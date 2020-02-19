Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Feb. 17
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Feb. 17, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Feb. 17, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
1. Maryland (21-4, 11-3) – It was a heck of a week for the team that’s starting to look like a champion. The Terrapins squeaked by Nebraska at home, but rebounded with a huge win on the road, scoring the final 14 points at Michigan State to knock the Spartans out of the race. The Terps will get a home tuneup on Tuesday against Northwestern before hitting the road to face a surging Ohio State team. Last week: 1.
2. Penn State (20-5, 10-4) – The Nittany Lions long ago were on a three-game skid and doubt was creeping in. However, since then they’ve won eight in a row, are keeping the heat on first-place Maryland and have some talking Final Four. It would be a remarkable run for Pat Chambers (pictured) as the winning streak is put to the test this week at home against Illinois and at Indiana. Last week: 2.
3. Iowa (18-8, 9-6) – Give credit to the Hawkeyes for bouncing back from a tough loss at Indiana by going on the road and rallying for a win at Minnesota. They might be too far back from Maryland to make a push for the Big Ten title, but it was a solid finish, nonetheless. They’ll get Ohio State at home this week before closing the season on a tough stretch that includes MSU, Penn State, Purdue and Illinois. Last week: 4.
4. Michigan (16-9, 7-7) – The overall record is still lagging, but the Wolverines have won five of their last six and with the return of Isaiah Livers to the lineup, it seems they’re just hitting their stride. This will be a tough week for the Wolverines as they try and prove they’re back on the right track with back-to-back road games against Rutgers and Purdue. Last week: 8.
5. Michigan State (17-9, 9-6) – The slide continues for the Spartans, who have now lost four of the last five. The lone win came early in the week at Illinois, but with a chance to jump back in the Big Ten race, the Spartans allowed Maryland to score the final 14 points on Saturday and watched a seven-point lead disappear in the last three minutes. They’ll have to rebound on the road this week at Nebraska. Last week: 5.
6. Rutgers (18-8, 9-6) – The Scarlet Knights keep plugging along toward the NCAA Tournament despite having lost three of their last five. A tough loss at Ohio State started the week before they took advantage of a slumping Illinois team, getting a big home win. The Scarlet Knights welcome Michigan this week before heading to Wisconsin on the weekend. Last week: 6.
7. Illinois (16-9, 8-6) – The Fighting Illini have hit the skids, losing four in a row and playing at Rutgers over the weekend without Ayo Dosunmu (11). The star guard was hurt on the final play of a loss at home to Michigan State and missed the next game. His status for Tuesday’s game at Penn State remains up in the air as the Illini look to halt the losing streak. Last week: 3.
8. Ohio State (17-8, 7-7) – It feels like the momentum is starting to build again for the Buckeyes, who beat Rutgers and Purdue last week to win five of their last six. It’s been a solid turnaround for a team that was outstanding in non-conference play but struggled to begin Big Ten action. They’ll head to Iowa this week before hosting Maryland as they attempt to play off the NCAA Tournament bubble. Last week: 10.
9. Wisconsin (15-10, 8-6) – The Badgers have won two in a row and three of four as they continue to solidify their NCAA Tournament resume. They’ll get a chance to do so this week as they have back-to-back home games with Purdue and Rutgers, games that will be critical to get to keep momentum heading in the right direction. Last week: 9.
10. Purdue (14-12, 7-8) – The consistency continues to elude the Boilermakers, who entered last week having won three in a row but came up short at home against Penn State before getting blown out at Ohio State. It wasn’t a good week for the NCAA Tournament resume, but with a trip to Wisconsin up next followed by a home game with Michigan, the opportunity to turn things around is there. Last week: 7.
11. Indiana (16-9, 6-8) – The Hoosiers now have lost five of six games, somehow beating Iowa at home early last week to keep it from being a six-game skid. The Hoosiers were unable to build off that win, however, as they got run out of the gym at Michigan on Sunday and now must rebound at Minnesota this week before hosting Penn State. Last week: 12.
12. Minnesota (12-12, 6-8) – The Golden Gophers have to be one of the more frustrating teams in the Big Ten. They’re in almost every game they play but simply can’t finish. It happened again on Sunday as they held an eight-point lead in the final five minutes against Iowa, but never scored again to suffer their fourth loss in the last five games. Last week: 11.
13. Nebraska (7-18, 2-12) – The losing streak is at 10 now for the Cornhuskers, but there were signs of life early in the week as they pushed Maryland to the limit on the road before losing by two. They’ll get a decent shot at ending the skid this week when they host a slumping Michigan State team on Thursday. Last week: 14.
14. Northwestern (6-18, 1-13) – It wasn’t a very good week for the Wildcats, who got blown out twice and now have lost nine in a row. It’s tough to see a win coming Tuesday during a trip to Maryland, but perhaps the skid can end on Sunday at home against Minnesota. Last week: 13.
    Ann Arbor — Senior center Jon Teske has been looking for his shot more than ever this season.

    As of late, though, Teske’s shots have been finding everything but the bottom of the basket.

    Heading into Wednesday night’s game at Rutgers, Teske is shooting 23.5 percent (8-for-34) from the field over the past four games. All but four of those shot attempts have come inside the arc.

    According to Teske, opponents have focused on pushing him further away from the block on post ups and have made it harder for him to get into a rhythm during his recent slump.

    "I have to try to catch the ball lower on the block and not so far out,” Teske said Tuesday. “That's one thing I'm working with Coach (Juwan) Howard on is doing my work early and trying to get easier shots down low.”

    Howard has noticed similar things on film, especially against Northwestern last week. In that game, Teske missed five shots all around the rim in the first three minutes and finished 3-for-14 from the field.

    “He got knocked off balance a few times, knocked off his sweet spot,” Howard said. “Some shots that normally go in rolled in and rolled out.

    “They also have been doubling him in the post. We have to take that into consideration as well.”

    Howard made it clear during summer workouts the offense was going to go through Teske and he was going to have Teske play in the post more. At the start of most games, Michigan’s first offensive possession often results in a post feed to Teske.

    But for Teske, demanding the ball down low, banging in the post and playing on both blocks has been an adjustment. Last season, he played more at the top of the key and on the elbows with most of his damage coming in pick-and-rolls and pick-and-pops under former coach John Beilein.

    “Jon doesn't have that (aggressive) demeanor so Coach Howard was trying to instill that into him,” junior guard Eli Brooks said. “He embraced it in the first half of the season, but he just needs to continue to stay confident and (know) it works. He's just got to get to his spots and trust the work that he's putting in is going to pay off.”

    Teske said he felt he had an advantage posting up earlier in the year because opponents weren’t used to defending him in those situations. But as it gets deeper into the season, the scouting reports are catching up and Teske noted teams may be picking up on what move he likes to use in the post and what block he prefers the ball on.

    To combat it, Brooks said the Wolverines can do a better job of putting Teske in a better position closer to the basket and finding him earlier when he’s established in the post.

    Teske said he’s continually working on ways to improve his game down low with Howard, who has preached to all the big men the importance of having counters to go to when opponents take one thing away.

    “I've just got stay confident in my shot when I get the ball down low and go up strong,” Teske said. “A lot of teams are game planning around me, so my job is to either get a shot up or kick it back out for an open look. But my teammates trust me to make the right decision."

    Howard said Teske has been “getting better and better” as a post-up player and has never resisted playing more on the inside this season.

    And even though Teske’s numbers have taken a significant dip — 26.7 percent on 2-point shots the past four games compared to 61 percent over the first 21 contests — Howard said Teske is still finding ways to impact the game.

    “He's the first person you can point the finger at and say, ‘Jon is not playing well. Jon is not giving us anything. Jon is not an inside presence,’” Howard said. “He's on everyone's scouting report. They double him for a reason because they do not want to see Jon score baskets because they know he's capable of having big nights if you play him one-on-one.”

    While Teske hasn’t had a big night in recent weeks, Brooks said that hasn’t affected Teske’s energy and effort at all.

    “He's been the same Jon,” Brooks said. “It’s just the shots aren't falling right now.”

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

