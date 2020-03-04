Ann Arbor — Last month, Michigan coach Juwan Howard acknowledged he and redshirt junior center Austin Davis had talked about his future with the team.

That future became clearer on Wednesday when Howard announced Davis will be returning for his fifth and final year of eligibility.

Michigan forward Austin Davis will return for a fifth season in 2020-21. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

“I gave him the news yesterday,” Howard said. “He was super excited. Just to see the smile on his face, he gave me three hugs and he held me tight, too, so that made me know from those hugs those were the feeling of a guy who is really excited about coming back and being a student-athlete here at the University of Michigan. We are excited to have him back because Austin being the great teammate he is, but he's also a joy to coach.

“He's shown great leadership throughout this year. he's also shown a lot of growth on the court as well as in the classroom. As far as his excitement, his feelings and his voice, we're excited to make that announcement and to see one of our guys who is a Michigan man returning next year to help lead this program next season with the future that we're building here."

Davis has been an example of perseverance. After redshirting his freshman year, he played sparingly as a backup big off the bench and struggled to carve out a consistent role the next two years.

That changed this season as he has emerged as a reliable reserve and is averaging 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in 22 games.

