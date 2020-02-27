Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Feb. 24
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Feb. 24, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Feb. 24, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Fullscreen
1. Maryland (22-5, 12-4) – The Terrapins had been playing with fire for the better part of the last two weeks and finally got burned as a nine-game winning streak came to an end Sunday at Ohio State. The Terps squeaked by Nebraska and Michigan State a week earlier and were lackluster against Northwestern before falling to the Buckeyes. They enter the final two weeks of the regular season with a two-game lead. Last week: 1.
1. Maryland (22-5, 12-4) – The Terrapins had been playing with fire for the better part of the last two weeks and finally got burned as a nine-game winning streak came to an end Sunday at Ohio State. The Terps squeaked by Nebraska and Michigan State a week earlier and were lackluster against Northwestern before falling to the Buckeyes. They enter the final two weeks of the regular season with a two-game lead. Last week: 1. Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
Fullscreen
2. Iowa (19-8, 10-6) – The logjam in second place begins with the Hawkeyes, who have won three of their last four and head into a critical week against two other teams tied for second place. First, the Hawkeyes hit the road to take on Michigan State on Tuesday before hosting Penn State on Saturday in a pair of games that could make or break Iowa’s quest to chase down Maryland. Last week: 3.
2. Iowa (19-8, 10-6) – The logjam in second place begins with the Hawkeyes, who have won three of their last four and head into a critical week against two other teams tied for second place. First, the Hawkeyes hit the road to take on Michigan State on Tuesday before hosting Penn State on Saturday in a pair of games that could make or break Iowa’s quest to chase down Maryland. Last week: 3. Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Fullscreen
3. Michigan (18-9, 9-7) – The Wolverines are a game behind the group sitting in second place, but they might be playing as well as any team in the conference. The Wolverines now have won five in a row, including back-to-back road games last week against Rutgers and Purdue. They’ll get Wisconsin at home this week before traveling to Ohio State to try and split the season series with the Buckeyes. Last week: 4.
3. Michigan (18-9, 9-7) – The Wolverines are a game behind the group sitting in second place, but they might be playing as well as any team in the conference. The Wolverines now have won five in a row, including back-to-back road games last week against Rutgers and Purdue. They’ll get Wisconsin at home this week before traveling to Ohio State to try and split the season series with the Buckeyes. Last week: 4. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Fullscreen
4. Penn State (20-7, 10-6) – Things have suddenly started to go in the wrong direction for the Nittany Lions as an eight-game winning streak was snapped last week with a pair of losses – first at home to Illinois, then Sunday at Indiana. It was the first back-to-back losses for Penn State since mid-January and now they’ll get Rutgers and Iowa this week in a quest to stay in the race. Last week: 2.
4. Penn State (20-7, 10-6) – Things have suddenly started to go in the wrong direction for the Nittany Lions as an eight-game winning streak was snapped last week with a pair of losses – first at home to Illinois, then Sunday at Indiana. It was the first back-to-back losses for Penn State since mid-January and now they’ll get Rutgers and Iowa this week in a quest to stay in the race. Last week: 2. Gary M. Baranec, Associated Press
Fullscreen
5. Michigan State (18-9, 10-6) – The Spartans rebounded from last weekend’s collapse at home against Maryland by cruising past Nebraska on the road. It was the only game for the week, as the Spartans hope the time off has them fresh for a tough stretch drive that begins Tuesday at home against Iowa before heading to Maryland on Saturday for a rematch. Last week: 5.
5. Michigan State (18-9, 10-6) – The Spartans rebounded from last weekend’s collapse at home against Maryland by cruising past Nebraska on the road. It was the only game for the week, as the Spartans hope the time off has them fresh for a tough stretch drive that begins Tuesday at home against Iowa before heading to Maryland on Saturday for a rematch. Last week: 5. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
Fullscreen
6. Illinois (17-9, 9-6) – The Fighting Illini snapped a four-game skid with a huge win at Penn State early last week before getting the weekend off. It’s a busy close for the Illini, who play three games this week beginning with Monday’s matchup with Nebraska. A trip to Northwestern is followed by a home game with Indiana as the Illini try to keep pace in the race to catch Maryland. Last week: 7.
6. Illinois (17-9, 9-6) – The Fighting Illini snapped a four-game skid with a huge win at Penn State early last week before getting the weekend off. It’s a busy close for the Illini, who play three games this week beginning with Monday’s matchup with Nebraska. A trip to Northwestern is followed by a home game with Indiana as the Illini try to keep pace in the race to catch Maryland. Last week: 7. Gary M. Baranec, Associated Press
Fullscreen
7. Ohio State (18-9, 8-8) – Things are starting to slowly come together for the Buckeyes, who entered last week on a two-game winning streak. They came up short at Iowa on Thursday, only to rebound and beat Maryland at home on Sunday. They’ll get a tuneup this week at Nebraska before hosting Michigan on Sunday in hopes of completing the season sweep of their rival. Last week: 8.
7. Ohio State (18-9, 8-8) – Things are starting to slowly come together for the Buckeyes, who entered last week on a two-game winning streak. They came up short at Iowa on Thursday, only to rebound and beat Maryland at home on Sunday. They’ll get a tuneup this week at Nebraska before hosting Michigan on Sunday in hopes of completing the season sweep of their rival. Last week: 8. Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
Fullscreen
8. Wisconsin (17-10, 10-6) – The Badgers are putting things together at the right time, beating Purdue early in the week before holding off Rutgers at home on Sunday to push their winning streak to four games. It’s been an up-and-down season, but the Badgers now have won five of the last six games and find themselves tied for second with two weeks to play. Last week: 9.
8. Wisconsin (17-10, 10-6) – The Badgers are putting things together at the right time, beating Purdue early in the week before holding off Rutgers at home on Sunday to push their winning streak to four games. It’s been an up-and-down season, but the Badgers now have won five of the last six games and find themselves tied for second with two weeks to play. Last week: 9. Andy Manis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
9. Rutgers (18-10, 9-8) – Things have started to slip for the Scarlet Knights, who lost twice last week and now have lost three of the last four, and five of the last seven. On Wednesday, they lost at home for the first time all season by coming up short against Michigan and followed that with a loss at Wisconsin. The NCAA Tournament seems certain, but they’ll need to rebound to help improve their seeding. Last week: 6.
9. Rutgers (18-10, 9-8) – Things have started to slip for the Scarlet Knights, who lost twice last week and now have lost three of the last four, and five of the last seven. On Wednesday, they lost at home for the first time all season by coming up short against Michigan and followed that with a loss at Wisconsin. The NCAA Tournament seems certain, but they’ll need to rebound to help improve their seeding. Last week: 6. Andy Manis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
10. Indiana (18-9, 8-8) – Just a couple of weeks ago, the Hoosiers looked like they were in a slide of which they would be unable to pull out. However, after winning at Minnesota early in the week, then knocking off Penn State at home on Sunday, the Hoosiers have now won three of the last four and are putting themselves in position to earn an NCAA Tournament bid. They head to rival Purdue on Thursday this week before a trip to Illinois in what is now a critical week. Last week: 11.
10. Indiana (18-9, 8-8) – Just a couple of weeks ago, the Hoosiers looked like they were in a slide of which they would be unable to pull out. However, after winning at Minnesota early in the week, then knocking off Penn State at home on Sunday, the Hoosiers have now won three of the last four and are putting themselves in position to earn an NCAA Tournament bid. They head to rival Purdue on Thursday this week before a trip to Illinois in what is now a critical week. Last week: 11. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Fullscreen
11. Purdue (14-14, 7-10) – The streaks continue in the Big Ten and Purdue finds itself on the wrong end. After winning three in a row, Matt Painter’s team now has lost four in a row after losing at Wisconsin and getting dominated at home by Michigan. The Boilermakers are firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble as they host rival Indiana this week in an effort to right the ship. Last week: 10.
11. Purdue (14-14, 7-10) – The streaks continue in the Big Ten and Purdue finds itself on the wrong end. After winning three in a row, Matt Painter’s team now has lost four in a row after losing at Wisconsin and getting dominated at home by Michigan. The Boilermakers are firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble as they host rival Indiana this week in an effort to right the ship. Last week: 10. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Fullscreen
12. Minnesota (13-13, 7-9) – The Golden Gophers finally got a break in the schedule as they ended a three-game skid by rolling over Northwestern on Sunday. It was just the second victory in the last seven games for the Gophers, who will need a furious finish to have a shot at gaining an NCAA Tournament spot. It won’t be easy this week at home against Maryland before heading to Wisconsin. Last week: 12.
12. Minnesota (13-13, 7-9) – The Golden Gophers finally got a break in the schedule as they ended a three-game skid by rolling over Northwestern on Sunday. It was just the second victory in the last seven games for the Gophers, who will need a furious finish to have a shot at gaining an NCAA Tournament spot. It won’t be easy this week at home against Maryland before heading to Wisconsin. Last week: 12. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Fullscreen
13. Nebraska (7-19, 2-13) – The Cornhuskers hung with Michigan State for a half on Thursday before the Spartans pulled away and handed the Huskers their 11th straight defeat. It’s a busy upcoming week for the Huskers, who play at Illinois on Monday before hosting Ohio State and Northwestern in search of a third conference victory. Last week: 13.
13. Nebraska (7-19, 2-13) – The Cornhuskers hung with Michigan State for a half on Thursday before the Spartans pulled away and handed the Huskers their 11th straight defeat. It’s a busy upcoming week for the Huskers, who play at Illinois on Monday before hosting Ohio State and Northwestern in search of a third conference victory. Last week: 13. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
Fullscreen
14. Northwestern (6-20, 1-15) – The Wildcats also have lost 11 games in a row, but they haven’t pushed their opponents the way Nebraska had. The one bright side for the upcoming week is the ‘Cats get another shot at the Cornhuskers, the only Big Ten team they have beaten this season. Last week: 14.
14. Northwestern (6-20, 1-15) – The Wildcats also have lost 11 games in a row, but they haven’t pushed their opponents the way Nebraska had. The one bright side for the upcoming week is the ‘Cats get another shot at the Cornhuskers, the only Big Ten team they have beaten this season. Last week: 14. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Ann Arbor — After a decade of prosperity at Michigan, John Beilein couldn’t find much success in Cleveland.

    Beilein’s brief but tumultuous NBA tenure came to an abrupt end when he failed to make it through one season and resigned last week after just 54 games with the rebuilding Cavaliers.

    Michigan coach Juwan Howard said he respected his predecessor’s decision to step down with three more guaranteed years left on his five-year contract.

    “He knew what was best for himself and his family,” Howard said Wednesday. “I'm always here and I know he's always been there for me to help him. I always will lend my support to Beilein.”

    Beilein, 67, cited the challenges of losing, personal health and his family’s well-being for his sudden exit. By the time of his departure, the Cavaliers were 14-40 and had the worst record in the Eastern Conference. For comparison, that’s as many losses as Beilein experienced in his final four seasons with the Wolverines.

    But Beilein also was dealing with issues as Cavaliers players didn’t fully embrace and respond to his college coaching style that stressed fundamentals.

    While Howard spent six seasons as an assistant coach with the Miami Heat, he said he couldn’t fully relate to what Beilein went through since he was never the one calling all the shots.

    "I’ve never been a head coach in the NBA, so I don't know what that experience is like,” Howard said. “I was an assistant coach thinking I know everything and getting all the bright ideas to Coach (Erik) Spoelstra like it worked. It's an adjustment on both sides going from NBA to college, and reverse.”

    It’s an adjustment Beilein struggled with from the start. According to multiple reports, players felt Beilein was treating them like kids and not paid professionals, and they quickly grew tired of his penchant for long practices and film sessions.

    The disconnect between Beilein and the Cavaliers players grew when he said his team was no longer playing like “a bunch of thugs” during a team meeting in January. Beilein later apologized and explained he meant to say “slugs.”

    Washington Wizards’ Moritz Wagner, one of Michigan’s eight first-round draft picks under Beilein, told The Washington Post he wouldn’t be in the NBA if it weren’t for his former college coach.

    However, Wagner could see how Beilein’s coaching tactics wouldn’t mesh well with professionals.

    “Honestly, it’s a little cringing for me to see all that stuff. I’m a little speechless,” Wagner told The Washington Post. “I do understand the transition is hard for him, especially for his style. I do understand why people would not commit to that and why that would be some type of obstacle.

    “There are certain things he has to adapt, and I think he did, too, but like I said, as a player, I think it is hard. It’s not easy to play for him, but I don’t mean that in a negative way. If you commit to what he does, it’s going to make you rich. It made me rich.”

    Beilein gave up $12 million in guaranteed money and will be reassigned to a different role within the Cavaliers organization. Cleveland promoted associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff to take over for Beilein.

    Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said he reached out to his former coaching rival to offer his support and added some of the things Beilein went through during his pro stint “were a joke.”

    “I absolutely do feel bad,” Izzo said Monday. “I think John is a great guy and a good coach…I don’t look at it as he’s a bad coach because he wasn’t successful there. When you get dealt different cards and when you take over jobs, it doesn’t matter if it’s in football, basketball, whatever, there’s going to be a learning curve.”

    Beilein’s coaching career started in 1975 at Newfane High School and included successful stops at Erie Community College (1978-82), Nazareth (1982-83), Le Moyne (1983-92), Canisius (1992-97), Richmond (1997-2002), West Virginia (2002-07) and Michigan (2007-19).

    Beilein had a career record of 571-325 at the Division 1 level and led Michigan to national title game appearances in 2013 and 2018 before becoming the latest high-profile college coach to struggle at the highest level.

    “Maybe he will come back to college. Maybe he will get another pro job,” Izzo said. “I think he enjoyed what he was doing early on, but I don’t know what that meant later on.

    “I think John is a very good coach and I think he can be successful going back to any level he’s been at.”

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE