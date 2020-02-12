Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Feb. 10
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Feb. 10, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Feb. 10, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
1. Maryland (19-4, 9-3) – The Terrapins are starting to take control of the conference after another impressive week that included a win at home over Rutgers followed by knocking off Illinois on the road. The Terps haven’t lost since the middle of January and now get a tuneup at home this week against Nebraska before heading to East Lansing on Saturday for a matchup with Michigan State that could knock the Spartans from the race. Last week: 3. Julio Cortez, Associzted Press
2. Penn State (18-5, 8-4) – Remember that three-game skid that started back in early January? It’s OK if you don’t because the Nittany Lions have been rolling since. The past week began with a win at Michigan State, the second ever for Penn State, and was capped with a win at home over Minnesota. The Nittany Lions now have won six in a row as they keep the heat on the first-place Terps. Last week: 5. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
3. Illinois (16-7, 8-4) – The Fighting Illini are facing their first bit of adversity in quite a while as a seven-game winning streak has been halted by two straight defeats. The latest was a crippling blow in the chase for the Big Ten title as the Illini lost at home to Maryland. Now Illinois gets set to host a desperate Michigan State team on Tuesday before heading to Rutgers over the weekend as they fight stay in the hunt. Last week: 1. Holly Hart, Associated Press
4. Iowa (17-7, 8-5) – The Hawkeyes got blitzed early in the week at Purdue and likely took that game film and chucked it in the garbage. Nothing went right that night, but the Hawkeyes responded by taking care of business against Nebraska. A tough week is in store, though, as the Hawkeyes hit the road to face Indiana and Minnesota in a pair of winnable games that could determines whether they’ll remain among the contenders. Last week: 4. Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
5. Michigan State (16-8, 8-5) – Things have started to slide off the rails a bit for the Spartans as they have now lost three in a row after getting beat at home by Penn State followed by a loss at Michigan. The offense continues to be mostly a one-man show led by Cassius Winston, and now the suddenly struggling defense will have to respond as MSU faces a critical week with a trip to Illinois on Tuesday followed by a home date with Maryland. Last week: 2. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
6. Rutgers (17-7, 8-5) – The Scarlet Knights avoided disaster on Sunday night when they erased a double-digit, second-half deficit at home against Northwestern to pull out a win in overtime. A home loss is bad, but it would have been worse coming against one-win Northwestern, especially after the early-week loss at Maryland. Now Rutgers gets a chance to fully rebound at Ohio State and home against Illinois. Last week: 6. Julio Cortez, Associated Press
7. Purdue (14-10, 7-6) – The Boilermakers continue to be all over the map this season and just capped a pretty impressive week. It began when they scored 104 points in a blowout win at home over Iowa and was finished off by spoiling Bobby Knight’s return to Indiana with a decisive road win. Penn State comes to town early in the week, followed by a trip to Ohio State as the Boilermakers try to shore up their NCAA resume. Last week: 11. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
8. Michigan (14-9, 5-7) – The Wolverines got a much-needed win at home over Michigan State for their third win in the last four games, the only setback a loss at home to Ohio State, the third straight home loss at the time. The Wolverines will need to replicate the effort they got against MSU to strengthen the NCAA resume. Getting Isaiah Livers back helps, as a favorable week awaits with Northwestern and Indiana coming up. Last week: 8. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
9. Wisconsin (14-10, 7-6) – Finding consistency has been difficult for the Badgers, but they’ve now won two of their last three after trouncing Ohio State at home to bounce back from an ugly loss at Minnesota. They haven’t won two in a row since mid-January, but they’ll have a good shot with only a trip to Nebraska coming up this week. Last week: 7. Andy Manis, Associated Press
10. Ohio State (15-8, 5-7) – The Buckeyes had found a bit of a resurgence, winning at Michigan early in the week for their third straight victory. However, they got blown out at Wisconsin on Sunday and now get set for a pair of home games with Rutgers and Purdue this week as they fight to remain in the NCAA Tournament conversation. Last week: 9. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
11. Minnesota (12-11, 6-7) – The frustration continues for the Golden Gophers, a team that seems to be in every game it plays but just can’t seem to get on a run and put together a string of victories. They won impressively at home against Wisconsin before falling short at Penn State, missing out on a chance at a huge road win. They’ll the week off before hosting Iowa on Sunday as they look to bounce back. Last week: 12. Hannah Foslien, Associated Press
12. Indiana (15-8, 5-7) – Things were going well for most of January for the Hoosiers, but reality has started to set in as they’ve now lost four in a row, capped by getting wiped out at home by rival Purdue on the same day Bobby Knight made his return to Assembly Hall. It was a gut-punch of a loss on an otherwise festive day, and now the Hoosiers face a week that includes a visit from Iowa and a trip to Michigan. Last week: 10. Doug McSchooler, Associated Press
13. Northwestern (6-16, 1-11) – The Wildcats continue to come close, but they just can’t seem to get that second conference victory. They had Rutgers down 15 Sunday in Piscataway, but still managed to allow a huge late run by the Scarlet Knights and lose in overtime. It’s life with a young team, but the frustration must be mounting as Michigan and Penn State are up next. Last week: 14. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
14. Nebraska (7-16, 2-10) – The losing streak has hit eight for the Cornhuskers after getting blown out Saturday at Iowa. There doesn’t seem to be much hope for another win anytime soon as the Huskers are getting run off the floor on a fairly regular basis, a three-point loss at Rutgers a couple of weeks ago the only real sign of life coming out of Lincoln. Last week: 13. Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
    Where will Joshua Christopher go?

    It’s a question that has Michigan fans on pins and needles, and that’s just how the five-star guard out of Lakewood, California, likes it.

    "I like to keep the suspense going,” Christopher said on “The Michigan Basketball Insider” podcast. “I don't really give people too much. I think the decision should be real suspenseful. I think when I make my decision they should be like, 'Oh my gosh, what?'

    “Like a lot of mixed emotions. Some people are going to hate me, some people are going to love me, but that's just part of it.”

    Michigan is among the short list of programs that are still in the running for Christopher, who is ranked the nation’s No. 10 overall recruit in the 247Sports composite and is one of the top uncommitted prospects in the 2020 class.

    But as of late, it appears the Wolverines have pulled out in front and are emerging as the favorite. Recruiting sites like Rivals and 247Sports have tabbed Michigan as the likely landing spot over fellow finalists Arizona State, Missouri and UCLA.

    The upward trend comes after Christopher took official visits to Arizona State and UCLA last month, well after he visited Ann Arbor in November during the weekend of the Houston Baptist game.

    "That block ‘M’ means something to them,” Christopher said. “When you step on that Michigan court or any kind of Michigan atmosphere, it's going to be crazy. The fans there really ride for their guys. When (coach) Juwan (Howard) walked in the gym, the crowd started going crazy. The spirit there is ridiculous."

    After Howard was hired in May 2019, Christopher received Howard’s first reported offer back in June.

    However, Christopher said he “always liked” and “had eyes” on Michigan well before then because he was a fan of former Wolverines D.J. Wilson, who is also from California, and Jordan Poole.

    "Then Juwan got the job and I was the first kid that he offered. So it's kind of like, OK, you rock with me as soon as you get the job so I'm going to rock with you,” Christopher said.

    Michigan already has four commits and one signee in its 2020 recruiting class that ranks No. 4 in the nation, per 247Sports. The quintet is highlighted by five-star forward Isaiah Todd, who has participated in USA Basketball Junior National Team minicamps with Christopher the past few years.

    Christopher noted having preexisting relationships with some of his future college teammates matters to him. He cited Todd and five-star forward Greg Brown, who took an official visit to Michigan last weekend, both by name.

    “You want to be at a place where you're comfortable,” Christopher said. “Of course, you want to make friends, but you also want to be in a position where you know people that you have a relationship with already…That plays a big part, too.”

    Christopher added there will be three factors that will weigh into his decision.

    ► A lively and energetic college atmosphere: “I want to be able to fill up gyms every game. Not just the big games, but every game."

    ► A place where he feels at home: “(I’m looking for) people that I can just relate to, so I can just have fun in college no matter how long I'm there — one year, two years, four years."

    ► A coach who his going to get the best out of him: “I think any coach that didn't push me while I'm in his program is doing me a disservice and also doing himself a disservice. I want someone who is going to want me to be great as well as myself wanting to be great.” 

    Christopher (6-foot-5, 215 pounds) said he’s versatile enough to play on or off the ball at the college level so “wherever Coach needs me to be for us to win, I’ll play that spot.” He’s done a little bit of everything during his senior year at Mayfair High.

    He noted all the coaches on his final list are “people persons” and “down-to-earth," and he likes the fiery demeanor of Arizona State’s Bobby Hurley and Missouri’s Cuonzo Martin. (Christopher also has familial ties to both schools. His older brother Caleb plays for the Sun Devils and his cousin Nicodemus Christopher is the strength coach for the Tigers.)

    When it comes to Howard, Christopher called him a “great dude.”

    “I think he's a real selfless person. He doesn't have to be like that,” Christopher said. “He knows the game. Great connections I'm sure. I think he texted Michael Jordan one day I was with him. I was like, 'Whoa, that's Jordan.'

    “He wants to win like I do, and he knows the game."

    Christopher said he hasn’t heard from UCLA since close friend Shareef O’Neal announced his decision to transfer last month. However, Christopher said he hasn’t “made too much of that” and would still “be open to listen to them” if they reach out.

    As the suspense continues to grow with each passing day, Christopher said he's still considering his options and isn’t in a rush to make his college choice. 

    But when the time is right, he — and everyone else — will finally know.

    “I don't even have a commitment date yet,” Christopher said. “I'm just soaking it all up, playing high school and then we'll see. When my season ends, that's when I might release a date.

    “Or I might just do it real randomly. I might just shock the world one day and then you'll see it. I don't know. We're going to see.”

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

