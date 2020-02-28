Michigan will play four of its first five football games at the Big House in 2020, but then faces a daunting road slate — including road games at rivals Ohio State and Michigan State, as well as a road game against up-and-coming Minnesota.
Here's a look at Michigan's complete schedule:
Sept. 5: at Washington
Sept. 12: vs. Ball State
Sept. 19: vs. Arkansas State
Sept. 26: vs. Wisconsin
Oct. 3: vs. Penn State
Oct. 10: at Michigan State
Oct. 17: at Minnesota
Oct. 24: vs. Purdue
Nov. 7: vs. Maryland
Nov. 14: at Rutgers
Nov. 21: vs. Indiana
Nov. 28: at Ohio State
