Ann Arbor — The night belonged to seniors Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske.

The program’s all-time winningest players took the Crisler Center court for the last time in their careers and left in fitting fashion: With another win.

The two Wolverines picked up their 108th career victory as No. 25 Michigan pulled away in the second half to take down Nebraska, 82-58, on Thursday.

Zavier Simpson puts up a shot in his final Michigan home game. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

After Michigan’s offense was stuck in neutral much of the first half, the Wolverines hit the throttle in the second half and blew the game open. The Wolverines rattled off a 21-6 run over the first six minutes and took their first double-digit lead, 42-30, when Teske converted a three-point play.

The lead continued to swell as junior forward Isaiah Livers finished the flurry with a 3-pointer and three-point play to make it 53-34 with 13:57 to play.

BOX SCORE: Michigan 82, Nebraska 58

That was more than enough cushion against a struggling Nebraska team that was winless on the road and hadn’t won a game since the first week of January. The Cornhuskers never cut the deficit below 13 and trailed by as much as 27 down the stretch.

Teske finished with 12 points and five rebounds and Simpson recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists before exiting in the closing minutes to a standing ovation.

Livers added 18 points and 10 rebounds, freshman wing Franz Wagner scored 11 and sophomore forward Brandon Johns Jr. scored 10 for Michigan (19-11, 10-9 Big Ten). The Wolverines shot 59.4% (19-for-32) in the second half to end a two-game slide and sweep the regular-season series against Nebraska.

Teske and Simpson wasted little time making an impact in their final home game. Teske opened the scoring with a hook and knocked down another jumper in the lane while Simpson dished out a pair of assists and had a driving layup as the Wolverines jumped out to a 16-7 lead with 13:58 left in the first half.

Things got dicey when Michigan’s offense sputtered and was out of sorts the rest of the half. During an eight-minute stretch, the Wolverines missed 14 of 16 shots and went scoreless for over four minutes. Nebraska took advantage of the dry spell with a 10-2 spurt and pulled within 23-22 with 6:52 left in the half.

Junior guard Eli Brooks momentarily snapped the funk with back-to-back 3-pointers. Despite missing 20 of its final 25 shots of the half, Michigan still managed to take a 32-28 lead into the break as Nebraska had more turnovers (12) than made field goals (10).

Haanif Cheatham scored 19 and Dachon Burke 16 for Nebraska (7-23, 2-17), which has lost 15 in a row and fell to 0-11 on the road. The Cornhuskers shot 36.2% (21-for-58) from the field, committed 22 turnovers and were without guard Cam Mack, who had 19 points in the first meeting and was suspended for the contest.

The celebration of Teske and Simpson brought back a couple of familiar faces. Former Wolverine Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman was on hand to watch Simpson play in his 145th career game and break his previous mark of 144.

Former coach John Beilein, who recruited and coached Teske and Simpson for three seasons, was also in attendance. It was his first time returning to Crisler Center since he left to take an NBA head job with the Cleveland Cavaliers, which ended abruptly as he resigned after just 54 games. Beilein received a standing ovation when he was recognized during a first-half timeout.

Simpson and Teske were honored in a pregame ceremony that featured a video montage of their highlights and their teammates talking about their time together in Ann Arbor. The duo was part of one of the most successful stretches in program history that featured back-to-back Big Ten tournament titles, back-to-back 30-win seasons, three straight Sweet 16s and a national title game appearance.

With Thursday’s win, Teske and Simpson improved to 108-38 for their career and finished with a 58-10 mark at Crisler Center.

"I had no idea I'd get this many wins in my career and now that I'm here at this point, I don't take anything for granted,” Teske said last month. “I'm happy about it, but we're not finished. Obviously, it wasn't just X and I, but it's been all the players, all the coaches. We give a lot of credit to all of them. It's something special, but we're not done yet.”

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter.com: @jamesbhawkins