1. Maryland (21-4, 11-3) – It was a heck of a week for the team that’s starting to look like a champion. The Terrapins squeaked by Nebraska at home, but rebounded with a huge win on the road, scoring the final 14 points at Michigan State to knock the Spartans out of the race. The Terps will get a home tuneup on Tuesday against Northwestern before hitting the road to face a surging Ohio State team. Last week: 1.
Fullscreen
2. Penn State (20-5, 10-4) – The Nittany Lions long ago were on a three-game skid and doubt was creeping in. However, since then they’ve won eight in a row, are keeping the heat on first-place Maryland and have some talking Final Four. It would be a remarkable run for Pat Chambers (pictured) as the winning streak is put to the test this week at home against Illinois and at Indiana. Last week: 2.
Fullscreen
3. Iowa (18-8, 9-6) – Give credit to the Hawkeyes for bouncing back from a tough loss at Indiana by going on the road and rallying for a win at Minnesota. They might be too far back from Maryland to make a push for the Big Ten title, but it was a solid finish, nonetheless. They’ll get Ohio State at home this week before closing the season on a tough stretch that includes MSU, Penn State, Purdue and Illinois. Last week: 4.
Fullscreen
4. Michigan (16-9, 7-7) – The overall record is still lagging, but the Wolverines have won five of their last six and with the return of Isaiah Livers to the lineup, it seems they’re just hitting their stride. This will be a tough week for the Wolverines as they try and prove they’re back on the right track with back-to-back road games against Rutgers and Purdue. Last week: 8.
Fullscreen
5. Michigan State (17-9, 9-6) – The slide continues for the Spartans, who have now lost four of the last five. The lone win came early in the week at Illinois, but with a chance to jump back in the Big Ten race, the Spartans allowed Maryland to score the final 14 points on Saturday and watched a seven-point lead disappear in the last three minutes. They’ll have to rebound on the road this week at Nebraska. Last week: 5.
Fullscreen
6. Rutgers (18-8, 9-6) – The Scarlet Knights keep plugging along toward the NCAA Tournament despite having lost three of their last five. A tough loss at Ohio State started the week before they took advantage of a slumping Illinois team, getting a big home win. The Scarlet Knights welcome Michigan this week before heading to Wisconsin on the weekend. Last week: 6.
Fullscreen
7. Illinois (16-9, 8-6) – The Fighting Illini have hit the skids, losing four in a row and playing at Rutgers over the weekend without Ayo Dosunmu (11). The star guard was hurt on the final play of a loss at home to Michigan State and missed the next game. His status for Tuesday’s game at Penn State remains up in the air as the Illini look to halt the losing streak. Last week: 3.
Fullscreen
8. Ohio State (17-8, 7-7) – It feels like the momentum is starting to build again for the Buckeyes, who beat Rutgers and Purdue last week to win five of their last six. It’s been a solid turnaround for a team that was outstanding in non-conference play but struggled to begin Big Ten action. They’ll head to Iowa this week before hosting Maryland as they attempt to play off the NCAA Tournament bubble. Last week: 10.
Fullscreen
9. Wisconsin (15-10, 8-6) – The Badgers have won two in a row and three of four as they continue to solidify their NCAA Tournament resume. They’ll get a chance to do so this week as they have back-to-back home games with Purdue and Rutgers, games that will be critical to get to keep momentum heading in the right direction. Last week: 9.
Fullscreen
10. Purdue (14-12, 7-8) – The consistency continues to elude the Boilermakers, who entered last week having won three in a row but came up short at home against Penn State before getting blown out at Ohio State. It wasn’t a good week for the NCAA Tournament resume, but with a trip to Wisconsin up next followed by a home game with Michigan, the opportunity to turn things around is there. Last week: 7.
Fullscreen
11. Indiana (16-9, 6-8) – The Hoosiers now have lost five of six games, somehow beating Iowa at home early last week to keep it from being a six-game skid. The Hoosiers were unable to build off that win, however, as they got run out of the gym at Michigan on Sunday and now must rebound at Minnesota this week before hosting Penn State. Last week: 12.
Fullscreen
12. Minnesota (12-12, 6-8) – The Golden Gophers have to be one of the more frustrating teams in the Big Ten. They’re in almost every game they play but simply can’t finish. It happened again on Sunday as they held an eight-point lead in the final five minutes against Iowa, but never scored again to suffer their fourth loss in the last five games. Last week: 11.
Fullscreen
13. Nebraska (7-18, 2-12) – The losing streak is at 10 now for the Cornhuskers, but there were signs of life early in the week as they pushed Maryland to the limit on the road before losing by two. They’ll get a decent shot at ending the skid this week when they host a slumping Michigan State team on Thursday. Last week: 14.
Fullscreen
14. Northwestern (6-18, 1-13) – It wasn’t a very good week for the Wildcats, who got blown out twice and now have lost nine in a row. It’s tough to see a win coming Tuesday during a trip to Maryland, but perhaps the skid can end on Sunday at home against Minnesota. Last week: 13.
    Ann Arbor — There’s usually a lot a team can learn from its first meeting against an opponent.

    When it comes to Wednesday’s rematch against Rutgers, there’s one main takeaway that stands out to Michigan coach Juwan Howard.

    “Rebound, rebound, rebound,” Howard said Tuesday.

    That’s because in the teams’ clash earlier this month at Madison Square Garden, the Scarlet Knights came away with 26 offensive rebounds and turned those into 19 second-chance points in the Wolverines’ 69-63 victory.

    As a result, Howard has stressed defensive rebounding and the basic fundamentals of boxing out leading up the second encounter.

    “You've got to have a conscious effort of really boxing out, knowing that their players are going to fly in there for offensive rebounds,” Howard said. “When a shot goes up, check and see who is flying in, make sure that we hit, box out and then go pursue the basketball. We just did a poor job last game of turning our heads and walking to the basket.”

    In that first meeting, five Rutgers players grabbed at least two offensive boards — center Myles Johnson (seven), forward Akwasi Yeboah (four) and guards Montez Mathis (three), Ron Harper Jr. (two) and Jacob Young (two).

    The Scarlet Knights won the rebounding battle by a wide margin, 51-37, and finished the game with more offensive than defensive rebounds. They also attempted 36 more shots.

    “After that game, we noticed how many offensive rebounds we gave up,” senior center Jon Teske said. “You can't do that and expect to win. Fortunate enough we got lucky and we won that game. But if we do that tomorrow, we won't win. We've got to cut that down.”

    Teske said since that win in New York, the Wolverines (16-9, 7-7 Big Ten) have worked on defensive rebounding every day and have made it a point of emphasis.

    Over the last four games, Michigan has allowed 28 offensive rebounds against Michigan State (11), Indiana (seven), Ohio State (five) and Northwestern (five).

    “Any time you play in the Big Ten Conference, you're playing a great team that can offensive rebound. Top to bottom, all teams can do that,” Teske said. “They present another challenge for us. We've been watching a lot of film on how we can do better and what we can do better and how to stop them from getting extra possessions.

    "They're going to come from all different angles, but you've just got to know when the shot is going up and realize who the shooters are, when they have the ball in the right position they want to get that ball up on the rim. You've got to be ready and make sure you're a step ahead, a play ahead and be ready to box out.”

    Howard has also learned much more about Rutgers (18-8, 9-6) since their Feb. 1 meeting. After that game, he didn’t know what the RAC  the nickname for the Rutgers Athletic Center  was and thought a question was about his team’s ability to take the ball to the basket.

    However, Howard has since done his research and understands Rutgers has a serious home-court advantage at the RAC, which seats 8,000 and is nearly half the size of most Big Ten arenas. The Scarlet Knights are a perfect 17-0 at home this season.

    “As I was told, it gets really loud in that building,” Howard said. “That's their sixth man. They feed off that energy…I assume that gives them a certain level of comfort.”

    While Howard will get to experience it firsthand for the first time, Teske already knows what to expect.

    "They're right on top of you, it's very loud. I mean, they're undefeated at home so it's going to present a great challenge for us," Teske said. "It's us 15 against all of them, all their fans."

    So while the odds may seem stacked against the Wolverines, they still have a couple of trends that are leaning in their favor.

    They've never lost to Rutgers and they've won their last three contests away from Crisler Center after dropping their first five true road games.

    That includes the first meeting against the Scarlet Knights at the Garden, where Michigan managed to prevail in front of a crowd that was more red than maize.

    “At the end of the day, it's still just basketball,” Howard said. “We have to not get caught up into the record or the success that the team has had in their building. We have to come out there and play our game from start to finish.”

    Michigan at Rutgers

    Tip-off: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Rutgers Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey

    TV/radio: BTN/950

    Records: Michigan 16-9, 7-7 Big Ten; Rutgers 18-8, 9-6

    Outlook: Zavier Simpson needs four more assists to become the first Wolverine to reach 200 in a season twice in a career…Michigan is 12-0 in the all-time series and is 5-0 in Piscataway…Rutgers is 17-0 at home this season and ranks second in the Big Ten in field-goal percentage defense (37.9 percent), scoring defense (61.7 points) and rebounds per game (40.5).

