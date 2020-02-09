Michigan senior point guard Zavier Simpson, who last month crashed the car owned by the wife of athletic director Warde Manuel and was cited for driving too fast for conditions, has at least three speeding tickets on his driving record, including one for driving more than 100 mph on the freeway.

Simpson's driving record, obtained by The Detroit News from the Ohio Department of Public Safety Bureau of Motor Vehicles, includes four traffic convictions over the last five years, not including the ticket he was issued last month following his accident in Ann Arbor.

His first was Feb. 21, 2015, on a highway in Ohio, his home state, where the posted speed limit was 65 mph, while he was clocked going 105 mph. He was a junior at Lima Senior High School at the time. The ticket put four points on his license, one-third of the maximum allowed in Ohio before your license is suspended. Simpson has four current points on his license.

The other three incidents occurred during his Michigan tenure, including: a speeding ticket in Ohio on July 1, 2019, for going 82 mph in a 70-mph zone; a speeding ticket in Ohio on May 17, 2018, for going 39 mph in a 25-mph zone; and a ticket for failing to obey a traffic sign in Michigan on Sept. 16, 2019.

Simpson, who turns 23 on Tuesday, was suspended for one game last month, for missing curfew, according to head coach Juwan Howard.

It was revealed over this past week that Simpson was cited after striking a utility pole while driving a car registered to Warde Manuel's wife, Chrislan. The Manuels' son, Evan, a student manager on the basketball team and a friend of Simpson's, had the car out that night. Simpson twice lied to police, first giving a fake name and then saying he wasn't driving.

He was not given a Breathalyzer at the scene, because Ann Arbor Police said they couldn't determine at the time whether he was driving. Instead, Simpson was eventually given a ticket for driving too fast for road conditions; it was icy at the time of the accident, about 3 a.m. Jan. 26. He has paid a portion of the $130 fine.

Simpson on Saturday led Michigan to a 77-68 win over Michigan State at Crisler Center, scoring a team-high 16. Of Michigan's 11 made 3-pointers, Simpson had four of them, and assisted on the other seven.

Afterward, Simpson addressed the media and was asked about the accident.

"We all make mistakes,” Simpson told reporters. “I made a mistake. I owned up to it, apologized to my teammates, my family, my friends and also the fans.

“I'm just glad that I'm safe and no one else was involved. At the end of the day, I wanted to come out here and play hard for my teammates because a situation like that, things could've got worse.

"But I'm just blessed to be here. Thank God for that.”

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984