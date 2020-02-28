Ann Arbor — Michigan senior guard Zavier Simpson already had lied once and was told he could be arrested for lying to police.

Simpson wrecked a 2011 Toyota RAV4 that belonged to Chrislan Manuel, the wife of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel, while driving in downtown Ann Arbor around 3 a.m. on Jan. 26.

UM's Zavier Simpson shown in Ann Arbor police body-camera footage. (Photo: Ann Arbor police)

Police dash- and body-camera footage obtained by The Detroit News through a Freedom of Information Act request show Simpson providing a false name, changing his story and eventually admitting the SUV was loaned out to student-athletes by basketball student manager Evan Manuel, the AD's son.

When officers Jordan Gawronski and Jeffrey Shafer first arrived on the scene at the corner of Hill Street and South Forest Avenue, dashboard video shows three people — two men and one woman — near the SUV that had struck a utility pole.

Body-cam footage shows an officer asking the group who the vehicle belongs to and one man points to Simpson. Simpson said it’s not his car and that he was walking to East Quad to his girlfriend’s house.

CLOSE Michigan basketball star Zavier Simpson was ticketed last month by Ann Arbor police following an accident involving a car that belonged to the wife of athletic director Warde Manuel. The Detroit News

“I’m not sure, but the kid ran down the block there,” Simpson said.

The man and woman said they didn’t see anything, and they were also just walking by.

When the officer asked Simpson for his name, he said “Jeff” for the first name and “Jackson” for the middle name. When asked for his last name, Simpson replied, “Um, Simpson.”

“Like the basketball player?” the officer asked.

“Yeah,” Simpson said.

When the officer returned to the patrol vehicle, he asked his partner if he recognized the man as Zavier Simpson. The other officer acknowledged it looked like him before the first officer pulled up a photo of Simpson on his phone to confirm it.

The first officer asked his partner to come back out with him in case Simpson tried to run off. The officers addressed Simpson by his real first name when one of them asked if he was in the car.

“Me? No, I wasn’t,” Simpson said. “I seen it coming though.”

When asked why he initially lied about his name, Simpson said he didn’t want to get involved in the crash report.

“You don’t think we know you? We’re not stupid,” one officer said. “You can’t lie to a police officer about your name. That’s against the law actually.”

“Yeah, I know that,” Simpson said.

“We can arrest you for that,” the officer tells Simpson.

In another body-cam video, Simpson told an officer he didn't know who was driving but, “I definitely have an idea of who was driving.”

The officer asked Simpson who was driving and said he knew he wasn’t the driver because he was too tall for the seat position.

“If you’re in the car, I don’t care. It doesn’t matter,” the officer said. “I’m trying to find out who was driving and whose car it was.”

CLOSE Michigan basketball star Zavier Simpson was ticketed last month by Ann Arbor police following an accident involving a car that belonged to the wife of athletic director Warde Manuel. The Detroit News

Simpson said the car belonged to Evan Manuel and he recognized the UConn sticker in the back. He added Manuel “lets pretty much anyone drive his car” and he knew Manuel wasn’t driving, but didn’t explain how he knew that.

When asked again who he thought was driving, Simpson said, “I don’t know because he lets anyone use his car from anyone on the basketball team to the baseball team.”

According to the police report, Shafer observed Simpson stumble a couple times as he was walking around the outside of the vehicle. None of the dash-cam or body-cam footage obtained by The News shows Simpson stumble.

The officers also reported there was no odor of intoxicants on Simpson’s breath and Simpson didn’t have any slurred speech in any of the footage. He was never given a Breathalyzer test because there was no indication of alcohol and police couldn’t determine who the driver of the vehicle was at the time.

The SUV was totaled, and was eventually towed away.

Officers were eventually able to determine through Chrislan Manuel, the registered owner of the car, and her son, Evan, that Simpson was the driver.

When interviewed by an officer Feb. 5 at the university’s student legal services, Simpson said he lost control of the vehicle on a patch of ice before striking the utility pole and was the only passenger in the car, according to the police report.

Simpson received a civil infraction for driving too fast for road conditions.

One day after the crash, Simpson was suspended by coach Juwan Howard for a “violation of team policies” on Jan. 27. Howard later revealed Simpson violated the team’s curfew.

After missing the Jan. 28 road game at Nebraska, Simpson was reinstated on Jan. 31 before Michigan’s game against Rutgers at Madison Square Garden.

"We all make mistakes,” Simpson, who has a history of speeding on his Ohio driving record, said earlier this month. “I made a mistake. I owned up to it, apologized to my teammates, my family, my friends and also the fans.

“I'm just glad that I'm safe and no one else was involved. … A situation like that, things could've got worse. I'm just blessed to be here, so thank God for that.”

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins