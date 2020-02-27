Ann Arbor — Bigger isn’t always better.

With junior guard Eli Brooks out with a broken nose, No. 19 Michigan deployed a new starting lineup that featured senior guard Zavier Simpson, freshman wing Franz Wagner, junior forward Isaiah Livers, sophomore forward Brandon Johns Jr. and senior center Jon Teske.

The experiment didn’t go so well.

Wisconsin forward Aleem Ford (2) drives against Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, Associated Press)

Michigan fell into a 14-point first-half hole and could never recover as it saw its five-game win streak end Thursday with an 81-74 loss to Wisconsin at Crisler Center.

Simpson finished with a career-high 32 points on 14-for-22 shooting and Wagner added 17 points and seven rebounds for Michigan (18-10, 9-8 Big Ten), which trailed the entire game.

The trio of D’Mitrik Trice, Micah Potter and Aleem Ford countered Simpson’s big night by combining for 64 points for Wisconsin (18-10, 11-6), which shot 51.7% (31-for-60) from the field and won its fifth straight.

BOX SCORE: Wisconsin 81, Michigan 74

After a rough showing in the first half, Michigan stuck with the big lineup at the start of the second half and the move initially paid off. The Wolverines were able to string together stops and opened with an 8-0 burst that was keyed by Simpson, chopping Wisconsin’s lead to 43-41 with 16:57 to play.

The Badgers answered with a 14-4 run and a flurry of 3-pointers. Ford canned a deep ball to put Wisconsin back up double digits and Tyler Wahl drained another long-range shot to push the lead to 59-45 at the 12:09 mark.

The Wolverines went to a two-guard lineup with Simpson and sophomore David DeJulius and managed to shave the deficit to six. But Trice delivered another 3-pointer and finished a reverse layup to make it 70-60 with 4:41 remaining.

Michigan went even smaller with Johns at the five and it led to another late push. Simpson scored on a driving layup to cap a 7-0 spurt and cut it to 70-67 at the 3:02 mark. Once again, Trice came up with a response. He quelled Michigan’s momentum with another huge 3-pointer to give Wisconsin more breathing room.

But after Trice missed the front end of two one-and-ones, the Wolverines still had life. They pulled within 77-74 with 26 seconds to go and had a chance to make it one-point game. However, Johns missed the front end of a one-and-one and Wisconsin put the game away at the free-throw line.

Trice finished with 28 points and five made 3-pointers. Potter and Ford each scored 18 as the Badgers made at least 11 3-pointers for the fifth straight contest. They finished 11-for-23 from beyond the arc, which is the most 3-pointers the Wolverines have allowed in a game this season.

Thursday marked the first time this season Michigan rolled out a big lineup with Simpson, Wagner, Livers, Johns and Teske, and it certainly looked like a unit that hadn’t played together.

The Wolverines were out of sorts and looked completely lost on defense, particularly when it came to switching screens against Wisconsin’s three-guard lineup. The Badgers were scoring at will as they made eight of their first nine shots, including their first three attempts from 3-point range, and jumped to a 19-9 lead with 14:40 left in the first half.

Michigan didn’t roll out a two-guard lineup until roughly eight minutes into the game and used a 6-0 spurt to cut the deficit to 24-22 at the 9:09 mark.

But Wisconsin created separation as Michigan’s defensive struggles and search for an effective rotation continued. Brevin Pritzl drained a jumper to cap a 12-0 run and put Michigan in danger, 36-22, with 4:08 left in the half.

Teske snapped the spurt with an offensive tip-in and Simpson scored four baskets at the rim down the stretch as Wisconsin forced him to be more of a scorer than a facilitator. But it barely put a dent in the deficit as the Badgers took a 43-33 lead into halftime.

It was arguably the worst defensive half of the season for the Wolverines, who clearly missed Brooks. It was the first game of the season Brooks missed after he suffered the nose injury in Sunday’s win at Purdue.

