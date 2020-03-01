Columbus, Ohio – Michigan seniors Jon Teske and Zavier Simpson have won at all but one Big Ten venue throughout their careers.

The lone exception: Ohio State’s Value City Arena.

The two Ohio natives couldn’t check it off the list as No. 23 Ohio State used a late surge to pull away and hand No. 19 Michigan a 77-63 loss on Sunday.

Freshman wing Franz Wagner had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Simpson added 12 points and seven assists for Michigan (18-11, 9-9 Big Ten), which was handed its second straight loss.

Sophomore guard Duane Washington Jr. had 20 points and made five 3-pointers to lead five players in double figures for Ohio State (20-9, 10-8). Redshirt junior guard CJ Walker added 15 points while senior forward Andre Wesson and junior big man Kaleb Wesson each added 14 points.

In the first meeting, a 61-58 loss on Feb. 4, Michigan’s offense struggled and left plenty of points on the floor as it missed jump shot after jump shot. The Wolverines shot 33.3 percent (20-for-60) from the field in what turned out to be their second-worst offensive performance of the season.

Michigan fared better in the rematch and shot 44.6 percent (25-for-56) from the field, but it still wasn't enough. The Wolverines struggled to knock down outside shots and defend the 3-point line. They shot 26.9 percent (7-for-26) from 3-point range and the Buckeyes shot 52.4 percent (11-for-21) from deep.

Michigan got off to a strong start in the second half and used a 9-0 spurt that capped with an offensive putback for a 38-34 lead with 17:32 to go.

The hot streak quickly cooled off as the misses and personal fouls started to pick up for Michigan. Ohio State countered with a 12-2 run that ended with two Andre Wesson free throws and a 46-40 advantage at the 13:59 mark.

The Wolverines wouldn’t go away. They were able to pull even as Wagner splashed back-to-back 3-pointers and Teske hit a hook shot to tie it at 54 with 6:51 to play.

But Michigan couldn’t keep up as Ohio State drained two more 3-pointers – its ninth and 10th of the contest – to fuel an 8-0 burst to go back ahead for good with 5:07 remaining.

The Buckeyes pulled away with a 13-2 run down the stretch and led by double digits over the final three minutes as they swept the regular-season series.

Michigan center Jon Teske goes up for a shot between Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson, left, and guard Luther Muhammad during the first half. (Photo: Paul Vernon, AP)

Junior guard Eli Brooks was back in the lineup after missing Thursday’s loss to Wisconsin with a broken nose. Michigan was much more in sync on the defensive end with the return of Brooks as the teams traded jabs and the lead five times over the first 10 minutes.

That changed when Michigan’s offense hit a rough patch and Ohio State went on a 15-4 run during a stretch where the Buckeyes were hitting 3-pointers, grabbing offensive rebounds and getting loose balls.

Washington capped a string of 10 straight points with back-to-back 3-pointers and Kaleb Wesson got loose for a deep ball on a second-chance opportunity to give Ohio State a 28-20 lead with 5:24 left in the first half.

Michigan could only muster four free throws during the spurt until Simpson snapped a five-minute field-goal drought with a driving layup. Despite making just two baskets in the final eight minutes of the half, the Wolverines’ defense buckled down. Michigan prevented Ohio State from widening the gap and used a late 3-pointer from junior forward Isaiah Livers to pull within 32-29 at the break.

The Buckeyes were without freshman guard D.J. Carton (mental leave), freshman forward Alonzo Gaffney (illness) and junior forward Kyle Young (ankle), who had his jersey ripped by Simpson late in the first meeting that led to a critical flagrant foul.

