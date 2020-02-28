Michigan will play four of its first five football games at the Big House in 2020, but then faces a daunting road slate — including road games at rivals Ohio State and Michigan State, as well as a road game against up-and-coming Minnesota.

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh (Photo: Darron Cummings, AP)

Here's a look at Michigan's complete schedule:

Sept. 5: at Washington

Sept. 12: vs. Ball State

Sept. 19: vs. Arkansas State

Sept. 26: vs. Wisconsin

Oct. 3: vs. Penn State

Oct. 10: at Michigan State

Oct. 17: at Minnesota

Oct. 24: vs. Purdue

Nov. 7: vs. Maryland

Nov. 14: at Rutgers

Nov. 21: vs. Indiana

Nov. 28: at Ohio State