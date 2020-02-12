Evanston, Ill. — Michigan coach Juwan Howard’s first trip back to his home state of Illinois didn’t go so well earlier this season.

The second trip had a better outcome.

Michigan shook off an ugly start with an overwhelming first-half run and never looked back as it ran over Northwestern, 79-54, Wednesday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Junior guard Eli Brooks had 18 points and junior forward Isaiah Livers had 17 points for Michigan (15-9, 6-7 Big Ten), which finished shooting 46.9% (30-for-64) after starting 1-for-14 from the field.

The Wolverines have won four of five, including their last three games away from Crisler Center.

This one, though, was never in doubt. After building a 16-point lead in the first half, the Wolverines wasted little time blowing things open after halftime. They seemingly got whatever they wanted on offense as center Jon Teske capped a 10-0 run with a driving layup for a commanding 48-25 lead with 16:01 to play.

Northwestern did its best to claw back into the game and pieced together an 8-0 spurt to cut the deficit to 58-46 with seven minutes remaining.

Brooks ended the run with his fourth 3-pointer and Michigan regained the momentum as an emphatic blocked shot by Teske led to a one-handed, fast-break dunk by Livers and a 65-48 lead with 5:10 to go.

Northwestern trailed by at least 16 points the rest of the way as senior guard Zavier Simpson and Teske recorded their 104th career win, which tied the program’s all-time record with Glen Rice (1986-89), J.P. Oosterbann (1986-89), Mark Hughes (1986-89) and Jordan Morgan (2011-14).

Jared Jones scored 12 and Miller Kopp 10 for Northwestern (6-17, 1-12), which has lost eight straight and 13 of its last 14 games. The Wildcats shot 32.2% (19-for-59) from the field and trailed by double figures over the final 25 minutes of the game.

Michigan couldn’t get anything to drop right out of the gate and missed its first 11 shots, with most of those attempts coming on layups and dunks at the basket. It wasn’t until over five minutes into the game the Wolverines recorded their first basket on a 3-pointer by Brooks.

Fortunately for the Wolverines, they were playing the bottom feeder of the Big Ten. The Wildcats could only build a seven-point lead during Michigan’s cold opening, which also saw senior guard Zavier Simpson sit for the rest of the half after picking up his second foul at the 12:57 mark.

From there, Michigan flipped the switch and ripped off a 27-5 run to take control. The flurry started with a string of 10 straight points that gave Michigan its first lead, 16-13, at the 11 minute mark following back-to-back 3-pointers by Brooks and freshman wing Franz Wagner.

Michigan’s bench, particularly freshman guard David DeJulius and redshirt junior center Austin Davis (nine points), provided a jolt during the momentous run, which ended with 13 straight points. Davis kick-started the final flurry with a three-point play, DeJulius added a 3-pointer and Teske capped it off with a wide-open dunk to make it 33-18 at the 2:42 mark.

Over the final 13 minutes of the half, Michigan held Northwestern to four made baskets as it rolled into halftime with a 38-23 advantage.

