Michigan football will have an open spring practice on April 18 at Michigan Stadium as part of a multi-sport weekend on campus.

The practice will start at noon and there is no charge for admission.

Michigan opens the 2020 season Sept. 5 at Washington. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

The two-day NCAA men’s gymnastics championships at Crisler Center start April 17. It is the second time in the past seven years and fourth time overall Michigan has hosted the event that features the 12 best teams in the country. The team and individual national champions will be determined April 18.

Michigan softball plays Ohio State in a three-game series at Alumni Field beginning April 17, and the women's tennis team will face Northwestern on April 18 and Illinois on April 19 at the Varsity Tennis Center.

Here is a schedule of events:

Friday, April 17

Men’s gymnastics hosts NCAA championships, 1 and 7 p.m.

Softball vs. Ohio State, 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 18

Football open practice, noon

Women’s tennis vs. Northwestern, noon

Softball vs. Ohio State, 2 p.m.

Men’s gymnastics hosts NCAA championships, 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 19

Big House 5K Presented by Toyota, 8 a.m.

Women’s tennis vs. Illinois, 11 a.m.

Softball vs. Ohio State, 1 p.m.