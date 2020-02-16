Ann Arbor — Indiana can’t seem to lose against Michigan State.

But the Hoosiers can’t get it done against Michigan.

While coach Archie Miller has three straight wins against Michigan State with average teams, IU hasn’t been able to get it done against the Wolverines, losing its seventh straight to Michigan, 89-65 on Sunday at Crisler Center.

Indiana forward Jerome Hunter, center, and Michigan forward Isaiah Livers, left, fight for the rebound during the first half Sunday in Ann Arbor. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, Associated Press)

Franz Wagner had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Brandon Johns Jr. added 14 points, as Jon Teske and Zavier Simpson became the program’s all-time winningest players in the win for Michigan (16-9, 7-7 Big Ten) with 105.

BOX SCORE: Michigan 89, Indiana 65

It was a crucial win for Michigan to stay off the NCAA Tournament bubble against a Big Ten program firmly on it. Sunday was the fifth Michigan win in six games following a four-game losing streak in January.

The win was not without a scare, as Isaiah Livers went to the locker room with a right lower-leg injury after a fall in the second half. He returned briefly and finished with 12 points.

Livers went down going for a loose ball rebound, but Indiana’s Justin Smith landed on his right lower leg. Livers limped off the court, was tended to there shortly by athletic trainer Alex Wong, then limped to the locker room under his own power.

Livers missed six games after suffering a groin injury on Dec. 21 against Presbyterian. He was injured again in his Jan. 25 return game against Illinois, missing the next three.

Livers returned Feb. 8 against Michigan State and hit the ground running with 31 points in his first two games back before Sunday.

Livers’ injury came during an 18-4 Michigan run that put Indiana away midway through the second half.

Reserve De’Ron Davis led Indiana (16-9, 7-7) with a career-high 18 points.

Simpson and Teske came into Sunday tied in wins at 105 with Jordan Morgan, who played from 2011-14, and the trio of Glen Rice, J.P. Oosterbaan and Mark Hughes, who played from 1986 through the 1989 national championship.

Simpson had 12 points and 11 assists for Michigan, and Eli Brooks had 13 points.

Teske’s scoring struggled continued however, as his six points came on 2-for-5 shooting. He added seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, reserve center Austin Davis had another strong game off the bench, scoring nine points. Davis came into the game making 15 of his last 16 field goal attempts and made four of his first five shots on Sunday, finishing 4 of 6.

Michigan shot 16 of 29 from the field (55.2 percent) in the first half, taking a 41-34 lead after jumping out to a trio of 12-point leads.

Michigan hits the road for a pair of unranked foes this week, Wednesday at Rutgers (18-8, 9-6) and Saturday at Purdue (14-12, 7-8).

Matt Schoch is a freelance writer.