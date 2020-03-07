Indianapolis — Madison Green scored 13 points, Dorka Juhasz had a double-double and sixth-seeded Ohio State held off seventh-seeded Michigan 66-60 Saturday night to advance to the championship game of the Big Ten Conference tournament.

Naz Hillmon scored 22 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Wolverines (22-10). Hailey Brown added 14 points and Akiereh Johnson had 12.

Michigan's Naz Hillmon (00) and Ohio State's Dorka Juhasz (14) battle for a loose ball. (Photo: Darron Cummings, Associated Press)

Aaliyah Patty and Jacy Sheldon, who had a steal and layup in with 5.3 seconds to go, each scored 11 points for the Buckeyes. Juhasz and Brextin Miller had 10 each with Juhasz grabbing 11 rebounds.

The Buckeyes (21-11), who have won four straight, are the lowest seeded team to make the title game since 2012. They’ll face sixth-ranked and top-seeded Maryland, the team they beat for the 2018 title, Sunday night.

Ohio State, which blew out 19th-ranked and third-seeded Iowa by going 11 of 27 from 3-point range in the quarterfinals, was just 4 of 17 from distance but turned 12 Michigan turnovers into 15 points and had a 17-0 advantage in fast-break points.

Michigan, which knocked off league co-champion No. 11 Northwestern, the second-seed in the quarters, trailed by as many as 12, that coming with 3 1/2 minutes to go in the third quarter. A 9-2 run to close the third and a 5-1 start to the fourth pulled the Wolverines even with 7:18 to go.

Sheldon responded with a layup and the Buckeyes stayed on top the rest of the way. Green had eight of her points and combined with Miller to go 8 of 10 at the line in the fourth quarter.