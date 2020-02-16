Danny Zimmerman homered and doubled while starting pitcher Steve Hajjar blanked Arizona State over six innings as No. 13 Michigan shut out the Sun Devils, 5-0, Saturday in MLB4 Collegiate Baseball Tournament in Phoenix.

UM (3-0) defeated Cal Poly 8-5 earlier Saturday after Friday’s exhilarating 4-3 victory over No. 2 and reigning NCAA champion Vanderbilt.

Erik Bakich's Michigan baseball team is off to a 3-0 start. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Left-hander Hajjar yielded three hits while striking out seven and walking two before being relieved by Jack White. The left-handed reliever also vexed Arizona State hitters, holding them to two hits while striking out two and walking one in three innings to earn the save.

Zimmerman spotted the Wolverines a 1-0 lead by lifting a 3-1 pitch over the left-field. Clark Elliott scored from third on a throwing error by the left fielder in the fifth.

In the sixth, second baseman Riley Bertram singled in shortstop Jack Blomgren, who doubled to right field.

Want to re-live a few of tonight’s big moments??



How about Dom Clementi coming through with the clutch pinch-hit double!? pic.twitter.com/Di93GtgBFA — Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 16, 2020

UM padded its 3-0 lead in the top of the ninth when pinch-hitter Dominic Clementi lashed a two-run double down the right-field line, scoring Elliott and Tom Bertram who had both singled.

Blomgren had four hits and third baseman Ted Burton drove in three runs on two hits in Michigan's win over Cal Poly at Scottsdale, Arizona.

More: Michigan baseball hopes to ride 'one more' theme to national championship

Leadoff hitter Jordan Nwogu added three hits and a stolen base for the Wolverines.

Catcher Joe Donovan also collected two hits and drove in a run for UM, which opened a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

Blake Beers gave up two runs — none earned — on two hits while striking out five in 5.2 innings to pick up the win. Ben Dragani (0.1), Angelo Smith (2.2) and Cameron Weston (0.1) pitched in relief with Weston earning the save.