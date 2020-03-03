There are plenty of unknowns for the Michigan offense as the Wolverines prepare to begin spring practice later this month and coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff work to determine a starting quarterback and four new starters on the offensive line.

But there is one player returning who is known but because he missed a year of school and football after a suspension from the university, it is unknown what to expect from Chris Evans.

Chris Evans (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

Last February it was announced that Evans was no longer in school, suspended because of “academic issues.” Harbaugh said last November that Evans would be reinstated and enrolled in January. He has been working out with the team this year and will participate in spring practice, which begins March 17.

Evans has one year of eligibility remaining and has impressed teammates and his coaches by sticking it out in Ann Arbor, working several jobs while training on his own. Last week at the NFL Scouting Combine, his Michigan teammates and roommates, linebackers Josh Uche and Khaleke Hudson, shared what a difficult year it was for Evans.

“Think about it,” Uche said after his interview session in Indianapolis. “You’re no longer on the football team, you’re no longer getting scholarship checks, you’re no longer allowed in the facility. Me and Khaleke are never in the house anymore, so he’s alone. He’s working three jobs, he’s painting houses, and he doesn’t know if he’s going to be let back on the team.

"It wasn’t a definite thing. And he just had to trust everything was going to fall into place and keep working hard regardless of what the outcome was going to be just sticking it out at Michigan. I’m so proud of him. I love Chris to death, and he made everything happen.”

The 5-foot-11, 216-pound Evans rejoins a running back room that features top returning backs Zach Charbonnet and Hassan Haskins. In three seasons, he rushed for 1,722 yards on 304 carries and had 14 touchdowns. He also caught 40 passes for 392 yards and two touchdowns. Evans, All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2017, was projected to be the Wolverines’ top back heading into last season after the Peach Bowl.

“Chris Evans coming back, that’s a big piece, that’s my boy,” Hudson said. “Just seeing the things he went through. He was coming back late at night from his jobs and stuff because he wasn’t able to do school. so he had to have some type of income, so he was working jobs, working his 7-on-7 camps. It wasn’t good to see, but it’s good to see him coming back strong and he’s still the same person, he didn’t change. He seems like he’s hungrier.”

Hudson and Uche have never asked Evans much about his experience this past year.

“He talked about it a little bit. We mainly just seen it,” Hudson said. “We didn’t really want to ask him about it, because we know he didn’t want to talk about that stuff. He just wants to keep a low-key radar and just stay under the rocks right now until it’s time to come back up. I’m just very proud of him. I love him to death and he’s going to have a big impact on this team this year.”

His teammates have been impressed with the fact Evans could have left, never to return to Michigan but chose, instead, to tough out the year and see if he might be reinstated to the school.

“He’s loyal,” Hudson said. “He cares about the team, he cares about the players, he cares about his family. He didn’t want to up and leave. That’s the easy way to go out. He’d rather stay and deal with the consequences he had to go through and come back even stronger.”

