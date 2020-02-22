West Lafayette, Ind. — Michigan’s late-season surge continued Saturday.

And once again, it was fueled by its defense.

The Wolverines turned in another sound effort and clamped down on Purdue en route to a 71-63 win at Mackey Arena.

BOX SCORE: Michigan 71, Purdue 63

Freshman wing Franz Wagner had a season-high 22 points and senior center Jon Teske added 11 points for Michigan (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten), which has won five in a row and seven of its past eight games.

Michigan guard Franz Wagner (21) dunks during the first half (Photo: Nikos Frazier, AP)

Junior forward Isaiah Livers returned to the starting lineup after missing Wednesday’s game at Rutgers with a right ankle injury. He finished with 19 points and made eight free throws in the final 1:24 to seal Michigan’s first win at Mackey Arena since 2014.

Sophomore forward Trevion Williams (Henry Ford Academy) had 18 points and 10 rebounds and sophomore guard Sasha Stefanovic scored 13 for Purdue (14-14, 7-10), which shot 39.7 percent (25-for-63) from the field and was held to 21 first-half points.

While Michigan’s offense wasn’t exactly clicking after halftime — it scored only six points over the first six minutes of the second half — its defense continued to get the job done against Purdue.

After trailing by 15 at the break, the Boilermakers pulled within 37-27 on a layup by senior guard Jahaad Proctor at the 16:56 mark. But it couldn’t break through against Michigan and cut the deficit to single digits.

Purdue threatened to trim the lead below 10 after Stefanovic drained a 3-pointer to pull within 44-33. But once again, Michigan swatted the threat aside with a pair of timely baskets by Wagner to extend the lead to 49-34 with 8:01 to go.

On a day where Purdue made back-to-back baskets just three times, that lead proved to be too big of a hole to climb out of, even with Michigan having a few hiccups with missed free throws and turnovers down the stretch.

The Boilermakers made one last push to cut it to 58-50 with 1:24 remaining, but the Wolverines never let it dip below that the rest of the way.

Points were hard to come by over the first 12 minutes of the game. Purdue opened 4-for-19 from the field and struggled to finish around the rim. Michigan was 4-for-16 and missed several clean looks from 3-point range.

The difference was Michigan’s open shots eventually started to drop. The Wolverines used a 9-0 run that Livers capped with a layup to take a 19-11 with 7:44 left in the first half.

Michigan’s defense, though, never let up and continued to make life difficult for Purdue, particularly in the paint, until its offense got into a groove.

The Wolverines put on a clinic down the stretch and closed the first half on a 15-4 run over the final four minutes. The flurry started with Michigan making 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions — Wagner, Teske and Wagner — after starting 3-for-14 from deep.

Wagner and Teske each threw down a dunk in the closing minute as Michigan rolled into halftime with a 36-21 lead and to its fifth straight win away from Crisler Center.

