. The Detroit News

“It didn't bother him,” Teske said. “That's outside noise. Yeah, we lost earlier in the week and everything is kind of going on with him, but we all knew he was locked in for this game because he knew this was a big game for us. He's a leader of this team and he had to lead us. That's what he did.”

And it didn’t seem to bother the team, either. When junior forward Isaiah Livers was asked if the off-the-court news affected Simpson this week, Livers said he “forgot that even happened.”

“See what I mean, that's how focused we are as a team,” Livers said. “I honestly didn't even say that much to him about it. I just knew he was a leader, knew he was taking care of it. All I saw was positivity from him, chin up, ready to take on the next challenge."

As a result, Simpson pushed it all to the side, played a key role in snapping a four-game losing streak to Michigan State, and helped Michigan get back on a winning track, which “feels good no matter what you’re going through.”

"As humans, we've got to be able to be selfless,” Simpson said. “My teammates work hard. They were not involved in any of it, so that would've been selfish of me to have that on my mind during practice or during outside-the-court activities when we were having team bonding.

Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) gets his hand on the ball being shot by Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) in the second half. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

“To have that on my mind, I wouldn't be able to play to my best ability. I had to come out here and play hard for my teammates and the fans that came out to watch us.”

Simpson added that while there is going to be “a lot of controversy and assumptions,” he felt he owed it to everyone on the team to leave what happened two weekends ago behind him.

When asked if there was anything he would like to clear up regarding the car wreck, Simpson once again took responsibility and was ready to move past it.

"At the end of the day, we all make mistakes,” Simpson said. “I made a mistake. I owned up to it, apologized to my teammates, my family, my friends and also the fans.

“I'm just glad that I'm safe and no one else was involved. At the end of the day, I wanted to come out here and play hard for my teammates because a situation like that, things could've got worse. But I'm just blessed to be here. Thank God for that.”

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins