Piscataway, N.J. — The health hurdles keep coming for junior forward Isaiah Livers.

Livers missed his 10th game of the season on Wednesday night and was a spectator for Michigan’s 60-52 win over Rutgers at the Rutgers Athletic Center due to a right ankle injury.

Coach Juwan Howard didn’t have an update on Livers’ status following the game.

Isaiah Livers missed his 10th game of the season on Wednesday night and was a spectator for Michigan’s 60-52 win over Rutgers (Photo: Carlos Osorio, Associated Press)

“Day to day,” Howard said. “That's the best I can tell.”

Howard said Livers practiced with the team on Tuesday but didn’t do “a lot of up and down” full-court action.

“I noticed that he had a little bit of limp and I said, 'Hey, you know what, let us rest it a little bit and I'll see how it responds tomorrow,’” Howard said. “He came in today and it was a little stiff. He had a nice shoot-around and I just made a game-time decision that I think it's best for him to rest it.”

Howard said Livers, who wore a walking boot on his right foot during the game, was emotional when he found out he wasn’t going to be suiting up.

"We have to continue to stay positive and support him through the process because the kid wants to play,” Howard said. “He wanted to be out there to help his brothers go out here and compete against a tough team like Rutgers.”

Livers suffered the latest injury in the second half of Sunday’s win against Indiana when a player fell into the back of his lower right leg. Livers limped off the court and briefly returned to the game before being ruled day-to-day.

Livers told the Big Ten Network on Monday that he was optimistic he’d be able to play against Rutgers. But that didn’t happen, and sophomore forward Brandon Johns Jr. took his place in the starting lineup.

Livers missed six games this season with a left groin injury and three more with another lower-body injury. The Wolverines are 5-5 without Livers in the lineup.

"Obviously, Isaiah is a big part of the team but at the same time with him being injured the most we can do is help continue to be a positive spirit,” senior guard Zavier Simpson said. “We can't dwell on it. We have to move on, keep him in our prayers, stay positive, make sure he's doing the best he can with his recovery work and continue to move on.”

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins