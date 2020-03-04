Meet Michigan's 2020 recruiting class
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan football program's 2020 verbal commitments (stars according to the 247Sports Composite, unless otherwise noted). Analysis is from Angelique S. Chengelis.
Fullscreen
Reece Atteberry, Eaglecrest (Colo.), OL, 6-5, 280 pounds, three stars. Atteberry is said to have great footwork and the ability to play any spot on the offensive line, and could be targeted as a center in college. He had offers from Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Duke and Nebraska. STATUS: Signed.
Fullscreen
Blake Corum, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, RB, 5-8, 193 pounds, four stars. Corum ran the 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds at The Opening regional camp and a 4.22-second shuttle. He is ranked No. 12 nationally at his position by the 247Sports Composite. Corum had a number of offers, including Ohio State, LSU, Kentucky and USC. He is one of three players from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, where former UM staffer Biff Poggi is co-head coach, in this class. STATUS: Signed.
Fullscreen
Eamonn Dennis, Shrewsbury (Mass.) St. John's, athlete, 5-10, 173 pounds, three stars. Dennis is a versatile athlete who has played running back, slot receiver and used as a kick returner this past season. Michigan was among the first to offer him a scholarship after UMass and UConn came calling. He also had offers from Duke, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State and Syracuse. He reportedly has run the 40 in 4.4. STATUS: Signed.
Fullscreen
Darion Green-Warren, Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne, CB, 6-0, 187 pounds, four stars. STATUS: Signed.
Fullscreen
Jaylen Harrell, Tampa (Fla.) Berkley Prep, DE, 6-4, 235 pounds, four stars. Harrell committed to Michigan a week before the early signing period, adding a top-notch pass rusher to the group. He became the Wolverines’ first commitment since July and is ranked No. 13th nationally at his position by the 247Sports Composite. He is considered a student of the game. His father, James Harrell, formerly coached at Tampa Jesuit and is now defensive coordinator at Tampa Plant High. STATUS: Signed.
Fullscreen
A.J. Henning, Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln-Way East, WR, 5-10, 183 pounds, four stars. Henning picked Michigan over programs like Notre Dame, Penn State and Georgia. He is the top-rated player in Illinois, and Michigan already has a commitment from 20201 quarterback J.J. McCarthy, a five-star also ranked No. 1 in the state for his class. As a senior, Henning caught 52 passes for 815 yards and 13 touchdowns and also ran for 808 yards and 15 touchdowns to help Lincoln-Way East to an unbeaten record and state title. Earlier this year he finished fourth in the Class 3A 100-meter dash in 10.73 seconds. STATUS: Signed.
Fullscreen
Matthew Hibner, Burke (Va.) Lake Braddock, TE, 6-4, 230 pounds, three stars. Hibner is on the thin side, but Michigan identified plenty of upside, and adding weight and strength shouldn’t be an issue as he already added weight. He is athletic, has good ball skills, and will have to bulk up to add to his ability as a blocker. He had offers from schools like Army, Arizona State, Georgia Tech and several Ivy League schools. STATUS: Signed.
Fullscreen
Nikhai Hill-Green, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, LB, 6-1, 230 pounds, three stars. Hill-Green can play inside or outside linebacker in college. Hill-Green has been described as having a high football IQ and is able to read and react quickly on the field and has a nose for the ball. He had offers from more than two dozen Division I schools and chose Michigan over Wisconsin, Purdue, Indiana and Pitt, among others. STATUS: Signed.
Fullscreen
Kris Jenkins, Olney (Md.) Our Lady Good Counsel, DE, 6-4, 239 pounds, three stars. Jenkins has some significant ties to the area. His father, Kris, is an Ypsilanti native who was a four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle who played with Carolina and the New York Jets. His uncle, Cullen Jenkins, is from Detroit and played defensive end in the NFL from 2004-2016. They both played for Belleville High. The younger Jenkins is the 22nd-ranked strongside defensive end nationally by the 247Sports Composite. He picked Michigan over Maryland, Northwestern, Michigan State and Penn State, among others. STATUS: Signed.
Fullscreen
Aaron Lewis, Williamstown (N.J.), DE, 6-5, 235 pounds, three stars. He was thinking about sticking to basketball. After all, he had only started playing football in seventh grade, and basketball was always where his heart was. That was even after he tore his meniscus playing basketball as a sophomore and then tearing it again while working out in the summer. Lewis, the Philadelphia Inquirer’s defensive player of the year as a junior, originally committed to West Virginia in April. But Lewis, a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com and rivals.com, changed his mind and committed to Michigan in late June. STATUS: Signed.
Fullscreen
Braiden McGregor, Port Huron Northern, DE, 6-5.5, 248 pounds, four stars. McGregor’s season was cut short in mid-October when he tore the medial collateral ligament and damaged the meniscus and posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He is rated the No. 2 player in the state by the 247Sports Composite and chose Michigan over heavy hitters like Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson, Alabama and Florida. STATUS: Signed.
Fullscreen
William Mohan, Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall, athlete, 6-1, 195 pounds, three stars. Mohan appears to be a viper in the making. He was recruited by Anthony Campanile, who used to recruit the school while he was on staff at Boston College. Mohan said the coaches told him they want him to become the next Jabrill Peppers. He had scholarship offers from Ohio State, Michigan State, Penn State and Miami, Fla., among others. STATUS: Signed.
Fullscreen
Jordan Morant, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic, S, 5-11, 212 pounds, four stars. The Campanile family is well-known in coaching circles in the New Jersey area, so perhaps it should come as no surprise that Morant, coached by Vito Campanile, has committed to play for Michigan where Anthony Campanile is linebackers coach. Campanile has spent the last season with the Wolverines. Morant chose Michigan over Ohio State, Penn State, USC and Texas A&M. STATUS: Signed.
Fullscreen
RJ Moten, Delran (N.J.), S, 6 feet, 200 pounds, four stars. Moten is a two-sport standout and wants to also play baseball in college. He is the son of former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Ron Moten, who played collegiately at Florida and was a sixth-round draft pick in 1987. Moten had 31 offers and picked the Wolverines from a narrowed group of 10 that included Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Penn State and Nebraska. At The Opening’s regional even in New Jersey, he had a 4.62-40-yard dash and a 40.9-inch vertical. STATUS: Signed.
Fullscreen
Kalel Mullings, Milton (Mass.) Academy, LB, 6-1, 220 pounds, four stars. Mullings is the No. 1 player in the state and had offers from Ohio State, Clemson, Notre Dame, Penn State and Stanford, nearly committing to the Cardinal. He reportedly runs a 4.6 in the 40-yard dash. He is ranked No. 13 at his position nationally by the 247 Composite. STATUS: Signed.
Fullscreen
Makari Paige, West Bloomfield, S, 6-3, 182 pounds, four stars. Paige played for former Michigan receiver Ron Bellamy, now head coach at West Bloomfield, and Bellamy described Paige as a “really good athlete. He’ll come in there and he’s not afraid to put his shoulder on you.” He has size and versatility that will translate well to the secondary. He had offers from Ohio State and Penn State. STATUS: Signed.
Fullscreen
Jeffrey Persi, San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) J Serra Catholic, OT, 6-7, 265 pounds, three stars. Persi has had the benefit of playing for a head coach – Pat Harlow, a former NFL first-round selection – who played on the offensive line for eight seasons. Persi had 26 scholarship offers, including USC, Utah, Cal and Washington. STATUS: Signed.
Fullscreen
Osman Savage, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, LB, 6-2, 225 pounds, four stars. Savage had been on Michigan’s radar for quite some time after he attended a UM camp just before the start of his freshman season. He chose Michigan over Maryland, Michigan State, Pitt, and West Virginia among others. STATUS: Signed.
Fullscreen
Andre Seldon, Belleville, CB, 5-9, 154 pounds, four stars. Seldon grew up idolizing Michigan Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson, so it was no shock when he jumped at an offer to commit almost immediately to the Wolverines. He has been pledged since June 20, 2018. Seldon reportedly ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at the Grand Valley State camp in front of the UM staff, according to 247Sports’ Allen Trieu. He had offers from Central Michigan, Iowa State, Kentucky and Syracuse, among others, and his younger brother, Myles Rowser, also holds an offer from Michigan. STATUS: Signed.
Fullscreen
Dan Villari, Massapequa (N.Y.) Plainedge, QB, 6-4, 215 pounds, three stars. Villari, who made an official visit to Michigan last weekend, recently was given the Thorp Award as Nassau County’s most outstanding player. During his senior season, he had 1,495 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns and completed 61 percent of his passes for 1,315 yards and 13 touchdowns. He helped lead the team to a 12-0 record and the Long Island Class III championship. He also played some at cornerback last season. STATUS: Signed.
Fullscreen
Cornell Wheeler, West Bloomfield, LB, 6-1, 220 pounds, three stars. Wheeler was the second in-state commitment of the class, just behind Belleville cornerback Andre Seldon. He is the 13th-ranked player in the state and No. 18 nationally at inside linebacker according to the 247Sports Composite. He had offers from Minnesota, Missouri and Indiana, among others. STATUS: Signed.
Fullscreen
Roman Wilson, Honolulu St. Louis, WR, 6-0, 175 pounds, four stars. Wilson is speedy and reportedly ran a 4.37 in the 40-yard dash at a regional of The Opening. He also rank a 3.96-second shuttle. He has a number of offers from Pac-12 schools, including Washington, UCLA, Cal and Arizona State and also had offers from Hawaii and Wisconsin. STATUS: Signed.
Fullscreen
Zak Zinter, Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols School, OT, 6-6, 300 pounds, four stars. Zinger was a sophomore starter at St. John’s Prep before transferring to Buckingham Brown & Nichols his junior year. He had a number of offers including Notre Dame and Auburn and considerable interest from Ivy League schools like Harvard. STATUS: Signed.
Fullscreen

    Stephan Byrd has a way of making great first impressions.

    The first time Canal Winchester (Ohio) head coach Joshua Stratton went to see Byrd, a then-heavily touted eighth-grader play, he scored on three of his first five touches, a run, a punt return and a reception.

    On Sunday, when Byrd, now a heavily recruited sophomore running back, visited Michigan for a junior day, Jim Harbaugh immediately noticed his build and made a comment about the size of his neck during the taking of a photo. After the pictures were taken, Byrd was verbally offered a scholarship by Harbaugh.

    “It was great, honestly,” Byrd told The Michigan Insider following his visit. “I can’t even sugarcoat it, it’s the best experience I’ve had so far and I have much love towards (the) Michigan coaching staff for giving me and my parents a great day. My mom is from Michigan, so I think very highly of them and with the day we had, it’s even better. She was just about as happy I was.”

    Byrd now has nine offers. Minnesota, West Virginia, Pittsburgh and Iowa State are the other Power 5 programs who have offered, but with two years left in his recruitment, that list could be much longer by the time he is a senior.

    “He is a big, young kid,” Stratton said. “Mom’s got height, she’s about 6-foot. Dad is 6-2, 6-3, and his sister is 6-foot-1 and an athlete. She’s going to play college volleyball and was a 1,000-point scorer on the basketball team, so he’s got some genes. Stephan is a three-sport athlete and one reason everyone is enamored with him is, he just turned 16 two weeks ago, so he’s 6-foot-1, 200 pounds and he’s a baby.”

    After Stratton heard the local legends about Byrd as a middle-schooler and then had that first opportunity to see the talent for himself, he was certain Byrd would not play freshman football his ninth-grade year. The plan was for him to be the starting running back on the junior varsity.

    In the middle of that summer, everything changed. The back who was the returning starter tore his ACL. That same back had befriended Stephan and given him the nickname “Baby Bull.”

    “I said, ‘Let’s see if the bull is ready,’” Stratton recalls. “The next day, we put him in and first play, we ran outside zone and he put his foot in the ground, cut across the grain and ran 60 yards for a touchdown against our defense, and our coaches looked at each other and I said ‘I guess he’s ready.’ We’ve never looked back.”

    Byrd started all 10 games as a freshman and, even with Stratton and his staff wanting to not wear out a 14-year-old playing against varsity competition, he rushed for 1,252 yards and 12 touchdowns. His team, once a bottom dweller in their conference, was thriving as well. As a sophomore, the team was ahead by a good enough margin in many of their games that Byrd only played in 33 total quarters and still managed to rush for 1,500 yards and scored 25 total touchdowns.

    Byrd is now a local celebrity. But described as a big kid himself, he still talks more about Madden than his own recruiting success. He was the first volunteer to coach youth flag football in the Canal Winchester system. At halftime of one game, Stratton said he began to wonder where Byrd was when the entire rest of the team was in the locker room. When he found out that he was still outside the locker room high-fiving every little kid that wanted a brush with the star tailback, Stratton said he never was worried again when Byrd was late to halftime.

    “He has a really big heart,” Stratton added.

    That has not changed as colleges have extended offers, and Byrd’s support system has also helped to keep him grounded and to truly understand what this all means.

    “I think it’s really complicated,” Stratton said. “I’ve gotten insight from college coaches that I have a relationship with outside of football and it’s been explained that, in this process, these offers don’t really mean anything in the grand scheme of things. If he goes out next year and rushes for 600 yards and ix touchdowns, Jim Harbaugh is going to forget who is and Luke Fickell is not going to know who he is. He has to continue to get better, and these non-commitable offers mean we really like you, but you have to continue to improve.”

    That should not be a problem for Byrd, who is grateful for the opportunities he has, including Michigan.

    “I would like to thank everyone on the Michigan staff for impacting my life,” he said following his offer.

    Byrd’s next visit will be this weekend at West Virginia.

    More new offers go out

    Michigan offered three prospects from Southeast Polk in Iowa at Sunday’s junior day. Sophomore defensive back Xavier Nwankpa, a nationally recruited prospect, sophomore quarterback Jaxon Dailey and 6-foot-6 freshman offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor were all offered.

    For Dailey, it was his first offer. Nwankpa and Proctor came in holding Power 5 scholarships already.

    The Wolverines also offered Santa Margarita (California) Catholic defensive end Derek Wilkins.

    The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Wilkins is a four-star recruit and excellent student as well. He has 14 offers now, including Stanford, California, Boston College and more.

    Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.

