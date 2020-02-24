Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Feb. 24
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Feb. 24, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Feb. 24, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
1. Maryland (22-5, 12-4) – The Terrapins had been playing with fire for the better part of the last two weeks and finally got burned as a nine-game winning streak came to an end Sunday at Ohio State. The Terps squeaked by Nebraska and Michigan State a week earlier and were lackluster against Northwestern before falling to the Buckeyes. They enter the final two weeks of the regular season with a two-game lead. Last week: 1. Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
2. Iowa (19-8, 10-6) – The logjam in second place begins with the Hawkeyes, who have won three of their last four and head into a critical week against two other teams tied for second place. First, the Hawkeyes hit the road to take on Michigan State on Tuesday before hosting Penn State on Saturday in a pair of games that could make or break Iowa’s quest to chase down Maryland. Last week: 3. Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
3. Michigan (18-9, 9-7) – The Wolverines are a game behind the group sitting in second place, but they might be playing as well as any team in the conference. The Wolverines now have won five in a row, including back-to-back road games last week against Rutgers and Purdue. They’ll get Wisconsin at home this week before traveling to Ohio State to try and split the season series with the Buckeyes. Last week: 4. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
4. Penn State (20-7, 10-6) – Things have suddenly started to go in the wrong direction for the Nittany Lions as an eight-game winning streak was snapped last week with a pair of losses – first at home to Illinois, then Sunday at Indiana. It was the first back-to-back losses for Penn State since mid-January and now they’ll get Rutgers and Iowa this week in a quest to stay in the race. Last week: 2. Gary M. Baranec, Associated Press
5. Michigan State (18-9, 10-6) – The Spartans rebounded from last weekend’s collapse at home against Maryland by cruising past Nebraska on the road. It was the only game for the week, as the Spartans hope the time off has them fresh for a tough stretch drive that begins Tuesday at home against Iowa before heading to Maryland on Saturday for a rematch. Last week: 5. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
6. Illinois (17-9, 9-6) – The Fighting Illini snapped a four-game skid with a huge win at Penn State early last week before getting the weekend off. It’s a busy close for the Illini, who play three games this week beginning with Monday’s matchup with Nebraska. At trip to Northwestern is followed by a home game with Indiana as the Illini try to keep pace in the race to catch Maryland. Last week: 7. Gary M. Baranec, Associated Press
7. Ohio State (18-9, 8-8) – Things are starting to slowly come together for the Buckeyes, who entered last week on a two-game winning streak. They came up short at Iowa on Thursday, only to rebound and beat Maryland at home on Sunday. They’ll get a tuneup this week at Nebraska before hosting Michigan on Sunday in hopes of completing the season sweep of their rival. Last week: 8. Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
8. Wisconsin (17-10, 10-6) – The Badgers are putting things together at the right time, beating Purdue early in the week before holding off Rutgers at home on Sunday to push their winning streak to four games. It’s been an up-and-down season, but the Badgers now have won five of the last six games and find themselves tied for second with two weeks to play. Last week: 9. Andy Manis, Associated Press
9. Rutgers (18-10, 9-8) – Things have started to slip for the Scarlet Knights, who lost twice last week and now have lost three of the last four, and five of the last seven. On Wednesday, they lost at home for the first time all season by coming up short against Michigan and followed that with a loss at Wisconsin. The NCAA Tournament seems certain, but they’ll need to rebound to help improve their seeding. Last week: 6. Andy Manis, Associated Press
10. Indiana (18-9, 8-8) – Just a couple of weeks ago, the Hoosiers looked like they were in a slide of which they would be unable to pull out. However, after winning at Minnesota early in the week, then knocking off Penn State at home on Sunday, the Hoosiers have now won three of the last four and are putting themselves in position to earn an NCAA Tournament bid. They head to rival Purdue on Thursday this week before a trip to Illinois in what is now a critical week. Last week: 11. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
11. Purdue (14-14, 7-10) – The streaks continue in the Big Ten and Purdue finds itself on the wrong end. After winning three in a row, Matt Painter’s team now has lost four in a row after losing at Wisconsin and getting dominated at home by Michigan. The Boilermakers are firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble as they host rival Indiana this week in an effort to right the ship. Last week: 10. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
12. Minnesota (13-13, 7-9) – The Golden Gophers finally got a break in the schedule as they ended a three-game skid by rolling over Northwestern on Sunday. It was just the second victory in the last seven games for the Gophers, who will need a furious finish to have a shot at gaining an NCAA Tournament spot. It won’t be easy this week at home against Maryland before heading to Wisconsin. Last week: 12. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
13. Nebraska (7-19, 2-13) – The Cornhuskers hung with Michigan State for a half on Thursday before the Spartans pulled away and handed the Huskers their 11th straight defeat. It’s a busy upcoming week for the Huskers, who play at Illinois on Monday before hosting Ohio State and Northwestern in search of a third conference victory. Last week: 13. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
14. Northwestern (6-20, 1-15) – The Wildcats also have lost 11 games in a row, but they haven’t pushed their opponents the way Nebraska had. The one bright side for the upcoming week is the ‘Cats get another shot at the Cornhuskers, the only Big Ten team they have beaten this season. Last week: 14. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
    West Lafayette, Ind. — Five straight wins. Seven victories in the last eight games.

    The Wolverines are, once again, playing as well as any team in the country and are looking like the same squad that stormed through the Bahamas three months ago.

    But the way associate head coach Phil Martelli sees it, there’s a difference between Michigan then and now.

    “I thought in the Bahamas we looked like an offensive team,” Martelli said after Saturday’s win over Purdue at Mackey Arena. “Now I think we look like a winning team.

    “There's a synergy here about being a winning team and expecting to win. In the Bahamas, we were literally just better offensively than the other teams we played against.”

    While some Wolverines may feel they’re playing as well as they did in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, Martelli said he doesn’t think they’re “all the way there” just yet. The reason? Much more thorough scouting.

    In the November tournament, there wasn’t much film on first-year coach Juwan Howard’s system and there wasn’t much time for opponents to prep due to quick turnarounds with three games in three days. Michigan averaged 79.3 points on 53.8 percent shooting and made at least 10 3-pointers each contest as it shot its way past Iowa State, North Carolina and Gonzaga.

    The advantage of unfamiliarity has worn off. The Wolverines (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten) have since had to find ways to win by whatever means necessary. Over the last few weeks, those means have come on the defensive side of the ball.

    “Obviously when you get in conference play there's a lot more scouting,” junior forward Isaiah Livers said. “In the Bahamas we were an offensive force. Our defense was overlooked because our offense was so efficient. Our defensive principles were still there. It's just they are more implemented now that we're going to be scouted. A lot of offense isn't going to work, so we've got to rely on the defensive end.”

    Take Saturday’s 71-63 triumph at Purdue, for example. The Wolverines defended at a high level, held the Boilermakers to 21 first-half points and never let them establish any sort of offensive rhythm.

    Despite making just three field goals over the first 10 minutes of the second half and missing all eight of their 3-point attempts after the break, Michigan’s 15-point halftime lead never dropped below eight and didn’t dip to single digits until the final 90 seconds.

    That all happened with Michigan not playing “that good” in the second half — as Purdue coach Matt Painter pointed out — junior guard Eli Brooks missing the final 17 minutes after being injured in a collision, and senior guard Zavier Simpson not making a single shot in the game.

    “That wasn't a thing of beauty offensively in the second half, but we're maybe not built that way,” Martelli said. “The defensive side of the ball, we could've stayed out there another 20 minutes. They just were not going to score enough and that's what is happening to these teams. They're just not scoring enough.”

    It's been a common theme throughout this month. Since Feb. 1, Michigan ranks No. 1 in adjusted defensive efficiency (0.856 points per possession) and is holding foes to 41.6 percent on 2-point shots and 25.8 percent on 3-point shots, per BartTorvik.com.

    Martelli credited the defensive resurgence to assistant coach Saddi Washington's and Howard's insistence on shrinking the floor and being sharper in scouting reports. There’s also the better job the team has done “tracing the ball” and not leaving big men in one-on-one situations in the post.

    During Michigan’s current five-game win streak, the Wolverines have held every opponent under 70 points and four of them under 40 percent shooting. In the one game that didn’t happen — against Indiana (45.9 percent) — Michigan shot a blistering 57.4 percent from the field and had five players score in double figures.

    “Whether we score in the 70s, 80s or if we score in the 40s or 50s, no matter what type of game we're playing in, we can get stops in either and we can score when needed,” senior center Jon Teske said. “That starts with (Simpson) and the leaders on this team and just seeing how the game is played.

    “We're very good defensively when we're getting stops, getting out in transition, knocking down 3s. A lot of guys can switch one through four (on defense). We're tough to beat when we're playing well defensively and we're knocking down shots.”

    Martelli added the team is doing a better job sharing the game and believing in one another. He noted during Michigan’s four-game losing skid in January, there were times when the ball was being dribbled too much and there wasn’t enough trust.

    “This team now has complete trust in the way that they're being taught, the way that they're being asked to play, and they trust each other,” Martelli said.

    That growing belief has led a familiar feeling for Livers. And not just one going back to the Bahamas.

    “The past teams I've been on, it's around this time we were starting to get on our winning streak and it's the perfect time, honestly,” Livers said. “You would rather start now than start early and then get a flat tire and not do well (later) in the season.

    “I like the locker room vibes right now. Everybody is clicking. Everybody is connected.”

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

