Piscataway, N.J. — Michigan was looking to do something no team has done so far this season: Beat Rutgers at the Rutgers Athletic Center.

Seventeen squads have tried. Seventeen have failed.

Michigan bucked the trend and used a strong second half to become the first team to break through with a 60-52 victory on Wednesday.

Senior guard Zavier Simpson led the way with 16 points and six rebounds for Michigan (17-9, 8-7 Big Ten), which shot 44.7% (21-for-47) from the field and 26.1% (6-for-23) from 3-point range. Freshman wing Franz Wagner added 12 points and sophomore guard David DeJulius scored 10.

The Wolverines have won four straight and their last four away from Crisler Center. They also improved to 13-0 all-time against Rutgers and were without junior forward Isaiah Livers, who was wearing a boot on his right foot and was sidelined with an ankle injury. It was the 10th game this season Livers has missed.

Junior guard Geo Baker finished with 16 points, sophomore wing Ron Harper Jr. scored 13 and senior forward Akwasi Yeboah had 10 for Rutgers (18-9, 9-7), which shot 34.9% (22-for-63) for the game and 23.5% (8-for-34) in the second half.

The Scarlet Knights used a 11-0 run over the end of the first half and start of the second half to build a 37-28 lead and seemingly put the Wolverines on their heels with 17:40 to go.

Michigan didn’t blink and found a way to stay close even though its 3-pointers weren’t falling. Sophomore forward Colin Castleton stopped the run with an and-one layup. Wagner got an offensive tip-in off a turnover. Simpson split two free throws after another Rutgers turnover. Sophomore guard David DeJulius knocked down a jumper to cut it to 37-36 with 15:01 to go.

That started a 17-4 run pulled the Wolverines within one twice more before DeJulius hit a floater in the lane and buried a corner 3-pointer — ending a string of nine straight long-range misses — to put them back in front, 45-41, with 9:14 to play.

During the stretch, Michigan’s defense held Rutgers without a field goal for nearly seven minutes before Yeboah broke the drought with a layup to make it 47-44 at the 6:33 mark. But that’s as close as the Scarlet Knights would get as the Wolverines finished it out.

Wagner drained a 3-pointer and DeJulius made two free throws to extend the lead to 52-44. Junior guard Eli Brooks put them closer to stealing a win on the road with another 3-pointer for a 55-46 lead with 3:25 to go.

Rutgers cut it to six with 1:13 to go but the Wolverines were able to make enough free throws down the stretch to hand the Scarlet Knights their first home loss of the season.

Simpson became the fourth Wolverine to record 1,000 points and 500 assists in a career, joining Antoine Joubert (1984-87), Gary Grant (1985-88) and Rumeal Robinson (1988-90).

In the first meeting between the teams — a 69-63 Michigan win on Feb. 1 at New York’s Madison Square Garden — Rutgers chased Simpson over ball screens and he carved the Scarlet Knights up with his passing as Michigan’s offense hummed along.

This time Rutgers sagged beneath screens and Simpson made them pay. He hit a pair of wide-open 3-pointers as Michigan was clicking and raced out to a 16-8 lead with 13:03 left in the first half.

Unlike the first encounter though — when Rutgers shot a season-low 32.5% — the Scarlet Knights didn’t struggle to hit shots early. Harper buried a 3-pointer to cap a 10-2 run and put Rutgers ahead, 22-21, at the 7:05 mark.

Senior center Jon Teske immediately responded with a pick-and-pop 3-pointer — his first made deep ball since the first game against Rutgers — to quiet the rowdy crowd and put Michigan back on top.

Michigan’s depth was tested down the stretch as sophomore forward Brandon Johns Jr. and DeJulius each picked up two fouls and sat the final five minutes of the half.

But the Wolverines were able to navigate the foul issues behind Simpson, who continued to shoulder the load. He knifed his way to the basket for two layups before Baker beat the halftime buzzer with a deep 3-pointer to give Rutgers a 31-28 edge at the break.

