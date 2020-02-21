Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Feb. 17
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Feb. 17, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Feb. 17, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
1. Maryland (21-4, 11-3) – It was a heck of a week for the team that’s starting to look like a champion. The Terrapins squeaked by Nebraska at home, but rebounded with a huge win on the road, scoring the final 14 points at Michigan State to knock the Spartans out of the race. The Terps will get a home tuneup on Tuesday against Northwestern before hitting the road to face a surging Ohio State team. Last week: 1.
2. Penn State (20-5, 10-4) – The Nittany Lions long ago were on a three-game skid and doubt was creeping in. However, since then they’ve won eight in a row, are keeping the heat on first-place Maryland and have some talking Final Four. It would be a remarkable run for Pat Chambers (pictured) as the winning streak is put to the test this week at home against Illinois and at Indiana. Last week: 2.
3. Iowa (18-8, 9-6) – Give credit to the Hawkeyes for bouncing back from a tough loss at Indiana by going on the road and rallying for a win at Minnesota. They might be too far back from Maryland to make a push for the Big Ten title, but it was a solid finish, nonetheless. They’ll get Ohio State at home this week before closing the season on a tough stretch that includes MSU, Penn State, Purdue and Illinois. Last week: 4.
4. Michigan (16-9, 7-7) – The overall record is still lagging, but the Wolverines have won five of their last six and with the return of Isaiah Livers to the lineup, it seems they’re just hitting their stride. This will be a tough week for the Wolverines as they try and prove they’re back on the right track with back-to-back road games against Rutgers and Purdue. Last week: 8.
5. Michigan State (17-9, 9-6) – The slide continues for the Spartans, who have now lost four of the last five. The lone win came early in the week at Illinois, but with a chance to jump back in the Big Ten race, the Spartans allowed Maryland to score the final 14 points on Saturday and watched a seven-point lead disappear in the last three minutes. They’ll have to rebound on the road this week at Nebraska. Last week: 5.
6. Rutgers (18-8, 9-6) – The Scarlet Knights keep plugging along toward the NCAA Tournament despite having lost three of their last five. A tough loss at Ohio State started the week before they took advantage of a slumping Illinois team, getting a big home win. The Scarlet Knights welcome Michigan this week before heading to Wisconsin on the weekend. Last week: 6.
7. Illinois (16-9, 8-6) – The Fighting Illini have hit the skids, losing four in a row and playing at Rutgers over the weekend without Ayo Dosunmu (11). The star guard was hurt on the final play of a loss at home to Michigan State and missed the next game. His status for Tuesday’s game at Penn State remains up in the air as the Illini look to halt the losing streak. Last week: 3.
8. Ohio State (17-8, 7-7) – It feels like the momentum is starting to build again for the Buckeyes, who beat Rutgers and Purdue last week to win five of their last six. It’s been a solid turnaround for a team that was outstanding in non-conference play but struggled to begin Big Ten action. They’ll head to Iowa this week before hosting Maryland as they attempt to play off the NCAA Tournament bubble. Last week: 10.
9. Wisconsin (15-10, 8-6) – The Badgers have won two in a row and three of four as they continue to solidify their NCAA Tournament resume. They’ll get a chance to do so this week as they have back-to-back home games with Purdue and Rutgers, games that will be critical to get to keep momentum heading in the right direction. Last week: 9.
10. Purdue (14-12, 7-8) – The consistency continues to elude the Boilermakers, who entered last week having won three in a row but came up short at home against Penn State before getting blown out at Ohio State. It wasn’t a good week for the NCAA Tournament resume, but with a trip to Wisconsin up next followed by a home game with Michigan, the opportunity to turn things around is there. Last week: 7.
11. Indiana (16-9, 6-8) – The Hoosiers now have lost five of six games, somehow beating Iowa at home early last week to keep it from being a six-game skid. The Hoosiers were unable to build off that win, however, as they got run out of the gym at Michigan on Sunday and now must rebound at Minnesota this week before hosting Penn State. Last week: 12.
12. Minnesota (12-12, 6-8) – The Golden Gophers have to be one of the more frustrating teams in the Big Ten. They’re in almost every game they play but simply can’t finish. It happened again on Sunday as they held an eight-point lead in the final five minutes against Iowa, but never scored again to suffer their fourth loss in the last five games. Last week: 11.
13. Nebraska (7-18, 2-12) – The losing streak is at 10 now for the Cornhuskers, but there were signs of life early in the week as they pushed Maryland to the limit on the road before losing by two. They’ll get a decent shot at ending the skid this week when they host a slumping Michigan State team on Thursday. Last week: 14.
14. Northwestern (6-18, 1-13) – It wasn’t a very good week for the Wildcats, who got blown out twice and now have lost nine in a row. It’s tough to see a win coming Tuesday during a trip to Maryland, but perhaps the skid can end on Sunday at home against Minnesota. Last week: 13.
    It’s time to mark the calendars.

    Michigan’s non-conference clash against Kentucky in London next season has been set for 1 p.m. ET (6 p.m. London time) on Sunday, Dec. 6.

    The game will be part of the inaugural Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase and will take place at the O2 Arena, marking the first time NCAA Division I college basketball games will be played at one of the world's most popular venues.

    Marist College and UMBC will also be participating in the event and will play in the first game of the doubleheader at 10 a.m. ET (3 p.m. London time). Broadcast information will be released at a later date.

    Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Feb. 27 at 5 a.m. ET (10 a.m. London time) through AXS.com and The O2 Arena box office. A university presale, available to current Michigan men's basketball season ticket holders and donors with 500 or more priority points, will start Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. ET.

    The overseas contest is part of a three-year deal Michigan and Kentucky agreed to this past December that will follow with a home-and-home series. The Wolverines will host the Wildcats in December 2021 and play at Rupp Arena in December 2022.

    "What a tremendous opportunity for Michigan, Kentucky and college basketball itself,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said in a statement. “Not only are we starting a three-game series with one of the premier college programs in the country, we will be able to create that once-in-a-lifetime experience for our young men and our fans. We cannot thank the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enough for this opportunity. This is going to be truly special.”

    The international game will mark Michigan’s sixth time playing a regular-season contest out of the country and first time playing in Europe.

    Kentucky holds a 5-2 advantage in the all-time series and won the most recent matchup with a 75-72 Elite Eight victory in the 2014 NCAA Tournament.

    “This series with Michigan checks off a lot of boxes when we're looking at teams to schedule,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said in a statement. “The first thing is, to add an opponent like Michigan and to do so at a point in the schedule where we're beginning to find out who we are as a team will be important in our development.

    "And then to be able to do something different — to be first, which our fans know we love to do — and play this first game in London will be an unforgettable experience for our players and for our fans.”

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

