Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Feb. 10
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Feb. 10, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Feb. 10, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
1. Maryland (19-4, 9-3) – The Terrapins are starting to take control of the conference after another impressive week that included a win at home over Rutgers followed by knocking off Illinois on the road. The Terps haven’t lost since the middle of January and now get a tuneup at home this week against Nebraska before heading to East Lansing on Saturday for a matchup with Michigan State that could knock the Spartans from the race. Last week: 3.
1. Maryland (19-4, 9-3) – The Terrapins are starting to take control of the conference after another impressive week that included a win at home over Rutgers followed by knocking off Illinois on the road. The Terps haven’t lost since the middle of January and now get a tuneup at home this week against Nebraska before heading to East Lansing on Saturday for a matchup with Michigan State that could knock the Spartans from the race. Last week: 3. Julio Cortez, Associzted Press
Fullscreen
2. Penn State (18-5, 8-4) – Remember that three-game skid that started back in early January? It’s OK if you don’t because the Nittany Lions have been rolling since. The past week began with a win at Michigan State, the second ever for Penn State, and was capped with a win at home over Minnesota. The Nittany Lions now have won six in a row as they keep the heat on the first-place Terps. Last week: 5.
2. Penn State (18-5, 8-4) – Remember that three-game skid that started back in early January? It’s OK if you don’t because the Nittany Lions have been rolling since. The past week began with a win at Michigan State, the second ever for Penn State, and was capped with a win at home over Minnesota. The Nittany Lions now have won six in a row as they keep the heat on the first-place Terps. Last week: 5. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
3. Illinois (16-7, 8-4) – The Fighting Illini are facing their first bit of adversity in quite a while as a seven-game winning streak has been halted by two straight defeats. The latest was a crippling blow in the chase for the Big Ten title as the Illini lost at home to Maryland. Now Illinois gets set to host a desperate Michigan State team on Tuesday before heading to Rutgers over the weekend as they fight stay in the hunt. Last week: 1.
3. Illinois (16-7, 8-4) – The Fighting Illini are facing their first bit of adversity in quite a while as a seven-game winning streak has been halted by two straight defeats. The latest was a crippling blow in the chase for the Big Ten title as the Illini lost at home to Maryland. Now Illinois gets set to host a desperate Michigan State team on Tuesday before heading to Rutgers over the weekend as they fight stay in the hunt. Last week: 1. Holly Hart, Associated Press
Fullscreen
4. Iowa (17-7, 8-5) – The Hawkeyes got blitzed early in the week at Purdue and likely took that game film and chucked it in the garbage. Nothing went right that night, but the Hawkeyes responded by taking care of business against Nebraska. A tough week is in store, though, as the Hawkeyes hit the road to face Indiana and Minnesota in a pair of winnable games that could determines whether they’ll remain among the contenders. Last week: 4.
4. Iowa (17-7, 8-5) – The Hawkeyes got blitzed early in the week at Purdue and likely took that game film and chucked it in the garbage. Nothing went right that night, but the Hawkeyes responded by taking care of business against Nebraska. A tough week is in store, though, as the Hawkeyes hit the road to face Indiana and Minnesota in a pair of winnable games that could determines whether they’ll remain among the contenders. Last week: 4. Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Fullscreen
5. Michigan State (16-8, 8-5) – Things have started to slide off the rails a bit for the Spartans as they have now lost three in a row after getting beat at home by Penn State followed by a loss at Michigan. The offense continues to be mostly a one-man show led by Cassius Winston, and now the suddenly struggling defense will have to respond as MSU faces a critical week with a trip to Illinois on Tuesday followed by a home date with Maryland. Last week: 2.
5. Michigan State (16-8, 8-5) – Things have started to slide off the rails a bit for the Spartans as they have now lost three in a row after getting beat at home by Penn State followed by a loss at Michigan. The offense continues to be mostly a one-man show led by Cassius Winston, and now the suddenly struggling defense will have to respond as MSU faces a critical week with a trip to Illinois on Tuesday followed by a home date with Maryland. Last week: 2. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
6. Rutgers (17-7, 8-5) – The Scarlet Knights avoided disaster on Sunday night when they erased a double-digit, second-half deficit at home against Northwestern to pull out a win in overtime. A home loss is bad, but it would have been worse coming against one-win Northwestern, especially after the early-week loss at Maryland. Now Rutgers gets a chance to fully rebound at Ohio State and home against Illinois. Last week: 6.
6. Rutgers (17-7, 8-5) – The Scarlet Knights avoided disaster on Sunday night when they erased a double-digit, second-half deficit at home against Northwestern to pull out a win in overtime. A home loss is bad, but it would have been worse coming against one-win Northwestern, especially after the early-week loss at Maryland. Now Rutgers gets a chance to fully rebound at Ohio State and home against Illinois. Last week: 6. Julio Cortez, Associated Press
Fullscreen
7. Purdue (14-10, 7-6) – The Boilermakers continue to be all over the map this season and just capped a pretty impressive week. It began when they scored 104 points in a blowout win at home over Iowa and was finished off by spoiling Bobby Knight’s return to Indiana with a decisive road win. Penn State comes to town early in the week, followed by a trip to Ohio State as the Boilermakers try to shore up their NCAA resume. Last week: 11.
7. Purdue (14-10, 7-6) – The Boilermakers continue to be all over the map this season and just capped a pretty impressive week. It began when they scored 104 points in a blowout win at home over Iowa and was finished off by spoiling Bobby Knight’s return to Indiana with a decisive road win. Penn State comes to town early in the week, followed by a trip to Ohio State as the Boilermakers try to shore up their NCAA resume. Last week: 11. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Fullscreen
8. Michigan (14-9, 5-7) – The Wolverines got a much-needed win at home over Michigan State for their third win in the last four games, the only setback a loss at home to Ohio State, the third straight home loss at the time. The Wolverines will need to replicate the effort they got against MSU to strengthen the NCAA resume. Getting Isaiah Livers back helps, as a favorable week awaits with Northwestern and Indiana coming up. Last week: 8.
8. Michigan (14-9, 5-7) – The Wolverines got a much-needed win at home over Michigan State for their third win in the last four games, the only setback a loss at home to Ohio State, the third straight home loss at the time. The Wolverines will need to replicate the effort they got against MSU to strengthen the NCAA resume. Getting Isaiah Livers back helps, as a favorable week awaits with Northwestern and Indiana coming up. Last week: 8. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
9. Wisconsin (14-10, 7-6) – Finding consistency has been difficult for the Badgers, but they’ve now won two of their last three after trouncing Ohio State at home to bounce back from an ugly loss at Minnesota. They haven’t won two in a row since mid-January, but they’ll have a good shot with only a trip to Nebraska coming up this week. Last week: 7.
9. Wisconsin (14-10, 7-6) – Finding consistency has been difficult for the Badgers, but they’ve now won two of their last three after trouncing Ohio State at home to bounce back from an ugly loss at Minnesota. They haven’t won two in a row since mid-January, but they’ll have a good shot with only a trip to Nebraska coming up this week. Last week: 7. Andy Manis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
10. Ohio State (15-8, 5-7) – The Buckeyes had found a bit of a resurgence, winning at Michigan early in the week for their third straight victory. However, they got blown out at Wisconsin on Sunday and now get set for a pair of home games with Rutgers and Purdue this week as they fight to remain in the NCAA Tournament conversation. Last week: 9.
10. Ohio State (15-8, 5-7) – The Buckeyes had found a bit of a resurgence, winning at Michigan early in the week for their third straight victory. However, they got blown out at Wisconsin on Sunday and now get set for a pair of home games with Rutgers and Purdue this week as they fight to remain in the NCAA Tournament conversation. Last week: 9. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
11. Minnesota (12-11, 6-7) – The frustration continues for the Golden Gophers, a team that seems to be in every game it plays but just can’t seem to get on a run and put together a string of victories. They won impressively at home against Wisconsin before falling short at Penn State, missing out on a chance at a huge road win. They’ll the week off before hosting Iowa on Sunday as they look to bounce back. Last week: 12.
11. Minnesota (12-11, 6-7) – The frustration continues for the Golden Gophers, a team that seems to be in every game it plays but just can’t seem to get on a run and put together a string of victories. They won impressively at home against Wisconsin before falling short at Penn State, missing out on a chance at a huge road win. They’ll the week off before hosting Iowa on Sunday as they look to bounce back. Last week: 12. Hannah Foslien, Associated Press
Fullscreen
12. Indiana (15-8, 5-7) – Things were going well for most of January for the Hoosiers, but reality has started to set in as they’ve now lost four in a row, capped by getting wiped out at home by rival Purdue on the same day Bobby Knight made his return to Assembly Hall. It was a gut-punch of a loss on an otherwise festive day, and now the Hoosiers face a week that includes a visit from Iowa and a trip to Michigan. Last week: 10.
12. Indiana (15-8, 5-7) – Things were going well for most of January for the Hoosiers, but reality has started to set in as they’ve now lost four in a row, capped by getting wiped out at home by rival Purdue on the same day Bobby Knight made his return to Assembly Hall. It was a gut-punch of a loss on an otherwise festive day, and now the Hoosiers face a week that includes a visit from Iowa and a trip to Michigan. Last week: 10. Doug McSchooler, Associated Press
Fullscreen
13. Northwestern (6-16, 1-11) – The Wildcats continue to come close, but they just can’t seem to get that second conference victory. They had Rutgers down 15 Sunday in Piscataway, but still managed to allow a huge late run by the Scarlet Knights and lose in overtime. It’s life with a young team, but the frustration must be mounting as Michigan and Penn State are up next. Last week: 14.
13. Northwestern (6-16, 1-11) – The Wildcats continue to come close, but they just can’t seem to get that second conference victory. They had Rutgers down 15 Sunday in Piscataway, but still managed to allow a huge late run by the Scarlet Knights and lose in overtime. It’s life with a young team, but the frustration must be mounting as Michigan and Penn State are up next. Last week: 14. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Fullscreen
14. Nebraska (7-16, 2-10) – The losing streak has hit eight for the Cornhuskers after getting blown out Saturday at Iowa. There doesn’t seem to be much hope for another win anytime soon as the Huskers are getting run off the floor on a fairly regular basis, a three-point loss at Rutgers a couple of weeks ago the only real sign of life coming out of Lincoln. Last week: 13.
14. Nebraska (7-16, 2-10) – The losing streak has hit eight for the Cornhuskers after getting blown out Saturday at Iowa. There doesn’t seem to be much hope for another win anytime soon as the Huskers are getting run off the floor on a fairly regular basis, a three-point loss at Rutgers a couple of weeks ago the only real sign of life coming out of Lincoln. Last week: 13. Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Ann Arbor — The Wolverines are hoping history repeats itself.

    During the 2016-17 season, Michigan entered its February rematch against Michigan State with a 14-9 record and an NCAA Tournament resume that needed some work.

    This past weekend, the Wolverines carried a 13-9 mark into their second encounter with the Spartans as a team sitting firmly on the tournament bubble.

    Both times Michigan was coming off a crushing defeat to Ohio State at Crisler Center. And both times Michigan bounced back and split the regular-season series against its in-state rival.

    But this time around, the Wolverines (14-9, 5-7 Big Ten) are hoping the much-needed victory serves as another turning point and is the start of another strong finish heading into Wednesday’s matchup at Northwestern.

    “I think it started with the older guys, having a player-led team,” said senior center Jon Teske, one of three current players who was on the 2016-17 team, along with senior guard Zavier Simpson and redshirt junior center Austin Davis.

    “I remember (former) coach (John Beilein) doing all he can, but then we had D-Walt (Derrick Walton Jr.) and Zak (Irvin). Those older guys took over those games down the stretch and led the guys to a bunch of much-needed victories. I think we can do the same thing here with ‘X’ and I leading the guys.”

    Three seasons ago, the Wolverines’ loss to the Buckeyes and subsequent win over the Spartans proved to be a launching point that changed the trajectory of the season.

    Michigan closed out the regular season and Big Ten play by winning six of its final eight games. The Wolverines followed that up by winning four games in four days to take home the Big Ten tournament title and secure an NCAA Tournament berth.

    They then rode that tidal wave of momentum all the way to the second weekend of the Big Dance, where they fell a shot short of reaching the Elite Eight.

    "It's great to have seniors on your team that have been through the battles, that have experienced the highs and lows, that have competed on the road, have been through duress situations where they have fought through adversity,” coach Juwan Howard said. “Adversity is not new to them. Fortunately for us two of our best players are seniors.”

    And fortunately for Michigan, Teske and Simpson have been in this situation before. They’ve been on a Michigan squad that had its back against the wall and was scratching and clawing for its postseason life.

    Even though Teske and Simpson didn’t play key roles and saw limited minutes as backups back in 2016-17, they’ve experienced and seen firsthand what it takes for a team to come together to make a late-season push.

    "It gives us a lot of confidence. We know what we're capable of, we know where we've been in the past,” Teske said. “The young guys have just got to follow our lead. We're going to lead them in the right direction.”

    But Michigan will need more than just senior leadership down the stretch. The Wolverines will need good health, an area Howard noted he’s been praying every night for and has turned to their favor with the return of junior forward Isaiah Livers.

    They will need to turn in more defensive performances like they did on Saturday, where they were active, engaged, physical and communicated from start to finish.

    They will also need to avoid a devastating blow at Northwestern, where they lost three seasons ago on a full-court pass and buzzer-beating layup.

    While some may look at the Wildcats (6-16, 1-11) as the Big Ten’s bottom feeder that has recorded only two wins over the last two months, Howard sees a “competitive team” that has held double-digit second-half leads over Purdue and Rutgers in its last two games.

    “They're capable of making sure that you can go home with a sad face, and that's something that we want to prevent from happening,” Howard said. “It's a scary team. We cannot afford to take anyone lightly.”

    That’s because just like in 2016-17, Michigan is at a point where it needs to make a late-season run and needs every game it can get.

    “This is very similar to freshman year,” Teske said. “I know the guys and the leaders on the team that we have. We're just going to bond together, trust each other, and we've just got to go out there and get the job done.”

    Michigan at Northwestern

    Tip-off: 9 p.m. Wednesday, Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Ill.

    TV/radio: BTN/950

    Records: Michigan 14-9, 5-7 Big Ten; Northwestern 6-16, 1-11

    Outlook: Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske are one win away from tying the program’s all-time record with 104 career victories … Michigan has won two straight in the series but has lost three of the past four meetings in Evanston … Northwestern is led by sophomore forward Miller Kopp (13.5 points) and ranks second in the Big Ten with 10.9 turnovers per game. The Wildcats have lost seven straight and 12 of their past 13 games.

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE