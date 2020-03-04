A familiar name has joined the Michigan football staff.

Former Michigan offensive coordinator Mike DeBord has joined head coach Jim Harbaugh’s football staff as an offensive analyst, multiple sources confirmed to The Detroit News.

He is listed on the Michigan football directory as a football analyst.

Mike DeBord, who once as offensive coordinator at Tennessee, is returning to Michigan as an offensive analyst. (Photo: Wade Payne, Associated Press)

He had notable success with the Wolverines when he was offensive coordinator from 1997 to 1999 and helped Michigan to a national championship in 1997. DeBord was Central Michigan’s head coach for three seasons before returning to Michigan and rejoining Lloyd Carr’s staff.

It’s GREAT to be a MICHIGAN WOLVERINE!!! — MikeDeBord (@DeBordCoachMike) March 3, 2020

DeBord is expected to be involved in a number of areas, including game planning. A significant part of his early coaching career, including the 1993-1996 seasons at Michigan, he coached offensive line. Michigan must replace four starters on the offensive line, so it’s possible DeBord will be of assistance to line coach Ed Warinner as he makes those evaluations.

DeBord retired from coaching in December, 2018 after working as Indiana’s offensive coordinator. He briefly returned to the profession as offensive coordinator in the Alliance of American Football to work for his friend Mike Martz — the two had coached together with the Bears.

